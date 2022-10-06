Read full article on original website
Justice Department asks Supreme Court to stay out of Trump document case
The Department of Justice has asked the Supreme Court to refrain from intervening in an ongoing dispute between the government and former president Donald Trump over classified documents found during the 8 August search of his Mar-a-Lago property.In a brief filed with the high court on Tuesday, Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said Justice Clarence Thomas — the justice responsible for reviewing 11th Circuit Court of Appeals decisions — should keep in place a three-judge panel's order allowing the government to block "highly sensitive" documents from a special master and use them to further the criminal probe into the...
Biden believes all LA city council members caught on tape should resign
President Biden believes all members of the Los Angeles City Council caught on tape making racist remarks should resign, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday. “The president is glad to see that one of the participants in that conversation has resigned, but he believes they all should resign,” Jean-Pierre said. “The language that […]
Trump news – live: DoJ asks Supreme Court to stay out of Mar-a-Lago classified documents case
Trump news – live: DoJ asks Supreme Court to stay out of Mar-a-Lago classified documents case
