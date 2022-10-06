Norfolk Police Foundation announces additional mini-grant recipients under new anti-violence campaign
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Police Foundation has announced the second round of min-grant recipients as part of a new anti-violence campaign.
According to a press release, the new program supports organizations that are working to deter violence within the community and promotes recovery, healing, recreation, and community-building in areas affected by criminal activity.
Fourteen local groups out of more than 60 applicants were chosen to receive a portion of the $100,000 in federal funds for the grant:
- James E. Newby, Jr. MD Foundation
- Children’s Hospital of the Kings Daughters (CHKD), Incorporated
- Unreasonable Kids College
- H.O.P.E. Foundation Inc.
- INSPIRE Family Empowerment
- Empowerment Center for Children, Youth and Families
- Community Impact
- Stop The Violence 757
- The James Barry-Robinson Institute (Next Step To Success)
- Old Dominion University Educational Foundation
- Community Resource Opportunity Project (CROP) Foundation
- The Urban Renewal CenterRepair the Breach, LLC in partnership with Mt. Zion Pentecostal Church
- Torrie’s Boot-Camp
The organizations receiving the mini-grants proved services and activities that encouraged positive interactions among stakeholders.
