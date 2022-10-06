Norfolk Police Foundation announces additional mini-grant recipients under new anti-violence campaign

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Police Foundation has announced the second round of min-grant recipients as part of a new anti-violence campaign.

According to a press release, the new program supports organizations that are working to deter violence within the community and promotes recovery, healing, recreation, and community-building in areas affected by criminal activity.

Fourteen local groups out of more than 60 applicants were chosen to receive a portion of the $100,000 in federal funds for the grant:

James E. Newby, Jr. MD Foundation

Children’s Hospital of the Kings Daughters (CHKD), Incorporated

Unreasonable Kids College

H.O.P.E. Foundation Inc.

INSPIRE Family Empowerment

Empowerment Center for Children, Youth and Families

Community Impact

Stop The Violence 757

The James Barry-Robinson Institute (Next Step To Success)

Old Dominion University Educational Foundation

Community Resource Opportunity Project (CROP) Foundation

The Urban Renewal CenterRepair the Breach, LLC in partnership with Mt. Zion Pentecostal Church

Torrie’s Boot-Camp

The organizations receiving the mini-grants proved services and activities that encouraged positive interactions among stakeholders.

