Harrowing rescues save migrants off Greece; at least 22 die

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two anglers whose boat sank on Saturday clung to an improvised float and fought off sharks in the Gulf of Mexico while the third swam to search for help. What Phong Le found was a cellphone signal that let him send a Google map of his location just before his battery died, he told ABC News on Tuesday. They had been in the water since about 10 a.m. Saturday, and sharks showed up Sunday morning, Luan Nguyen said. One bit the front of his life vest. “And I think that’s where I caught ... these injuries on my hand,” he told the network, which identified the third boater as Son Nguyen. “I took my two thumbs and jabbed him in the eyes, and he took off,” he said.

EMPIRE, LA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO