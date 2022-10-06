ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

2 people hurt in apartment complex fire on Tamarisk Road in Palm Springs

By Tom Coulter, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 5 days ago
Residents of an apartment complex in the 200 block of Tamarisk Road in Palm Springs were evacuated due to a fire Thursday morning, and two people sustained moderate injuries.

Palm Springs firefighters responded to the scene after it was reported around 10 a.m.

The two people with injuries were treated on scene and were expected to be transported to a nearby hospital, according to fire department spokesperson Capt. Nathan Gunkel.

Gunkel said firefighters still had some animal rescues to conduct in the complex as of 10:30 a.m.

