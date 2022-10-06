Read full article on original website
Impacts, competing interests vie for attention as county revises well rules as suit proceeds
State technician checks 'monitoring well' to gauge health of aquifer. photo credit: California Department of Water Resources Following hours of deliberations last week, Sonoma County supervisors decided to not issue any new permits for water well drilling, at least until next April. The moratorium comes as the California Coastkeeper Alliance continues legal action against the county, accusing officials of environmental mismanagement by allowing too many people to tap into aquifers for water. The temporary prohibition has exemptions---any existing well that dries up or fails can still be replaced. Permit applications already submitted will still be processed. But, those rules will soon change. County officials approved creation...
Wall Street ends mostly lower after another volatile day
Another volatile run on Wall Street left stocks lower Tuesday, extending the market’s recent losses as traders brace for updates on inflation and corporate earnings. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%, marking its fifth straight loss. The benchmark index had been down as much as 1.2% in the early going after a dour forecast from the International Monetary Fund stoked recession fears. It then gained as much as 0.8% before a late-afternoon reversal. The Nasdaq composite also slid back into the red, ending 1.1% lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed most of a 1.2% gain to finish 0.1% higher. The major indexes came into the day with four straight losses. Recession fears have been weighing heavily on markets as stubbornly hot inflation burns businesses and consumers. Economic growth has been slowing as consumers temper spending and the Federal Reserve and other central banks raise interest rates.
WWII ‘ghost boat’ emerges from drought-stricken California lake
A boat that was used as a landing craft for American soldiers during the Second World War has emerged at the bottom of a drought-stricken lake in California.The vessel, dubbed a “ghost boat’ by the US Forest Service, has been found at the bottom of Lake Shasta in northern California.Reservoirs in California, and much of the US Southwest, have suffered precipitous drops due to severe drought.The Forest Service office in Shasta-Trinity National Forest shared photos of the sunken craft on Facebook this week, sharing some of its history.The boat was assigned to the USS Monrovia, which functioned as US...
