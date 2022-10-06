Read full article on original website
Mary Bell Parrish
Mary Bell Parrish, 91, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Barren County Nursing and Rehab Facility. She was born February 3, 1931, in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Jimmy Carver and Nola Nabors Carver. Mary was a homemaker and assisted others with babysitting. She was a longtime member of Beckton Church of Christ.
Tommy Allbright
Tommy Morris Allbright, 60, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away at his residence on October 7, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born in Glasgow, Kentucky on August 20, 1962 to the late Donald and Virginia Bowles Allbright. Tommy was a 1980 graduate of Metcalfe County High School. In his early...
Carol Joiner Simpson
Carol Joiner Simpson of Bowling Green, Kentucky went to be with the Lord, peacefully surrounded by her family on October 9, 2022 at the age of 80 years. She will be lovingly remembered by her faithful husband of 61 years, Larry; her children: Sonya Simpson, Gina Simpson, and Randy Simpson (Sherry), all of Bowling Green; and her two granddaughters who knew her as “Nanny.” Carol is also survived by her siblings: Paul Joiner, Jr. (Melissa) of Bowling Green, Nellie Pickett of Glasgow, Naomi Mathews (Rodney) of Alvaton, and Martha Huffman of Bowling Green along with several nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Paul and Frances Joiner.
Lawanna Spears
Lawanna Jean Spears, 58, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Monroe County Medical Center. She was born in Indiana on July 19, 1964, a daughter of the late Joe T. and Margie Spears. She is survived by two sons, Josh Bow, of Moss, TN and Justin...
Jerry Dwayne Lewis
Jerry Dwayne Lewis, 58, Glasgow, died suddenly Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the T J Samson Community Hospital. A native of Barren County, he was the son of the late Jack Ellis Lewis and Lou Ella Lawson Lewis. Jerry was an electrician who had been employed as field supervisor at...
Cathern Woods
Cathern (Rhoton) Woods, 81, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Thursday, October 6th, at Monroe County Medical Center. Cathern was born in Tompkinsville, KY on September 29, 1941, a daughter of the late Chloe Dean (Deckard) and Trav Rhoton. On September 22, 1956, she married Major Woods, who preceded her in...
Marlene Richer
Marlene Farris Richer, 59, of Murfreesboro, TN formerly of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Friday, October 7, 2022 at St. Thomas Hospital. She was employed at GW Accounting as payroll specialist and was a member of Boiling Springs Church of Christ. She is preceded in death by a step daughter, Kelly Ann Richer.
Wanda Sue Hazelwood Carter
Wanda Sue Hazelwood Carter of Greensburg, daughter of the late Rev. John Arthur Perkins and Hazel Pauline Hazelwood Perkins, was born on Tuesday, June 20, 1950, and departed this life on Friday, October 7, 2022, in Greensburg, KY. She was seventy-two years, three months, and eighteen days of age. She...
Barbara Ann Ford
Barbara Ann Ford, 72, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, October 7th, while in the company of family, at her Residence. Barbara was born in Havre de Grace, Maryland on January 13, 1950, a daughter of the late Anne (Frank) and Andrew Bangledorf. She married David Ford April 4, 1970 in Edgewood, Maryland. She worked as a LPN at Monroe County Medical Center for 23 years, was a homemaker and was of the Luthern Church faith.
Doug Jones
Roy Douglas “Doug” Jones, 82, Glasgow, passed away on Sunday October 9 at the T J Samson Community Hospital. The Barren County native was the son of the late Willie and Bertha Mae Wheeler Jones. Doug was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and retired from South...
Southern Kentucky man charged with holding woman hostage inside home
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A domestic violence call ended with one Southern Kentucky man in jail facing serious charges. Around 2 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Highway 776. When police arrived at the home, the woman who answered the door told them she had made several attempts to leave the home and every time she did, the suspect, Hartman Godsey, 43, of Monticello, would stop her.
James L. “Jimmy” Meredith
James L. “Jimmy” Meredith, age 91 departed this life on Friday, October 7, 2022 at his residence. The Edmonson County native was born on November 12, 1930 to the late Jim Brite and Cora Vincent Meredith. He was married for over 70 years to Ruby Meredith, who also preceded him in death.
Henry “Gerald” Ford
Mr. Henry “Gerald” Ford, age 78, of Gamaliel, Kentucky passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Signature Healthcare of Monroe. Gerald was born on May 11, 1944, a son of the late Henry, and Dorothy Duel (Morgan) Ford. He attended and graduated from Gamaliel High School class of 1963; he married Louise Yokley on October 16, 1965, she preceded him in death on September 22, 2017. Gerald was a family man; he had a special place in his heart for all of his family. He enjoyed fishing, raising a huge garden, and was a true-blue University of Kentucky fan. Gerald was the kind of man that could pull a prank over on you without cracking a smile. He was a great father, husband and “Pa.”
KSP Releases Name of Monticello Man Killed in Thursday Crash on KY HWY 1894 in Wayne County, Kentucky
MONTICELLO, KY (October 7, 2022) - The Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 11, London responded to a two-vehicle collision that occurred on KY 1894 in Wayne County on Thursday October 6, 2022, at approximately 5:34 PM. The initial investigation indicates that a 2005 GMC, operated by Sharon Y. Starry (69)...
The Spurlington Tunnel, Haunted by a Witch, and Killed by Jesse James.
Approximately 5 miles outside of Campbellsville, Kentucky, is a town called Spurlington. Spurlington was founded in the 1840s as a rural farming community. It later became part of Taylor County, founded in 1848.
A shoplifting complaint at Glasgow’s Walmart leads to 3 drug arrests
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department responded to a shoplifting complaint at Walmart in Glasgow Wednesday that ended in three arrested on drug charges. Police say 65-year-old Rosemary Fattaruso was eating items she had taken off the shelf and 36-year-old Dianna Fattaruso was taking tags off store items before giving them to Rosemary.
2022 Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame inductees announced
BOWLING GREEN — The Governor Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame is adding three new members. Katy Cecil, Addie Henry, and Wilma Pace make up the 14th class. The 2022 Hall of Fame members, chosen by a statewide selection committee, will be inducted Friday, Nov. 4, on the campus of Western Kentucky University.
Vehicle recovered from Green River, KSP investigating
MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor confirmed that different law enforcement law agencies recovered a vehicle from Green River Tuesday night. Around 6 p.m., Morgantown Police Officers responded with the Butler County Rescue Squad to the boat ramp on Old River Road in Morgantown after a vehicle was found in the water by a boat sonar.
One dies in collision Wednesday
A Columbia woman died Wednesday in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Burkesville St. and Veterans Memorial Bypass. Officers from the Columbia Police Department responded to the call. According to witnesses, the accident occurred when Sandra Dotson, 58, of Columbia drove through the intersection on a red light. She was driving a 1998 Ford Ranger southbound on Burkesville St.
State Police investigating deadly Southern Kentucky crash
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London are investigating a crash that left one man dead in Wayne County Thursday evening. Troopers were called out to a two-vehicle crash KY-1894 in Wayne County just after 5:30 Thursday evening. Their initial investigation concludes that a...
