Passengers flying into Hartsfield-Jackson from Uganda, 4 other US airports to be screened for Ebola

 5 days ago
The State Department announced Thursday that anyone flying into the United States from Uganda will now be funneled through five airports, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, so they can be screened for Ebola.

The move comes after there was an outbreak of the virus in the country. The new guidelines impact anybody who has been in Uganda over the last 21 days and is flying back into the U.S.

“To date in this outbreak, cases have only been confirmed in Uganda and no suspected, probable, or confirmed cases of Ebola have been reported in the United States, and the risk of Ebola domestically is currently low,” the State Department said Thursday.

In addition to Hartsfield-Jackson, all people flying in from Uganda will now be funneled through New York’s John F. Kennedy International, Newark Liberty International, Chicago O’Hare International and Washington Dulles International airports.

The new screening requirement goes into effect at midnight.

This is not the first time that Hartsfield-Jackson International has had to screen for the virus. In 2014, the airport screened passengers arriving from several African countries after a large Ebola outbreak that occurred then.

During that outbreak, Emory University Hospital was one of a handful of hospitals in the US that treated several patients that had contracted the virus -- and survived.

WSB Radio

Hurricane Julia brushes Colombia island, heads for Nicaragua

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Hurricane Julia swept by just south of Colombia's San Andres island Saturday evening soon after strengthening from a tropical storm, as Nicaraguans rushed to prepare for the storm's arrival overnight on their Caribbean coast. After gaining power throughout the day, Julia's maximum sustained...
ENVIRONMENT
WSB Radio

Slavery is not gone, it has just moved out to sea

While forced labor still exists throughout the world, one place where it's especially pervasive is the South China Sea — especially in the Thai fishing fleet, according to a 2016 investigation by the New York Times. Partly this is because in a typical year, Thailand's fishing industry is short about fifty thousand mariners, according to the U.N. in 2014. As a result, tens of thousands of migrants from Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar are whisked into Thailand each year to make up this chronic shortfall. Then, unscrupulous captains buy and sell the men and boys like chattel.
ECONOMY
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

