The Baltimore Ravens have injury concerns involving several key players ahead of Sunday night's AFC North showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Receiver Rashod Bateman, linebacker Justin Houston, guard Ben Cleveland and running back Justice Hill have been declared out. Cornerback Marcus Peters, a limited participant Thursday, did not practice Friday and is questionable.

Offensive tackle Patrick Mekari and running back J.K. Dobbins were limited earlier in the week but were full participants Friday.

Bateman also missed practice Wednesday and Thursday with a foot injury. Houston's groin injury also forced him to miss practice Wednesday and Thursday.

The Ravens announced they signed veteran linebacker A.J. Klein off the New York Giants' practice squad.

Dobbins, who missed the 2021 season with a torn ACL, had 160 rushing yards on 13 carries in Baltimore's 38-3 win in Cincinnati on Jan. 3, 2021 - the final regular-season game of the 2020 season.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Baltimore Ravens' injury report includes Justin Houston, Rashod Bateman, Marcus Peters