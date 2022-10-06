ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

cbs4indy.com

Republican candidate Diego Morales doesn’t show up to Indiana Secretary of State debate

INDIANAPOLIS — Republican candidate Diego Morales was absent Monday night at the Indiana Secretary of State Debate. Coordinated in part by the The League of Women Voters of Indiana, the debate took place at 7 p.m. Monday and was streamed online. Both Democratic candidate Destiny Scott Wells and Libertarian candidate Jeff Maurer participated in the debate, but Morales did not.
iheart.com

Texas Governor: No Pardons For Marijuana Charges In Texas

Governor Greg Abbott says there will be no pardons for marijuana offenders in Texas. President Biden announced a mass pardon last Thursday for those convicted of federal pot possession, and he encouraged governors to do the same at the state level. A spokesperson for the Republican governor released a statement saying, "Texas is not in the habit of taking criminal justice advice from the leader of the 'defund police' party." Abbott's Democratic opponent, Beto O'Rourke, says he will legalize marijuana in the Lone Star State if he's elected.
iheart.com

Rhode Island Man Faces Connecticut Judge

A Burrillville man accused of planting a homemade bomb in Connecticut is due to appear in court on Tuesday. Police say Matthew Farley allegedly placed the device in the bathroom of the Mansfield Drive In Theater during a flea market in June. The device did not go off but it...
GoLocalProv

McKee Undergoes “Medical Procedure” Over Weekend

Andrea Palagi, the communications director for Governor Dan McKee announced Sunday night, "This weekend, the Governor underwent a minor, unscheduled routine medical procedure to address an issue with his urinary tract. The procedure was a success and there will be no long-term impacts. The Governor is feeling very good and will be maintaining his public schedule for Tuesday as previously announced.”
WNAW 94.7

A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts

There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
iheart.com

Westfield Woman Indicted For Hoax

A woman from Western Massachusetts accused of making a hoax bomb threat against Boston Children's Hospital has been formally indicted by a federal grand jury. The indictment was handed down against 37-year-old Catherine Leavy of Westfield who is expected to be arraigned at a later date. She faces up to...
thelocalne.ws

Letter: Fair Share Amendment may not be fair to all

Regarding the letter “Fair Share Amendment won’t raise taxes for most” (September 28, 2022 by David Russell), I would imagine David does not make over a million dollars. The word “fair” is a subjective term. What is fair to you is not necessarily fair to someone else.
