Heather Dubrow Did Not Stop Filming ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ Amid Husband Terry Dubrow Cheating Rumors

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
Terry and Heather Dubrow. Broadimage/Shutterstock

Capturing it all. After Heather Dubrow denied rumors that her husband, Terry Dubrow, cheated, a source exclusively confirms to Us Weekly that — despite speculation — the reality star did not take a pause from filming.

“Heather hasn’t stopped filming. Any rumor of her not filming isn’t true,” the insider shares about season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, which is currently in production.

Heather, 53, and Terry, 64, who got married in 1999, were a topic of conversation after a Bravo fan account speculated last month that the plastic surgeon was unfaithful. The TV personality, however, quickly took to social media to shut down the rumors.

“This is not true, on any level,” she commented in response to the Instagram post on September 30.

The “Heather Dubrow’s World” podcast host previously addressed online claims about her marriage earlier this year.

“There’s a rumor online right now that Terry was banging his assistant for years,” the Bravo personality, who shares twins Max and Nicholas, 18, and daughters Katarina, 15, and Collete, 11, with her husband, said during an April episode of her podcast. “It’s not true. I’m not going to give it any weight or any life because it’s stupid.”

Viewers got a glimpse at Heather and Terry’s relationship again when the actress returned to RHOC for season 16. The New York native previously appeared on the show from 2012 to 2016 before taking a five-year hiatus.

Following her return, Heather opened up about how she handled the transition back to filming. “We wanted to be able to show our version of a normal family and what’s going on here so we could start conversations in other people’s homes,” she told Us in February. “I have to say, with all the BS and everything that goes on and how difficult emotionally it is to do a show like this, those scenes [are special].”

The That’s Life alum also got honest about the ups and downs in her marriage. “Being together this long — you have good years and bad years — literally not just good days and bad days. But it’s how you get through all of it,” she shared. “I think that we have been very lucky over the years in getting through those situations.”

Heather recalled a rough moment when the couple was adjusting to parenthood.

“It was a very difficult transition for me to go from a full-time working person to a full-time stay-at-home mom. Terry was still living his same life going to work and everything. That was a very difficult transition for us,” she revealed. “It was just crazy. So we definitely had that period of time where we could have gone in that [difficult] direction. It could have gone poor for us, but we managed to get through that.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Comments / 14

becca
5d ago

She’s probably got a secret relationship of her own. I’m sure Terry is a nice guy who gives her free little pick me ups 😉but he’s no looker and he’s 64. It’s Hollywood 🤷🏼‍♀️

Reply(1)
11
Darlynn Taylor
4d ago

She is too full of Herself to believe He would want anyone else but Her. lol.... Never say Never.

Reply(1)
23
Audrey Williams
4d ago

I feel like I'm watching grown folks act out weekly episodes of a play called mean girls from high school.

Reply
9
