ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Lions' DJ Chark: Ankle feeling better 'times 10,' expects to play vs. Patriots

By Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sN7yz_0iOlT8FA00

DJ Chark said there is nothing structurally wrong with his surgically repaired left ankle, and the Detroit Lions wide receiver hopes to return to action Sunday after sitting out last week's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

"It’s better," Chark said in the locker room after practice Wednesday. "What’s today, Wednesday? Times 10 (better) than last Wednesday. That’s always great."

Chark and fellow receiver Josh Reynolds returned to practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday to rest ankle injuries.

FAMILIAR FOE:Why Matt Patricia's ex-Lions players aren't surprised by Patriots' OC experiment

Chark, who missed 13 games with a fractured ankle last season, said he was sidelined with soreness in the joint after playing a full compliment of snaps in the Lions' Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Chark was a limited participant in practice last Wednesday, but did not take part in workouts Thursday or Friday.

[ 'He can be that guy': Lions keep faith in K Austin Seibert, status uncertain ]

The Lions played without three of their top offensive weapons, Chark, Amon-Ra St. Brown and D'Andre Swift, in last week's loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and lost another receiver, Quintez Cephus, during the game to a foot injury.

St. Brown, Swift and Cephus remained out of practice Thursday and could miss Sunday's game against the New England Patriots (1-3). Reynolds played through a low ankle sprain against the Seahawks.

ABOUT THAT OFFENSE:Jared Goff's chemistry with 'confident' Josh Reynolds thriving for Lions

JEFF SEIDEL:Here’s how the Lions can get Aidan Hutchinson to play faster

Chark said he is optimistic about his chances of playing Sunday.

"I know my ankle is structurally sound so that’s the thing that keeps me from worrying too much," he said. "The emotions that come over is I just want to be out there with my team, so as soon as possible I’ll be out there and it’s looking pretty positive. I’ve been feeling pretty good, been in a better mood, just ready to go out there and play with my guys."

Tight end T.J. Hockenson and center Frank Ragnow also returned to practice Thursday, while the Lions (1-3) still were without linebacker Chris Board (knee) and defensive lineman John Cominsky (wrist).

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Lions high-powered offense shut out by Patriots, beaten by rookie QB, 29-0

FOXBORO, Mass. — It could have been worse. At least the New England Patriots didn’t try to carry Matt Patricia off the field on their shoulders in celebration. The Detroit Lions played their worst all-around game of the season on Sunday, failing to score a point with their top-ranked offense and making Bailey Zappe look like a young Tom Brady in a 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Patricia
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy