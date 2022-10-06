Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Doubtful for Monday's contest
Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said Murray (thigh) is doubtful for Monday's preseason contest against the Suns, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. Murray left Friday's preseason game against the Bulls due to left thigh soreness and will likely be sidelined for at least one additional contest. After Monday's matchup, the Nuggets have two more preseason games before they open the regular season against the Jazz on Oct. 19, but it's unclear if Murray will be available for any of those exhibition contests.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Enters health and safety protocols
Beal has entered the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols and won't play against the Hornets on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The loss of Beal certainly hurts the Wizards, but it's only preseason and chances are he wasn't going to see heavy minutes, either. With Beal not playing against the Hornets and possibly more, Will Barton and Delon Wright might see more time in the upcoming contests, though Beal should be recovered for Opening Night against the Pacers on Oct. 19.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Will sit out another preseason game
Gordon (leg) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason game against the Heat, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports. Gordon didn't play in Friday's preseason game due to rest, but he's being listed as out for Monday's game with leg stiffness. He'll have two more opportunities to play in the preseason before the Rockets open the regular season against the Hawks on Oct. 19.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Officially sitting
Murray (thigh) won't play in Monday's preseason game against Phoenix, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray was previously listed as questionable due to a minor thigh issue, and it's not surprising to see that he's been ruled out as a precaution. Bones Hyland and Ish Smith should see considerable run Monday night in Murray's absence.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Considered doubtful for Monday
Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said Jokic (wrist) is doubtful to play in Monday's preseason game against the Suns, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. Though the reigning two-time NBA MVP was able to go through most of Sunday's practice, he wasn't on the sideline for the live portions while he continues to protect his injured right wrist. The issue isn't considered anything that is expected to limit Jokic by the time the Nuggets open their regular-season slate Oct. 19 against the Jazz, but it's unclear if the star center will play in any of the team's remaining three exhibition contests.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Needs walking boot after loss
Mayfield was checked for an ankle injury at halftime of Sunday's 37-15 loss to the 49ers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Per Gantt, Mayfield had a walking boot on after the game. Mayfield stayed in after being evaluated at halftime and was ultimately replaced by P.J. Walker...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Expected to play Sunday
Hurst (groin), who is listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Despite not practicing Friday due to a lingering groin issue, Hurst appears in line to suit up for Week 5. However, fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm the tight end's status ahead of Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Out Monday
Love (knee) is out for Monday's exhibition contest against the 76ers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. The veteran forward recently bumped knees during practice and will be held out of Monday's preseason game as a precaution. The Cavaliers begin their regular season Oct. 19 against the Raptors.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jason Kelce: Managing sprained ankle
Kelce sustained a low-ankle sprain during Sunday's win over Arizona, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports. Although Kelce was forced out of Sunday's matchup due to his ankle injury, he didn't sound too concerned about the issue after the game. He'll undergo an MRI to determine the grade of the sprain, while Cam Jurgens should see increased playing time if Kelce misses any games.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Injures left leg Sunday
Penny was carted to the locker room during Sunday's game at New Orleans due to an injury to his lower left leg, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. Penny was examined by the Seahawks' training staff on the team's first drive of the second half before the decision was made to take him to the locker room. If he's unable to return, he'll finish Week 5 with eight carries for 54 yards.
CBS Sports
49ers' Jimmie Ward: Suffers broken hand
Ward sustained a broken hand during Sunday's win over the Panthers, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ward exited Sunday's game in the first quarter and was unable to return. A timetable for his return isn't yet clear, but Tashaun Gipson should see increased playing time if Ward is sidelined.
CBS Sports
Jets' Duane Brown: Added to active roster
The Jets activated Brown off injured reserve Saturday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports. Brown missed the first four games of the season after landing on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury, but he's set to make his season debut in Week 5. The veteran left tackle's return to the starting lineup is much needed for a depleted offensive line and will be key in keeping Zach Wilson healthy and upright moving forward.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Al Woods: Won't return Sunday
Woods has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Saints due to a knee injury, John Hendrix of SI.com reports. Woods recorded five tackles before leaving the game in the second half due to a knee injury. In his absence, Bryan Mone will be a strong candidate to see increased snaps the rest of the way.
CBS Sports
49ers' Robbie Gould: Will undergo further evaluation
San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said that Gould will be reevaluated Wednesday for a knee contusion sustained during Sunday's 37-15 win over the Panthers, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Gould appears to have avoided any serious knee damage after sustaining this injury in the third quarter of...
CBS Sports
Giants' Marcus Johnson: Back to practice squad
Johnson reverted to the Giants' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log. Johnson led the Giants' receiver corps in snaps played due to the bevy of injuries the unit is going through. He saw three targets, catching them for a total of 35 yards. He'll likely receive another elevation to the active roster in Week 6 against the Ravens.
CBS Sports
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Back to practice squad Monday
Coleman reverted to the 49ers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Coleman found his footing after being elevated from San Francisco's practice squad for the second game in a row, notching both a rushing and receiving touchdown during Sunday's win. With Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) and Marlon Mack (coach's decision) both out, the practice squad back played 19 of the 49ers' 67 offensive snaps behind Jeff Wilson, recording 23 rushing yards on eight carries and catching all three of his targets for 44 yards. Coleman will be eligible for just one more elevation from the practice squad this season before requiring a full spot on the active roster in order to suit up for San Francisco moving forward.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Tim Jones: Sees playing time trend down
Jones took the field for just one of the Jaguars' 73 offensive snaps in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Texans. Jones a second-year player out of Southern Miss, played a season-high 26 snaps on offense in last week's loss to the Eagles, but he saw his field time drop off considerably Week 5 with Zay Jones (ankle) returning from a one-game absence. Though his role on the Jaguars' coverage units was able to help him avoid the inactive list, Tim Jones will continue to see few opportunities on offense while all of Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Marin Jones and Jamal Agnew are available to Jacksonville.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Ty Chandler: Will not return
Chandler is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Bears with a hand injury. Chandler was active for just the second time in his rookie season Sunday. However, he still has not seen the ball on offense. He'll work to be back Week 6 against the Dolphins.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: MRI coming, X-rays negative
Mayfield is scheduled to receive an MRI on his foot Monday after being seen in a walking boot following Sunday's loss to the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Mayfield already has had X-rays on his foot, which came back negative. The starting quarterback was checked for an ankle injury at halftime of Sunday's loss, but he was able to remain in the game before being replaced by P.J. Walker late in the fourth quarter. The results of Monday's MRI should reveal more about his chances of suiting up for Week 6 against the Rams. If Mayfield is forced to miss time, it could fall to Walker to step in and helm Carolina's offense, as there's been no indication Sam Darnold (ankle) will be ready to come off IR.
CBS Sports
Texans' Jonathan Greenard: Won't play at Jaguars
Greenard (ankle) won't travel with the team to Jacksonville ahead of Sunday's game. It was previously reported by Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com that Greenard was trending toward playing Week 5, but he'll now be missing Houston's last game before its Week 6 bye. He should be back to full strength after the bye week, but in the meantime Jerry Hughes and Rasheem Green should be in line for increased reps.
