Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Austin
Austin could update cemetery rules for the first time in 45 years
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin (COA) is trying to update its cemetery rules for the first time in 45 years. On Monday, city officials held a community engagement meeting to get the public's input on changes that would overhaul the 1978 rules that have been described as outdated, inconsistent, and vague.
CBS Austin
Police investigating North Austin motorcycle crash
Police were on the scene of a serious motorcycle crash Tuesday morning in North Austin. It happened at around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and West Anderson Lane. Few details were available -- but wreckage at the scene showed a heavily damaged motorcycle. Northbound and southbound...
CBS Austin
Looking for Sober October mocktails in Austin? Try these spots
AUSTIN, Texas — First, there was a Dry January, followed by a Dry July. Now, Sober October is underway. These month-long campaigns are designed to get people to cut down on their alcohol or other substance use. While there seems to be an endless supply of places to experience Austin’s nightlife, the Sans Bar serves up fun times, without alcohol.
CBS Austin
Check you smoke detectors; Fire Prevention Week is here
AUSTIN, Texas — "Fire won't wait. Plan your escape" That's the theme for America's 100th annual Fire Prevention Week. It coincides with the anniversary of the 1871 Great Chicago Fire, but here in central Texas, the timing is also a heads-up for a dangerous change in the weather. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Austin
Thousands of new voters registering ahead of Tuesday deadline
The clock is ticking if you aren’t registered to vote in Texas. The deadline to register for the November 8 election is midnight on Tuesday, October 11. Monday the Travis County voter registrar was busy, and they anticipate being even busier on Tuesday as people get their voter registration documents in just under the deadline. According to the Travis County Voter Registrar’s Office, about 876,000 people in Travis County are currently registered to vote compared to about 820,000 in 2018.
CBS Austin
2 dead after overnight crash in SE Travis County
Two people were killed in a one-vehicle crash overnight in southeast Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to intersection of Pearce Lane and Kellam Road around 2:33 a.m. The Austin Fire Department, Travis County Fire Rescue and STAR Flight also responded. ALSO | Family of 6 displaced after NW Austin...
CBS Austin
Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday with KMFA Composer-in-Residence Quinn Mason
Earlier this year, we talked about KMFA 89.5's new Draylen Mason Composer-in-Residence program. We introduced you then to Quinn Mason, a Dallas-based young composer who became the inaugural composer in the program. Now the final two pieces of three commissioned works are finally premiering to the public. You can experience...
CBS Austin
Family of 6 displaced after NW Austin house fire
Six people were displaced after a house fire in northwest Austin Saturday afternoon. The Austin Fire Department, along with units from Cedar Park and Round Rock, responded to the 9900 block of Palmbrook Drive just after noon. The fire in the two-story home was mostly confined to the attic area...
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Austin
Fall family fun in the Austin area with Do 512 Family
Fall is in full swing and it's the perfect time for family fun. If you're wondering where to take your little pumpkins this season, Heidi Okla from Do 512 Family is here to share her top picks. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at...
CBS Austin
Medical Minute: A new method treats a common medical condition
10/10/22 — There is a new method to treat a common medical condition. Andrew Rinehart from Valley Side Medical Clinic explains why Acoustic Wave Therapy may be a better approach for treating ED. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin...
CBS Austin
Ukrainians in Austin rally against Russian invasion after deadly missile strikes
AUSTIN, Texas — Local Ukrainians living in Austin rallied Monday night at the Texas State Capitol to protest the latest attack on Ukraine. They are condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin's missile strike and asking world leaders to support Ukraine. Dozens of people stood outside of the Capitol gates in...
CBS Austin
Austin airport expects to see more travelers with major events coming
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits music festival is known for drawing thousands to the area. For Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, that’s good for business. But for travelers, the heavier traffic could be a nuisance. Officials tell us there are some important tips to know before heading out...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Austin
Large mulch fire causes closures in New Braunfels, crews say it is under control
The New Braunfels Fire Department is waiting for a large mulch fire to burn itself out after flaring up overnight and causing some closures nearby. New Braunfels Police and Fire said the fire started around 1 a.m. at a business off Solms Road near Wald Road and Interstate 35 South.
Comments / 0