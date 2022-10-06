Governor Greg Abbott says there will be no pardons for marijuana offenders in Texas. President Biden announced a mass pardon last Thursday for those convicted of federal pot possession, and he encouraged governors to do the same at the state level. A spokesperson for the Republican governor released a statement saying, "Texas is not in the habit of taking criminal justice advice from the leader of the 'defund police' party." Abbott's Democratic opponent, Beto O'Rourke, says he will legalize marijuana in the Lone Star State if he's elected.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO