Important dates to know ahead of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana midterm elections
The midterm elections are just a few weeks away and Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana will all have key races on their ballots.
WNDU
Indiana Republican Party files lawsuit against members of SJC Election Board
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, the Indiana Republican Party, St. Joseph County Republican Party, and Thomas Dixon, in his capacity as the Republican member of the St. Joseph County Election Board, filed a lawsuit against members of the St. Joe Election Board. The Republicans filed the lawsuit against Board...
Healey wants “climate corridor” in Massachusetts
Candidate for governor Maura Healey on Sunday denied she's abandoning some of her boldness to avoid making a campaign misstep and promised to help create a "whole climate corridor" in Massachusetts to help the world move away from fossil fuels and toward renewable energy.
Ohio is about to hold elections for unconstitutional congressional and legislative districts. Here’s how it happened
COLUMBUS, Ohio – When Ohio voters choose the state’s congressional delegation and most of the state legislature during the 2022 general election, they will be electing people to represent districts that have twice been ruled unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court. If that seems bizarre, that’s because it...
cbs4indy.com
Republican candidate Diego Morales doesn’t show up to Indiana Secretary of State debate
INDIANAPOLIS — Republican candidate Diego Morales was absent Monday night at the Indiana Secretary of State Debate. Coordinated in part by the The League of Women Voters of Indiana, the debate took place at 7 p.m. Monday and was streamed online. Both Democratic candidate Destiny Scott Wells and Libertarian candidate Jeff Maurer participated in the debate, but Morales did not.
Northern Kentucky Pro-Choice Demonstrators Ask Voters to Reject Amendment 2
Amendment 2 would remove constitutional protections to abortion care access in Kentucky.
iheart.com
Texas Governor: No Pardons For Marijuana Charges In Texas
Governor Greg Abbott says there will be no pardons for marijuana offenders in Texas. President Biden announced a mass pardon last Thursday for those convicted of federal pot possession, and he encouraged governors to do the same at the state level. A spokesperson for the Republican governor released a statement saying, "Texas is not in the habit of taking criminal justice advice from the leader of the 'defund police' party." Abbott's Democratic opponent, Beto O'Rourke, says he will legalize marijuana in the Lone Star State if he's elected.
iheart.com
Rhode Island Man Faces Connecticut Judge
A Burrillville man accused of planting a homemade bomb in Connecticut is due to appear in court on Tuesday. Police say Matthew Farley allegedly placed the device in the bathroom of the Mansfield Drive In Theater during a flea market in June. The device did not go off but it...
Libertarian group files amended complaint against Biden's debt cancellation plan
A California Libertarian group suing over President Joe Biden's plan for student debt cancellation has submitted an amended complaint after a federal judge rejected its initial legal challenge.
Republican Allan Fung leads Democrat in deep-blue Rhode Island district: Poll
For the first time in nearly 30 years, a Republican could win Rhode Island's 2nd Congressional District, according to a new poll.
WCVB
Question 4 debate: Should voters overturn controversial driver's license law?
BOSTON — Voters are being asked to decide this November whether a controversial new law opening access to driver's licenses for all residents regardless of legal status will remain on the books in Massachusetts. The referendum on the law will appear as Question No. 4 on the ballot in...
Kentucky Politics Distilled: Rand Paul skips debate
GOP Sen. Rand Paul released a controversial ad accusing his Democratic opponent Charles Booker of endorsing "violent" behavior.
President Biden & Gov. Baker Order Flags at Half Staff Sunday, October 9
WASHINGTON DC – Flags have been ordered at half staff on Sunday, October 9. The reason – a Presidential Proclamation issued on this day in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service in Emmitsburg, Maryland, and to pay respect to the firefighters past and present who have lost their lives in the line of duty,
US Senate candidates Paul, Booker talk police funding, violent crime
The countdown to Election Day 2022 continues and arguably the biggest race on the ballot is that for United States Senate.
GoLocalProv
McKee Undergoes “Medical Procedure” Over Weekend
Andrea Palagi, the communications director for Governor Dan McKee announced Sunday night, "This weekend, the Governor underwent a minor, unscheduled routine medical procedure to address an issue with his urinary tract. The procedure was a success and there will be no long-term impacts. The Governor is feeling very good and will be maintaining his public schedule for Tuesday as previously announced.”
Workforce costs, inflation causing 'perfect storm' for Indiana hospitals
(The Center Square) – Increases in labor costs, pharmaceuticals and supplies are creating a financial strain on Indiana’s hospitals, according to a report by the state's hospital association. “Taken together, these challenges are incredibly daunting for our health care system, our patients, and our communities,” Brian Tabor, president...
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts
There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
iheart.com
Westfield Woman Indicted For Hoax
A woman from Western Massachusetts accused of making a hoax bomb threat against Boston Children's Hospital has been formally indicted by a federal grand jury. The indictment was handed down against 37-year-old Catherine Leavy of Westfield who is expected to be arraigned at a later date. She faces up to...
thelocalne.ws
Letter: Fair Share Amendment may not be fair to all
Regarding the letter “Fair Share Amendment won’t raise taxes for most” (September 28, 2022 by David Russell), I would imagine David does not make over a million dollars. The word “fair” is a subjective term. What is fair to you is not necessarily fair to someone else.
