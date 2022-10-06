Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
Pusha T Shares More Details on New Music, Says Clipse Reunion Is ‘Up to My Brother’
Pusha T has shared a few more details on his follow-up to It’s Almost Dry, which he again confirmed is in the works. Rolling Stone conducted a lengthy interview with Pusha, where he admitted that he was en route to the studio to reunite with Pharrell Williams for his next project.
Complex
Lil Baby Shares Video for New Track “Heyy”
Following the announcement of his new album It’s Only Me last month, Atlanta rapper Lil Baby has shared the video for his new song “Heyy.”. The Ivan Berrios-directed video for the hypnotic track sees Baby counting cash, surrounded by clones of himself, and performing on a platform as alligators circle him. “Heyy” is the second track we’ve heard from his third studio album It’s Only Me, which drops on Friday, Oct. 14. He gave fans their first taste of the project with “Detox,” which was accompanied by a visual that saw him boxing, doing yoga, and dealing with business.
YOGA・
Complex
Here Are the First-Week Sales Projections for Quavo and Takeoff’s ‘Only Built For Infinity Links’
Quavo and Takeoff are eyeing another top-five album with Only Built For Infinity Links—their first official project as a duo. According Hits Daily Double, the 18-track project is expected to move between 28,000 to 32,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. The forecasted figures are significantly lower than what Migos’ earned with 2021’s Culture III (130,000 units), OBFIL is on track to debut within the Billboard 200 top five.
Complex
Watch Travis Scott Perform at Bronny’s 18th Birthday Party
Bronny James celebrated his 18th birthday over the weekend with a live performance by Travis Scott. Footage from the night shows Bronny, his father LeBron James, and more turning up as Travis performs “Goosebumps,” “Butterfly Effect,” “Sicko Mode,” and “No Bystanders.”. LeBron posted...
RELATED PEOPLE
Complex
The Best New Australian Music From September 2022
September was a month that saw Australia graced with festivals, and with it, an influx of international acts. But by no means did the homegrown scene let up—with a myriad of artists around the country serving up weighty tracks and projects. While the limelight might have been on global acts last month, we haven’t forgotten to highlight the artists who are spearheading the Australian music scene. Here are the top tracks released across September from around the country.
Complex
Sade Recorded New Music at Brad Pitt’s Studio in France
A new Billboard cover story with Brad Pitt and French producer Damien Quintard has revealed details about Sade’s forthcoming album. According to Billboard, the pair’s renovated Miraval Studios at Château Miraval, which has already been host to recording sessions for Pink Floyd’s The Wall, The Cure’s Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me, and AC/DC’s Blow Up Your Video, has hosted Sade, whom Pitt calls “royalty.”
Complex
Tom DeLonge Returns to blink-182, Pop-Punk Trio Announces Global Tour and New Album
On Tuesday, as fans have been expecting for several days now, blink-182 announced the return of its classic lineup. The quintessential pop-punk band will hit the road for a massive tour of equally massive venues in 2023 and 2024, while a new album is set to be unveiled next year.
Complex
Watch Lauryn Hill and Her Son Zion Share Heartfelt Moment Following Performance of “To Zion”
Lauryn Hill’s son Zion shared a heartfelt moment with his mother following her performance of “To Zion” at ONE MusicFest over the weekend. Shortly after performing “To Zion,” the 1998 song about her choice to keep her first child with Rohan Marley, son of Bob Marley, Lauryn was surprised onstage by Zion. The two embraced for a moment and then he returned backstage. Hill asked the crowd to make some noise for Zion before asking him to come back with her two grandchildren, Zephaniah and Azaria.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Complex
Robert Glasper Shares “Therapy Pt. 2” Song Featuring Mac Miller
Ahead of the Oct. 14 release of Black Radio III: Supreme Edition, pianist Robert Glasper has shared a collaboration he worked on with the late Mac Miller. While speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Glasper explained how the pair collaborated on the song years ago. “I was in another studio session and he called me one night like ‘What are you doing?’ And I said ‘Actually man, I’m in the studio.’ He said ‘Man, I’m in the lab too… I need to be inspired. Send me something!’ I was like ‘Word, ok.’”
Complex
Justin Bieber Reportedly to Distance Himself From Kanye West After Attacking Wife Hailey
Justin Bieber reportedly plans to distance himself from Kanye West after the latter made comments about the former’s wife Hailey Bieber. Earlier this week, Kanye took to social media to allege that Hailey had previous relations with Drake. From there, Ye ripped the model for getting a nose job, which she denies, writing, “They want corny ass Gigi Hadid and nose job Hailey Baldloose to rally behind an obvious Corey Gamble level nonfashion industry plant.”
