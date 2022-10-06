Fox Chapel Area High School homecoming court announced

Fox Chapel Area High School will host its homecoming on Oct. 14. Pregame activities start at 4 p.m. and include a community carnival with music and food trucks. The homecoming game starts at 7 p.m. Members of the school’s 2022 homecoming court are: in front from left, Lilly Adamo and Roman Mason; middle from left, Eleanor Fox and Cali Johnson; and back from left, Enzo DeCecco, Zoe Fitzsimmons, Oliver Stephany, and Jack Resek. The homecoming king and queen will be announced at the football game.

Fox Chapel Area High School will host homecoming activities on Oct. 14 with the homecoming game played against Woodland Hills High School at 7 p.m. at the school stadium.

The Fox Chapel Area Community Carnival will take place from 4-7 p.m. on the front lawn and front parking lot of the high school campus. Most activities are free, unless otherwise indicated. Activities will include games, a giant slide, and bouncy houses. There will also be a free petting zoo, and the animals can be fed for a small cost. Students and faculty will provide live music, and there will be food trucks where people can purchase food.

The senior members of the 2022 Fox Chapel Area High School homecoming court are Lilly Adamo, Enzo DeCecco, Zoe Fitzsimmons, Eleanor Fox, Cali Johnson, Roman Mason, Jack Resek, and Oliver Stephany. The homecoming king and queen will be crowned during halftime.

Parking will be available at the high school, with overflow parking at O’Hara Elementary School. O’Hara Elementary is just a short walk from the high school and is located at 115 Cabin Lane in O’Hara Township. A shuttle will be available beginning at approximately 4:30 p.m. Additional overflow parking and a shuttle will be located at the Lauri Ann West Community Center once the O’Hara Elementary School parking lot is full. The center is located at 1220 Powers Run Road in O’Hara Township. Shuttle service will be provided at the end of the game for anyone parking in the overflow lots.

Homecoming festivities are open to all members of the community. Admission is $3 for students and $5 for adults. Admission is free for district senior citizens who have a Gold Card. Everyone entering the stadium must have a ticket.

All homecoming activities are coordinated and sponsored by the Fox Chapel Area High School Student Government. Fox Chapel Area High School is located at 611 Field Club Road in O’Hara Township.