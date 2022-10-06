Read full article on original website
The Daily South
When To Buy Your Thanksgiving Turkey
Before you know it, Thanksgiving will be here, and friends and family will be expecting a traditional spread. That includes a grand turkey, right at the center of the table. But do you know when to purchase a turkey? Butterball Turkey Talk-Line Expert Tyler Loranger says turkeys should be available in stores beginning in early November, and the best time to buy your turkey will depend on what kind of turkey you want.
Subway Introduces New Menu Items For Fall—And They’re Not Sandwiches!
Along with pumpkin spice-flavored everything and warm apple cider, the start of fall undoubtedly also kicks off the beginning of soup season. Subway caught onto this, and just announced three new and revamped bowl options that customers can take adva...
Olive Garden Puts a Fan Favorite Choice Back on the Menu
Olive Garden runs a lot of fairly ridiculous (some would say bold) promotions. The chain has its giant stuffed pasta, which it touts in ads that imply you're getting some really big ravioli, but never make it clear how big. In addition, the Italian chain has made claims about its cooking school in Italy (it's a real thing), and brags about just how much Alfredo it offers on its menu.
Taco Bell's Enchilada-Style Burrito Is Making A Limited Time Comeback
Taco Bell has been around for decades, so as you might imagine, the menu has gone through some major changes over the years. There are plenty of discounted Taco Bell menu items that people think should make a comeback. Recently, the chain gave customers the chance to vote on which mega fan-favorite to bring back.
Seven items Costco is discontinuing this fall including popular name-brand items and tasty treats
SOME of your favorite Costco products could disappear from shelves as items at the beloved chain are reportedly being discontinued. A shopping guru took to YouTube to reveal seven key items that will soon disappear from the beloved warehouse store. The items were seen with the "death star," which refers...
foodgressing.com
Tim Hortons Trick or Treat Bucket for Halloween 2022
Tim Hortons has launched the Tim Hortons Trick or Treat Bucket this year. Until October 31, participating Tim Hortons restaurants in the US and Canada are offering the Tim Hortons Trick or Treat Bucket for $9.99 and it comes filled with 31 Timbits for a festive, spooky treat. You can...
What can you cook in an air fryer?
AIR fryers have become the latest trend when it comes to cooking. Here's what you can cook in them... An air fryer can bake and roast just like an oven. It is similar in size to a deep fat fryer and easily sits on a kitchen countertop. But unlike a...
11 Frozen Foods To Stock Up on at Costco for Busy Fall Days
Fall tends to be a busy time of year with back-to-school season in swing and the return of afterschool activities and extracurriculars -- and packed schedules often mean less time to cook....
Big Menu Update At Taco Bell
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Simple pumpkin dump cake recipe
The Food Charlatan shared her easy pumpkin dump cake recipe that takes just 10 minutes of active prep time.
Banana Pudding Cookies
The first time I tried banana pudding, it was from the well-loved Magnolia Bakery in Grand Central Station. I remember popping the lid off of the little container, digging my spoon in, and immediately understanding its appeal after the first bite. The combination of perfectly sweetened pudding, slices of banana, and layers of softened Nilla wafers was magical. Regardless of who makes your favorite banana pudding, this recipe encompasses the magic of that first bite all in one easy-to-make cookie.
I fed my family of five for $4 each – I used 7 items from Aldi, it lasted two days & only used one kitchen staple
BUDGET grocery shopping is getting tougher, so when you snag a deal to feed a family of five for just $4 each - you know you've got a winning plate. One Aldi shopper got creative using only seven items from the grocery chain - it lasted two days and used only one kitchen staple.
nrn.com
Menu Tracker: Taste testing food from Chipotle Mexican Grill, McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A
In this video edition of Menu Tracker, Nation’s Restaurant News senior food and beverage editor Bret Thorn samples food from five chains and gives his honest feedback about them, and about the perils of delivery. You’ll learn what Bret thinks about:. Chipotle’s new Garlic Guajillo Steak: Beef marinated...
Red-Eye Gravy: Cracker Barrel's Bizarre Discontinued Sauce
Cracker Barrel — you know it from a mile away. It's an American breakfast institution marked by its cabin-like architecture, rocking chair-lined storefront, charming orange logo, and general store that sells tchotchkes and knick-knacks. The southern food kitchen is a one-stop-shop for sinful comfort food. The franchise is so popular, in fact, that each year Cracker Barrel serves 230 million hungry guests, turning over 210 million biscuits, 162 million eggs, and 140 million slices of bacon (per Cracker Barrel). The award-winning chain offers southern classics like chicken fried steak, fried pickles, and buttery grits. In addition to its classic menu, the homestyle restaurant recently added vegetarian options, like its new Impossible breakfast sausage.
The Daily South
Fried Apple Pies
Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible. While you could take a shortcut and use...
macaronikid.com
RECIPE: Welcome Fall with Delicious Pumpkin Bread!
Fall is here and with it, pumpkins everywhere and pumpkin recipes too. What better way to start or end a fall day than with a slice of fresh pumpkin bread?. This not-too-sweet, but flavorful bread is simple enough to make that the kids can join you in preparing it. We...
macaronikid.com
Halloween Cookies
Halloween is one of my favorite holidays! I love the festive fall colors, dressing up in costume and decorating the house with spooky- fun animated décor! There is no added holiday pressure with gift swaps, sales or large holiday meals. Halloween is simply about FUN! One of my favorite ways to kick off a holiday season is with these delicious and easy cut out cookies. This was always a favorite family tradition in my home growing up, and is now something Tyler looks forward to every season. Tyler enjoys being the dedicated “sprinkler” to enhance our creations!
Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad: Recipes Worth Making
This Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad is an easy recipe that is fresh, light, and very healthy. A delicious side that is ideal to accompany most mains. This Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad only takes 10 minutes to make. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
princesspinkygirl.com
Marshmallow Fudge
This easy Marshmallow Fudge recipe requires only 4 ingredients and a microwave and can be made in 8 fast minutes from start to finish. With a smooth, creamy chocolate base and soft, chewy mini marshmallows mixed in, a fuss-free and foolproof fudge is just as delicious as any long-cooked candy; no cooking on the stovetop or candy thermometer needed.
Cozy Dinner Party Dessert: Mini Hot Chocolate Fudge Cakes
My grandmother used to make a variation on these cakes served in ramekins right out of the oven. The contrast between the slightly crunchy cake and the warm, gooey hot fudge interior makes it a perfect dessert to serve at dinner parties and holidays. Likewise, the chocolate and the espresso work in tandem to create a dash of dark sweetness coupled with a rich coffee flavor. The cocoa powder adds a deeper chocolatey taste to the mix.