Complex
Dwayne Johnson Explains Video of Him Holding Baby Who Crowd Surfed
A viral video showing a baby crowd surfing to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson during the Black Adam press tour has sparked confusion online. “People do cry and they hand me things,” the actor wrote on Instagram alongside the clip, while reflecting on the “electric, fun and emotional” tour in support of Black Adam. “I was NOT surprised to be handed this beautiful little baby. … Her father caught my attention because he had tears in his eyes when he held her up high and gestured for me to hold her. I honestly thought he was holding a toy doll he wanted tme to have as a gift.”
Complex
Lil Yachty’s Viral Track “Poland” Hits Streaming Services
Lil Yachty’s track “Poland” recently surfaced online and now it has officially made its way to streaming services. The hypnotic song made waves when it surfaced thanks to its distinct hook, which sees Yachty boast about bringing the “woooOOOooOOooock” to Poland. The melody immediately made it take off on TikTok, meme pages, and has been pretty much unavoidable since. Frustrated that it leaked, Yachty initially uploaded the F1LTHY-produced song as a SoundCloud exclusive but now it’s available on Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming services.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Complex
‘Stranger Things’ Actor Caleb McLaughlin Says He Wants to Play DC’s Static
Caleb McLaughlin, best known for his role as Lucas Sinclair on Stranger Things, has said that he’s down to portray DC’s Static in a future project. As part of an extensive Q&A session at Heroes Comic Con Belgium 2022 in Brussels, per Insert Coin, McLaughlin revealed his aspirations to play the superhero, who notably appeared in the animated series Static Shock. When asked what movie roles he’s interested in, McLaughlin said he’s eager to get involved in the world of superhero films.
Complex
Watch Willow Perform “Curious/Furious” and “Ur a Stranger” on ‘Saturday Night Live’
Willow is becoming a familiar face at Studio 8H. The 21-year-old singer-songwriter made her Saturday Night Live debut back in April, when she joined Camila Cabello for a performance of “Pyschofreak.” Less than six months later, Willow returned to the SNL stage to serve as the second musical guest of season 48, following a stellar performance by Kendrick Lamar.
Complex
Watch the Trailer for Selena Gomez’s Documentary ‘My Mind and Me’
“How do I learn how to breathe my own breath again?”. This is among the questions posed by Selena Gomez in the just-released trailer for director Alek Keshishian’s upcoming Apple Original Films documentary My Mind & Me. Shared on Monday, which marks World Mental Health Day, the trailer gives fans the deepest look yet at the doc set to debut on Apple TV+ next month.
Complex
UK Jazz Artist Ella Knight Spotlights BBC EU’s Second Fall 2022 Delivery
Billionaire Boys Club EU is back to launch its second drop of Fall 2022, along with a lookbook featuring Nottingham jazz artist Ella Knight. Bringing together a timeless aesthetic with space-age graphics and functional silhouettes, the immersive campaign features a range of laid-back pieces including the Astro Varsity Jacket, which has been reworked in a black and yellow colourway, stencil crewnecks and sweatpants doused in the label’s Hearts and Minds motif, and ‘90s-inspired denim sets complete with a jungle print.
Complex
Ashanti Appears to Respond to Irv Gotti’s Comments About Their Alleged Relationship on “Gotta Move On (Remix)”
Ashanti appears to have responded to Irv Gotti’s recent comments about their alleged relationship. “It’s giving obsessed, it’s giving you stressed / It’s giving you pressed, it’s giving this n***a missing the best / But it’s been 20 years, please cry less / We can see you and your tears,” she sings on a remix of Diddy’s new track “Gotta Move On,” a snippet of which emerged online earlier this week.
Complex
Tion Wayne & Aitch Head To The Golf Course For “Let’s Go” Visuals
Tion Wayne has linked up with Aitch for “Let’s Go”, his catchy new single. Produced by Whyjay & Litek, the track samples Lil Wayne’s “Mrs. Officer” as T-Wayne continues his streak of reinventing classic records. The North London rapper flexes his usual charismatic stylings on the cut, while Manchester’s Aitch comes through with the cheeky wordplay he’s become so loved for—a formula that is bound to get serious radio airtime.
GOLF・
Complex
Elon Musk Says He ‘Expressed My Concerns’ to Kanye West Over Recent Twitter Activity
Elon Musk says he spoke with the artist formerly known as Kanye West this week about his recent Twitter activity. As previously reported, Ye’s account was restricted (not permanently suspended) after a tweet shared last week that was widely called out as antisemitic. Ye’s Instagram, which has been a source of continued headlines as of late, was also restricted for violating site policy.
Complex
WATCH: First Look at Deion Sanders “Coach Prime” Docuseries from Prime Video, SWAC Entertainment
The four-episode docuseries from SMAC Productions following Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders’ just got an exclusive first-look clip. Coach Prime debuts on Prime Video in December, and in an exclusive preview of the show, Sanders can be seen giving a rousing speech to his team following the Jackson Water Crisis this past summer, which forced Sanders and his Jackson State University Tigers to relocate to a local hotel.
Comments / 0