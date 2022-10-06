ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Free Press Marathon: What to know about Ambassador Bridge, Detroit/Windsor tunnel closures

By Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
 5 days ago

The 45th annual Detroit Free Press Marathon on Oct. 16 will feature a new course layout , and so the traditional road closures we've come to know and love for this event will be a bit different.

Most notably will be the two international pathways that make the Detroit marathon unlike any other. First, the Ambassador Bridge, which again will be a part of the full and half runs. In years past, the bridge remained opened to vehicle traffic while runners raced on the other half of the bridge.

But due to construction, the bridge will be closed to vehicles on race day from 6 a.m. until approximately 9:15 a.m., when all foot traffic should be cleared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N3LlO_0iOlT6Ti00

The Detroit/Windsor tunnel is how the runners in international races return to Michigan. The tunnel will be closed to all vehicles from 6:15-10 a.m.

The new course maps, which shifts runners deeper into Midtown away from Belle Isle, has allowed for parking a little bit closer to downtown than in years past. The Free Press marathon website has posted parking suggestions for people coming from all different directions to the race and tips on how to reach destinations like Greektown and near the Renaissance Center.

Keep in mind these road closures:

⋅ Fort Street at Grand Blvd.

⋅ M-10 South after the Howard Street exit

⋅ I-75 South's Exit 50 (Grand River Avenue)

⋅ Woodward Avenue southbound at Charlotte Street/Edmund Place

This year's start line is on Fort between First and Second Avenues and the finish line is on Woodward just south of Congress Street.

