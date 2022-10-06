PHOENIX (AP) — There were many things Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams enjoyed about his lengthy offseason, particularly the opportunity to relax for a long period for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic condensed the league’s schedule in 2020. But the reasons for that extended rest led to a nagging question. “Why am I cutting down trees in Texas, when I should be practicing?” Williams said. It’s safe to say the Phoenix Suns haven’t completely gotten over last year’s Game 7 debacle against the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference semifinals. The 123-90 loss was one of the most embarrassing playoff defeats — particularly at home — in NBA history. It was a shocking and sudden end after a 64-win regular season, which led the NBA and was the best mark in franchise history.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 16 MINUTES AGO