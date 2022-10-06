ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk Police Foundation announces additional mini-grant recipients under new anti-violence campaign

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SNcBk_0iOlVLhm00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Police Foundation has announced the second round of min-grant recipients as part of a new anti-violence campaign.

According to a press release, the new program supports organizations that are working to deter violence within the community and promotes recovery, healing, recreation, and community-building in areas affected by criminal activity.

Fourteen local groups out of more than 60 applicants were chosen to receive a portion of the $100,000 in federal funds for the grant:

  • James E. Newby, Jr. MD Foundation
  • Children’s Hospital of the Kings Daughters (CHKD), Incorporated
  • Unreasonable Kids College
  • H.O.P.E. Foundation Inc.
  • INSPIRE Family Empowerment
  • Empowerment Center for Children, Youth and Families
  • Community Impact
  • Stop The Violence 757
  • The James Barry-Robinson Institute (Next Step To Success)
  • Old Dominion University Educational Foundation
  • Community Resource Opportunity Project (CROP) Foundation
  • The Urban Renewal CenterRepair the Breach, LLC in partnership with Mt. Zion Pentecostal Church
  • Torrie’s Boot-Camp

The organizations receiving the mini-grants proved services and activities that encouraged positive interactions among stakeholders.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WAVY News 10

Centura College students tour wind turbine field, program highlights demand for workforce

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)- Centura College Wind Turbine Technician students toured Dominion Energy’s 2.6-gigawatt wind farm 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach. The program equips students to maintain and repair wind turbines, a trade that offers opportunities across the country. “It puts in their hands all the tools they need to go directly to […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Custodial and Food Services Hiring Fair

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you or someone you know is looking for a job … listen up! Virginia Beach City Public Schools is hiring! Get all the information about Saturday’s hiring fair from Anne Glenn-Zeljeznja, Sam Nix and Viorica Harrison. Virginia Beach City Public Schools Hiring...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10

CC: Girls on the Run Sneaker Soiree

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Girls On The Run has been inspiring young women of all abilities through mentorship and physical activity. They are celebrating their 10 year anniversary by throwing a Sneaker Soiree. The event will be held October 14 at the Greenbrier Country Club. For more information visit...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Moving Forward With Second Phase Of Choice Neighborhood Initiative

NEWPORT NEWS—A groundbreaking ceremony planned for October 4 has been rescheduled for Tuesday, October 11 at 2:00pm. The celebration, which was postponed because of inclement weather, marks the second phase of new construction on the city’s first Choice Neighborhood Initiative (CNI). The event will take place on the former Ridley Place site at Jefferson and 17th Street in Newport News.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Min#Llc#Nexstar Media Inc
WAVY News 10

Winsome Earle-Sears making three stops in Norfolk Monday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears has three stops planned in Hampton Roads on Monday, Oct. 10. According to her public schedule, all of the local events are in Norfolk. The day begins at 1 p.m. with a tour of the Port of Virginia. Then, it’s...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Candidate Profile: Randy Bowman, Sr. (Hampton City Council)

Randy Bowman, Sr. is a candidate for Hampton City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
HAMPTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

Haunted Hunt Club Farm and a Pizza Party

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hunt Club Farm is the place to be when it comes to Fall festivities. And, thanks to a partnership with Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads, it’s also the perfect place for a pizza party!. Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads. Use the online...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

70-year-old woman accused of setting fire at Suffolk assisted living facility

70-year-old woman accused of setting fire at Suffolk …. 19-year-old dies after car crashes, catches fire …. The victim was identified on Tuesday as a 19-year-old from Texas. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VhcHY5. Police ID victim in crash near Fentress in Chesapeake. According to Chesapeake Police, the call for the crash came...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Kitty Hawk officer found justified in shooting of dog

Kitty Hawk officer found justified in shooting of …. York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested, accused …. California Burrito could get permit revoked at Norfolk …. California Burrito would be the fourth downtown business to shut down within the past month. Read more: https://bit.ly/3rNZqsq. 19-year-old dies after car crashes, catches...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

46K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy