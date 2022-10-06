Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Hormone protects against development of fatty liver
A group at MedUni Vienna has identified a regulatory loop controlled by leptin, by which this adipocyte-derived hormone regulates hepatic lipid metabolism via the autonomic nervous system. The study, published in Cell Metabolism, provides evidence that this adipose tissue-brain-liver axis, previously identified in animal models, also exists in humans and is opening up new approaches for treating metabolic diseases such as fatty liver disease.
MedicalXpress
Mediterranean diet improves immunotherapy response rates and progression-free survival in advanced melanoma
Eating a Mediterranean diet rich in fiber, mono-unsaturated fatty acids and polyphenols, has been associated with improved immunotherapy response rates and progression-free survival in advanced melanoma patients, a new study presented today at UEG Week 2022 has found. Experts anticipate that the diet will play an important role in the...
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover connection between stress-activated signaling and immune cell evasion in melanoma
Anti-cancer immune cells are critical to inhibiting the development and progression of tumors, and deregulation of the immune system can limit the ability of immune cells to identify and target cancer cells for destruction. Cancer cells are also subjected to various environmental stresses that impact their survival, such as nutrient deprivation, low oxygen levels and anti-cancer treatments. To continue to survive and overcome these stresses, cancer cells activate survival signaling pathways. PERK is a protein that is activated during stress-induced signaling, but how PERK activation in cancer cells contributes to immune cell evasion is unknown.
MedicalXpress
Patterns of underlying health issues linked to poorer outcomes after fractures in older adults
Having specific combinations of underlying health issues is a significant risk for poorer health outcomes in older adults who've had a fracture, a new study from the Garvan Institute of Medical Research shows. The study was conducted on more than 300,000 Danish people aged 50 or older who had sustained...
MedicalXpress
Review shows neurostimulation is a promising dysphagia treatment
Three types of neurostimulation technique could have the potential to help people who have the difficulty in swallowing caused by stroke or other neurological diseases, a review of 174 animal and human studies has shown. However, Dr. Ivy Cheng, a University of Manchester research associate who had reviewed evidence from...
MedicalXpress
Colonoscopy-screening does not prevent colorectal cancer as well as previously assumed
On October 10 the world's first randomized study on using colonoscopy-screening to prevent colorectal cancer was presented during the 2022 United European Gastroenterology Week in Vienna. The full study was also published in New England Journal of Medicine. "Colonoscopy unfortunately is not a miracle cure for colorectal cancer. According to...
MedicalXpress
Delayed fluorescence as an imaging method for effective surgical tumor removal
In the surgical treatment of cancer, distinguishing between tumors and healthy tissues is critical. Fluorescent markers can help to do this, by enhancing the contrast of tumors during surgery. Some markers show a phenomenon called "delayed fluorescence" (DF) which relies on detecting "hypoxia" (or low oxygen concentration), a condition often presented by tumors.
MedicalXpress
Identifying the underlying causes of ovarian cancer
Two new discoveries led by Cedars-Sinai Cancer investigators help improve the understanding of what drives the development of ovarian cancer and why some women's tumors do not respond to therapy. "Understanding the relationship between molecular profiles and clinical presentation of ovarian cancer not only can help guide the development of...
MedicalXpress
Study reveals alarming failures in the detection of pancreatic cancer
Pancreatic cancer tumors are being missed on CT and MRI scans, narrowing the window for life-saving curative surgery, research presented today at UEG Week 2022 has revealed. The study analyzed post-imaging pancreatic cancer (PIPC) cases, where a patient undergoes imaging that fails to diagnose pancreatic cancer but is then later diagnosed with the disease. Results revealed over a third (36%) of PIPC cases were potentially avoidable, demonstrating a poor detection rate for a cancer that has alarming patient outcomes.
MedicalXpress
Enzyme therapy shows promise for childhood dementia
Studies into a rare nervous system disorder that causes dementia and early death in children have highlighted a possible treatment for the condition. Regular infusions of a key enzyme that is deficient in children with infantile Batten disease, also called CLN1 disease, led to improvements in mice and sheep with an equivalent genetic disorder.
