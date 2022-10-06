ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves fans are furious at MLB for ridiculous NLDS start times

Want a chance to defend your World Series crown, Atlanta Braves? Good luck. Rob Manfred and MLB never said it was going to be convenient. Braves fans who hope to watch Game 1 or Game 2 of the NLDS at Truist Park will have to deal with bizarre start times and a ton of traffic. Oh, and good luck getting off of work to start the week! That’s something normal people can do, right?
Cardinals: The Nolan Arenado hate is getting out of control

Nolan Arenado did not come through for the St. Louis Cardinals in the playoffs, but that does not change the fact that he is one of the club’s most important players. For a player as passionate and driven as Nolan Arenado is, I would have though St. Louis Cardinals fans would have responded differently to the superstar.
3 Cardinals who won’t be back and where they will go

The St. Louis Cardinals are sure to have a different look in 2023. With some legends retiring, other players may be leaving to reshape the team. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have played in their final games with the St. Louis Cardinals. With the departure of these two legends, plus Adam Wainwright expected to decide his future with the club soon, the Cardinals could have a completely new look.
3 stats that show Gerrit Cole has Guardians number

Gerrit Cole will toe the rubber for the Yankees in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Guardians. Here’s why Yankees fans should enter with confidence. Gerrit Cole is the starting pitcher of Game 1 of the New York Yankees postseason. After a Wild Card bye, they’ll face off against the lovable Cleveland Guardians, but there will be no love lost between Cleveland and New York in the ALDS.
FanSided Fandoms of the Year: What we were rooting for last month

FanSided’s Fandoms of the Year will be here in December to reflect back on what moved, excited and entertained us this year. But here’s a peek at what captured our attention in last month. FanSided Fandoms of the Year is an authentic celebration of fan culture, bringing together...
Philadelphia Eagles could benefit from a potential Panthers fire sale

Don’t think for a second that the Philadelphia Eagles aren’t watching the Panthers’ struggles. Sometimes, we wonder why the other NFL general managers keep answering the phone when Howie Roseman calls them. Make no mistake about it, we’re glad that they do. We’re happy that the Philadelphia Eagles‘ vice president/general manager maintains a great working and professional relationship with his peers. That’s often helped Philly a lot, but gosh, it feels like he takes advantage of everybody sometimes.
