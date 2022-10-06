School accidentally sends acceptance letters to 4,000 people who didn't get in

Bad news for the 4,200 law school applicants who received acceptance emails from Northeastern University: The Massachusetts law school might be retracting its invitation.

Blaming a "technical error," officials at the Boston school say acceptance emails were sent to thousands of students who have applied in recent years. However, the university only has room for a couple hundred students.

The erroneous emails went to more than 200 people who applied for admission starting next fall, as well as to nearly 4,000 former applicants, some of whom are already enrolled, according to the Associated Press .

The school quickly realized its mistake and sent another round of emails to prospective students explaining that admission decisions are not finalized until later in the academic year.

"The School of Law quickly sent a clarifying email explaining the error. Individual outreach is also taking place to applicants with concerns," the university said a statement issued Wednesday. "The School of Law deeply regrets this unintended mistake and is taking steps to ensure that it will not happen in the future."

Lakisha Papoutsakis, a single mother of four from Northborough, Massachusetts, was one of the affected applicants. She told WBTS it was like being on a "roller coaster."

"I get this email and I'm like, all excited. 'Oh my god, I got in!'" she said, adding that she shared the news with family -- until she saw the second email six hours later. "I was like 'Oh my god this is so amazing,' and then it was like 'Oh no, sorry, April Fool's Day.'"

Papoutsakis said it's been her lifelong dream to get into law school, even though Northeastern has twice rejected her in the last two years. She's hoping the university will follow through with a real admission.

Photo credit .

"How do you make such a big mistake and then you do nothing to try to rectify it? You don't do anything except for 'Oh, sorry,'" she told WBTS.

Of the 3,877 applicants Northeastern received for the 2022 fall semester, only 234 students were admitted, according to the school's website .

No applicants have been admitted for the fall 2023 semester yet.

Down the Audacy app and follow 97.1 FM Talk.

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | TikTok