MedicalXpress
Using fusion proteins to trigger immune cells and suppress allergic processes
By Susanne Stöcker, Paul-Ehrlich-Institut - Bundesinstitut für Impfstoffe und biomedizinische Arzneimittel. In the search for effective and safe therapeutics for hyposensitization, colleagues at the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut and the Justus Liebig University in Giessen investigated the effect of the birch pollen allergen-containing fusion protein rFlaA:Betv1 on B cells (specific immune cells). rFlaA:Betv1 leads to the differentiation of B cells into regulatory cells. These regulatory cells produce antibodies and messenger substances (interleukins) that counteract allergic reactions. This is one of the findings that make fusion proteins promising candidates for allergen-specific immunotherapy (AIT). Allergy reports on the results of this study in its online edition from October 4, 2022.
MedicalXpress
Physicians debate CRC guidelines, available screening options for younger patients
In a new Annals of Internal Medicine "Beyond the Guidelines" feature, a primary care physician and a gastroenterologist discuss the recommendation to begin colorectal cancer (CRC) screening at age 45, review options for CRC screening, and discuss how to choose among the available options. All "Beyond the Guidelines" features are based on the Department of Medicine Grand Rounds at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) in Boston and include print, video, and educational components published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
MedicalXpress
How to prevent tick bites this fall
As the weather cools down around the country, more people are taking the opportunity to enjoy outdoor activities. Whether it's camping, hiking or hunting, an infectious diseases expert at Baylor College of Medicine gives tips on how to prevent tick bites this fall. "There are a lot of things you...
MedicalXpress
Home sensors can detect opioid withdrawal signs at night
Some smart home technology could help curb opioid overdose. A Washington State University pilot study showed that a set of noninvasive home sensors could provide accurate information about overnight restlessness and sleep problems for people recovering from opioid use disorder. Disrupted sleep is a major complaint of people trying to...
MedicalXpress
A one-two punch: Low levels of a flavoring chemical and mild flu may damage lungs
We've known for two decades that chronic exposure to high levels of a flavoring chemical called diacetyl, which is found in many foods and beverages, can cause lung damage. Now, a University of Rochester Medical Center study suggests that even short-term exposures to this flavoring chemical can damage the lungs of mice when paired with a second issue, like the flu.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 virus-human protein network provides new tools and strategies for screening host-targeting therapies
A Cleveland Clinic-led research team used artificial intelligence to map out hundreds of ways that the virus that causes COVID-19 interacts with infected cells. Through this analysis, they identified potential COVID-19 medicines within thousands of drugs already approved by the FDA for other treatments. The research focused on host-targeting therapies,...
MedicalXpress
Australians with obesity unfairly blamed amid 'lazy' stigma
Simplistic stereotypes of Australians living with obesity blame the individual and fail to consider the complex causes, according to a blueprint that seeks to overhaul the way the nation deals with obesity. The new paper, published today in Public Health Research & Practice, sets out a pathway for Australia's public...
MedicalXpress
Monoclonal antibody improves cat allergen immunotherapy
An experimental approach to enhancing a standard cat allergy treatment made it more effective and faster acting, and the benefits persisted for a year after treatment ended, a study supported by the National Institutes of Health has found. The findings were published Monday in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.
MedicalXpress
Study shows how getting your steps in can reduce risk of dementia by 50%
It may be time to pull out your step counters and start adding walking to your daily to-do lists. A recent U.K. study indicates taking 10,000 steps each day can help cut your risk of dementia by half. Researchers monitored the steps of 78,430 adults between the ages of 40...
MedicalXpress
Study: Novel imaging technique reveals excellent biologic fixation in cementless knee replacement
Cementless knee replacement, an alternative approach to the traditional surgery in which bone cement is used, is gaining interest among orthopedic surgeons. Using a novel MRI technique, researchers at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) found that a cementless implant demonstrated excellent biologic fixation, and even improved fixation of implant components in some areas in the joint, compared to the standard cemented implant.
