Prep Central Newsletter: How a Benedictine backup became starting QB for a juco powerhouse

By Dennis Knight, Savannah Morning News
 5 days ago
Colin Hogan was best known as a lacrosse star in his high school days playing at Benedictine, where he also served as a backup quarterback for the Cadets.

He didn't see much time on the football field -- throwing just three passes as a senior -- one of them being a 51-yard touchdown pass to Rico Powers, now playing for Deion Sanders at Jackson State University.

He was set to walk on to play lacrosse at High Point University before a football workout with another former teammate, North Carolina State's Jakeen Harris, caused a change of heart.

Hogan dedicated himself to football and gave it one last shot. His improbable journey to become the starting quarterback at junior college power Georgia Military College leads this week's installment of the Prep Central Newsletter.

We also have a look at Five Games to Watch this week in the high school football slate led by one involving Hogan's alma mater as Benedictine (3-2) is set to host Burke County (5-0) in a Region 3-4A opener. Burke County is ranked No. 5 among Class 4A teams in the state by the Atlanta Journal Constitution, with the Cadets at No. 6. The game is Thursday night, Oct. 6, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

We also have a feature by Donald Heath on Effingham County's new softball coach Brad Thompson -- a veteran who recently picked up his 400th career win and has the Rebels poised to make a playoff run.

Volleyball was in the news last week as St. Vincent's beat Islands in a matchup of two of the top teams in the area. Islands senior Veronica Sierzant, a Syracuse commit, picked up her 1,000th kill in the match, while SVA setter Mary Sophia Fischer notched her 1,000th assist.

SVA followed that win with another big victory over Savannah Christian on Monday to secure the No. 1 seed headed into the Region 3-3A tournament. SVA is 23-10 and 8-0 in region play.

On Thursday night, Effingham County junior Cailin Pritchard joined the 1,000 kill club as she became the second player in school history to reach the mark.

We close out this week's Newsletter with the Savannah Morning News football player of the week -- this time a lineman from Savannah Country Day got the nod in a landslide vote by readers.

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

