Mayfield is scheduled to receive an MRI on his foot Monday after being seen in a walking boot following Sunday's loss to the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Mayfield already has had X-rays on his foot, which came back negative. The starting quarterback was checked for an ankle injury at halftime of Sunday's loss, but he was able to remain in the game before being replaced by P.J. Walker late in the fourth quarter. The results of Monday's MRI should reveal more about his chances of suiting up for Week 6 against the Rams. If Mayfield is forced to miss time, it could fall to Walker to step in and helm Carolina's offense, as there's been no indication Sam Darnold (ankle) will be ready to come off IR.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO