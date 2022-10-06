Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lightfoot is Working on Solutions For Migrants and Asking For $5 MillionTom HandyChicago, IL
She Lost Her Life For Just Being A Baby — The Tragic Case Of Oncwanique TribbletMary HolmanChicago, IL
Where to find the most delicious Mexican food in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
How Safe is Chicago, IL?Terry MansfieldChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
3 Mets who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
3 New York Mets players who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go. The New York Mets, owners of one of the best records in the majors this season at 101-61, had high expectations going into the 2022 postseason. While the Mets were able to push...
Braves fans are furious at MLB for ridiculous NLDS start times
Want a chance to defend your World Series crown, Atlanta Braves? Good luck. Rob Manfred and MLB never said it was going to be convenient. Braves fans who hope to watch Game 1 or Game 2 of the NLDS at Truist Park will have to deal with bizarre start times and a ton of traffic. Oh, and good luck getting off of work to start the week! That’s something normal people can do, right?
3 Cardinals most to blame for Wild Card defeat to Phillies
The St. Louis Cardinals were unceremoniously knocked out of the Playoffs after being swept by the Philadelphia Phillies. It was a magical season with plenty of storybook potential. But Cardinals’ fans did not get that happy, storybook ending they had hoped to see. Instead, the team fell into a...
Cardinals: The Nolan Arenado hate is getting out of control
Nolan Arenado did not come through for the St. Louis Cardinals in the playoffs, but that does not change the fact that he is one of the club’s most important players. For a player as passionate and driven as Nolan Arenado is, I would have though St. Louis Cardinals fans would have responded differently to the superstar.
3 Cardinals who won’t be back and where they will go
The St. Louis Cardinals are sure to have a different look in 2023. With some legends retiring, other players may be leaving to reshape the team. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have played in their final games with the St. Louis Cardinals. With the departure of these two legends, plus Adam Wainwright expected to decide his future with the club soon, the Cardinals could have a completely new look.
Aaron Judge rumors: Brian Cashman knows he made a $100 million mistake
While the Yankees officially start their postseason journey in a few days, Brian Cashman was asked again about Aaron Judge’s future. He didn’t sound confident. Cashman was blunt as always, stating that Judge made the ultimate bet on himself. The Yankees offered Judge a seven-year, $213.5 million deal....
Jacob deGrom gives Mets fans another gut-punch after playoff loss
It does not sound like Jacob deGrom will be opting back into his deal with the New York Mets. While the New York Mets had an amazing regular season, Jacob deGrom and the boys came up painfully short in October. On the precipice of losing the NL East to the...
Cardinals: 5 big free agent targets for St. Louis entering offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals fell short of their goals for 2022, but these free agent additions in the offseason could make them true contenders in 2023. After a disappointing exit at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card Series, the St. Louis Cardinals now enter the offseason with many questions surrounding their roster.
MLB decided to make Braves’ NLDS schedule as difficult as possible for them
If the Atlanta Braves want to repeat as World Series champions, they have to figure out how to win day games with greater regularity right now. Despite winning 101 games on the season, the Atlanta Braves now have no choice but to figure out how to win day games. For...
3 stats that show Gerrit Cole has Guardians number
Gerrit Cole will toe the rubber for the Yankees in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Guardians. Here’s why Yankees fans should enter with confidence. Gerrit Cole is the starting pitcher of Game 1 of the New York Yankees postseason. After a Wild Card bye, they’ll face off against the lovable Cleveland Guardians, but there will be no love lost between Cleveland and New York in the ALDS.
Cursed homer history comes back to bite Toronto Blue Jays again
The Toronto Blue Jays were eliminated from the postseason on Saturday night, with the surprising Seattle Mariners posting the second of two wins in Toronto to knock one of the preseason World Series favorites out in the Wild Card round. Down 8-1 after the fifth inning, the Seattle Mariners stormed...
Houston Astros: Phil Maton out for postseason after punching locker and fracturing hand
HOUSTON — Houston Astros Phil Maton met with the media before Game 1 of the American League Division Series, saying he was “selfish” after fracturing his hand in an emotional outburst. When the ALDS roster came out for the Houston Astros on Tuesday before their first game...
Remember when Mets “rehearsed” celebrating World Series? Here’s how many playoff games they’ve won since
The Mets practicing a World Series win might be the closest they ever get. I think the New York Mets might have invited Nathan Fielder to the NL Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres because rehearsing a World Series win might be the closest they ever get to it.
FanSided Fandoms of the Year: What we were rooting for last month
FanSided’s Fandoms of the Year will be here in December to reflect back on what moved, excited and entertained us this year. But here’s a peek at what captured our attention in last month. FanSided Fandoms of the Year is an authentic celebration of fan culture, bringing together...
Philadelphia Eagles could benefit from a potential Panthers fire sale
Don’t think for a second that the Philadelphia Eagles aren’t watching the Panthers’ struggles. Sometimes, we wonder why the other NFL general managers keep answering the phone when Howie Roseman calls them. Make no mistake about it, we’re glad that they do. We’re happy that the Philadelphia Eagles‘ vice president/general manager maintains a great working and professional relationship with his peers. That’s often helped Philly a lot, but gosh, it feels like he takes advantage of everybody sometimes.
