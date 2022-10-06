Read full article on original website
Murder trial for Stockton Springs woman on hold due to prosecutor testing positive for COVID-19
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The trial of a Stockton Springs woman accused of killing her 3-year-old son is on hold until next week. One of the state prosecutors on case tested positive for covid-19 today, causing the delay. 36-year-old Jessica Trefethen is charged with the murder of her son, Maddox...
Is This Pretty Much One of the Most Awkward Intersections in Bangor?
I'm not sure if it's just a Maine thing, or if it's something that happens everywhere, but I feel like a lot of Maine drivers take a lot of liberties as far as their interpretation of the given traffic laws. For instance, it seems that here in the Pine Tree State, the speed limit signs are just a vague suggestion.
Professional Bull Riding returning to Bangor in March
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Professional Bull Riding is coming back to Bangor. In a facebook post, the Cross Insurance Center announced the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour will be in Maine for a three-day event March 10th through the 12th. Tickets go on sale October 20th. For more information, visit...
Maine man discovers illuminated medieval manuscript at local estate sale
WATERVILLE, Maine — When Will Sideri stopped by an estate sale in Waterville, he had no idea he’d stumble upon a leaf from a 13th-century illuminated manuscript. Sideri, who is an admissions counselor at Colby College, is no stranger to medieval art. While attending Colby, he took a unique, hands-on class on medieval texts.
Maine mother on trial for death of son told police she had no idea how he died
(BDN) -- A distraught Stockton Springs mother told police three days after her 3-year-old son died that she did not cause his injuries and that she had no idea what killed him. Jessica Trefethen, 36, is on trial at the Waldo Judicial Center for the depraved indifference murder of her...
Silver Alert Issued for Kennebec County Man
VIENNA, Maine (WABI) - The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office has issued a silver alert for a man who hasn’t been seen since last week. 71-year-old Michael Holmes of Vienna was last seenThursday, October 6 leaving a residence on the tower road, planning to go to Winthrop. Holmes suffers...
There’s a Headless Ghost That Haunts This Beautiful Lake in Maine
The small town of Bucksport, Maine, is home to lots of incredible stories, whether they're about the Abenaki tribe of Native Americans, how Colonel Jonathan Buck founded the town, or even when the town went Hollywood in an ABC drama called Dark Shadows. But Bucksport also has its fair share of ghost stories, including the chilling tale that something, or someone, keeps haunting Silver Lake.
Williams Family Farm hosts sugarhouse tours for Maine Maple Fall Fest
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - This weekend also marked the Maine Maple Fall Fest-- we stopped by Williams’ Family Farm in Clifton on Sunday for a tour of their sugarhouse... Now don’t get confused-- this isn’t Maine Maple Weekend, which takes place in March during the peak of tapping season. Fall Fest was created by Maine syrup producers to give this tradition one more celebration each year while the trees sport their vibrant Fall colors.
Historic Alton dance hall revitalized as “Mad Moose”
ALTON, Maine (WABI) - A couple with Maine roots is looking to bring a southern taste to a historic dance hall and saloon in Alton. Billy Morse is originally from Maine, but called Tennessee home for much of his life. He’s no stranger to smoking meats, and he and his...
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST Belfast Police reported the following activity Oct. 1-8. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 1. Michael Babineau, 28, was issued a summons for violating a...
Man’s death in Downeast Maine ruled a homicide
LAMOINE, Maine — A man’s death in the Hancock County town of Lamoine has been ruled a homicide. State police announced the findings from the state medical examiner's office Sunday. Police were first called to a home on Shore Road last Monday after the man’s body was found....
Fall Family Day at Ring Farm
CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - A local farm hosted its 14th annual Fall Family Day in Canaan Saturday. Ring Farm welcomes Mainers from all over the state in celebrating fall and raising money for Make-A-Wish Foundation. Families enjoyed live music along with free food from Silverton BBQ. There were pumpkin carvings...
Island Cheer and Tumbling completes new gym project
DEER ISLE, Maine (WABI) - Island Cheer and Tumbling in Deer Isle is in its 4th season, and the team is starting in its new gym. Island Cheer and Tumbling teams are flying high in their first month at their new gym. “When we went to competitions, we weren’t really...
6 college students displaced temporarily after fire
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Six college students have been temporarily displaced after a fire earlier Friday. According to Old Town Fire Department, an accidental fire started in one of the bedrooms in the home on Bennoch Road. The fire was put out within five minutes of the fire department’s...
Man’s death in Lamoine ruled a homicide
LAMOINE, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say the death of a man in Lamoine has now been ruled a homicide. Authorities were called to a home on Shore Road Monday morning. Maine State Police say the man was discovered by a friend who stopped by the house. The Town...
A Milford Man Has Some Crazy Backyard Wildlife Videos
Wow! There are lots of critters running around Scott Hayden's backyard in Penobscot County. Remember way back when we all did many things during the Coivd-19 pandemic to pass the endless amount of long days and nights, wondering when this it all be over? For most people, it involved binge-watching shows like "Tiger King", or baking and cooking. One Maine man had something else in mind.
Why Did This Nearly Hidden Rustic Maine Home Break The Internet?
Maine has a lot of really unique homes. Yes, we have saltboxes, Victorians, ranch houses, and really basic modern homes. But, we also have some super wild coastal mansions, some homes that were originally constructed as churches, and milti-million dollar log cabins. However, this home is probably the most unique...
Milford Fire, National Guard among agencies to find driver that went off the road
MILFORD, Maine (WABI) - Milford Fire and Rescue say they were able to find the driver of a truck that went off the road last night with the help of multiple agencies including the Army National Guard. They say it happened on Brandy Pond Road. Pictures they posted show that...
Waterville Fire Station hosts open house
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Waterville Fire Station held an open house for the public Saturday. Firefighters had a day full planned of various activities for families. Kids participated in an obstacle course, where they learned what to do when the smoke detector goes off in their homes. Saturday’s open house...
Police searching for man who escaped custody
SPRINGFIELD, Maine (WABI) - State Police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for Brett Doane, 28, of Lincoln who escaped from police custody. They say initially, Doane was coopertive with police, but while being questioned, he fled while cuffed. Police say he was last seen on...
