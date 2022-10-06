ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Couple with links to Blairs embroiled in High Court divorce tussle

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bz6Hr_0iOlVX3G00

An estranged wealthy couple with links to former prime minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie are embroiled in a High Court divorce fight.

Angela Jilina, 49, and estranged journalist husband Walid Abu-Zalaf, 64, who had homes in London and Ascot, Berkshire, and Switzerland, want a judge to make decisions related to when their marriage broke down.

Lawyers told Mr Justice Mostyn that his ruling would affect how much Ms Jilina, who comes from Russia, walks away with.

Mr Justice Mostyn began considering arguments at a public hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London on Thursday.

The hearing is due to end on Friday.

Mr Justice Mostyn is expected to deliver a ruling later in the year.

Ms Jilina told the judge she had been involved with the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women, and she and Mr Abu-Zalaf had attended the wedding of the Blairs’ daughter Kathryn three years ago.

The judge also heard Mr Blair and Ivanka Trump, daughter of former US president Donald Trump, had once been among dinner guests at their London home.

Mr Justice Mostyn was told how Ms Jilina and Mr Abu-Zalaf, editor of Palestinian newspaper Al-Quds, had married in 2012.

A family court judge had granted a decree nisi in 2013, a decree which signals the end of a marriage, after an application by Ms Jilina.

But he was told the decree nisi had never been made absolute, a move which legally ends a marriage.

Ms Jilina says there was reconciliation in 2014 and the marriage finally broke down 2020.

She says the 2013 decree nisi is “now antiquated and stale”, should be rescinded, and wants to issue a fresh divorce petition.

Mr Abu-Zalaf told the judge “we never reconciled” and said they were only “technically married”.

He wants the 2013 decree nisi to be made absolute.

Mr Justice Mostyn had considered the case, after the decree nisi was granted, in 2013, and been given detail about planned financial provision for Ms Jilina.

He had explained then, in a written ruling, how he had been told then that Mr Abu-Zalaf had “net property assets” of about £13 million plus a share in a family business.

Mr Abu-Zalaf had agreed to make financial provision for Ms Jilina as part of a prenuptial agreement.

That provision depended on the length of the marriage.

The judge said for the “less than two years category” there was a “housing provision” of £2 million and said annual spousal payment was to be £96,000.

A lawyer indicated at Thursday’s hearing that Ms Jilina could benefit by an amount approaching £1 million if she won.

Lawyers on Thursday asked Ms Jilina and Mr Abu-Zalaf about the nature of their relationship between 2014 and 2020, including questions about how often they had sex.

“My husband called me his wife,” Ms Jilina told the judge.

“We had a sexual relationship.

“Everywhere we went socially as I known as his wife.”

Mr Abu-Zalaf said the relationship had been “convenient”.

He said they were “technically married” but not married “in reality”.

“We never reconciled,” he said.

“We were treating each other like single people.”

He told the judge: “It was convenient for me always to go out with someone.”

The judge heard that Ms Jilina and Mr Abu-Zalaf had run up lawyers’ bills of more than £400,000.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Tony Blair
WSB Radio

Justice Dept. asks court to deny Trump plea over FBI search

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to steer clear of a legal fight over classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. The high court is weighing an emergency appeal from Trump asking it to...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Family Business#Wedding#Marriages#Uk#Palestinian#Al Quds
newschain

Darver Star books Fairyhouse clash with Honeysuckle

Darver Star is set to take on the mighty Honeysuckle on his next start after continuing his resurgence with a wide-margin success in the Paddy Power Feel Like A Favourite Hurdle at Punchestown. Just five runners went to post for the two-and-a-quarter-mile contest but it did not lack intrigue, with...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Switzerland
newschain

Public service broadcasting is facing an existential threat – former ITV chairman

The former chairman of ITV has said “the public service broadcasting system is undoubtedly facing an existential threat”. Sir Peter Bazalgette, who recently stood down as chairman of ITV after six years in the role, delivered a speech discussing the future of public service broadcasters (PSBs) at the Voice of the Listener & Viewer’s Jocelyn Hay Lecture.
U.K.
newschain

Frustration for Manchester City as they draw a rare blank in Copenhagen

Manchester City rested Erling Haaland, failed to score and had Sergio Gomez sent off in a frustrating VAR-dominated goalless draw with FC Copenhagen on Tuesday. Rodri also had a goal disallowed and Riyad Mahrez missed a penalty after referee Artur Dias made repeated visits to the pitchside monitor at a raucous Parken Stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Murder, She Wrote star Dame Angela Lansbury dies aged 96

Dame Angela Lansbury has died at the age of 96, her family has announced. The Irish-British and American actress was best known for her portrayal of Jessica Fletcher in American drama series Murder, She Wrote. According to a family statement cited by the AP news agency, Dame Angela died in...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Ai-Da robot makes history by giving evidence to parliamentary inquiry

An AI-powered robot has become the first to give evidence to a parliamentary committee after appearing before peers to discuss the impact of technology on the creative industries. Ai-Da is a humanoid robotic artist designed to look like a human female, and uses artificial intelligence to create art and also...
ENGINEERING
newschain

Robbie Dunne makes victorious return at Hereford

Robbie Dunne made a winning return from a 10-month suspension as he steered Ernesto to victory at Hereford. Dunne was initially banned in December for 18 months, with three months suspended, having been found to have bullied and harassed fellow jockey Bryony Frost. The jockey was subject to a week-long...
SPORTS
newschain

Ebony Rainford-Brent tipping Salliann Beams and Jonathan Batty for England job

Ebony Rainford-Brent has tipped Salliann Beams and Jonathan Batty as leading candidates to take over as head coach of England Women and help the team conquer rivals Australia. Lisa Keightley departed last month after two-and-a-half-years in the job after deciding not to pursue a new deal. Rainford-Brent believes Keightley leaves...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
160K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy