Rio Hondo, TX

Rio Hondo ISD: Student arrested for possession of firearm, ammunition

By Steven Masso
 5 days ago

RIO HONDO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A Rio Hondo High School student was arrested on campus for possession of a firearm and ammunition on Thursday, the district said.

According to a news release from the Rio Hondo Independent School District, the firearm and ammunition were in his personal vehicle located at the high school.

“At no time was anyone at the campus in any danger or harm,” the district stated in the release.

The student will be disciplined “in accordance to our District policies,” the release stated.

