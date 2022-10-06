OAKLAND (KPIX) -- An Oakland couple walked away from jobs in the tech industry to open the Bay Area's first HiFi listening bar dedicated playing full-length vinyl records -- Bar Shiru."For us here, it's really about kind of giving into the experience of the album," says co-owner Daniel Gahr.Gahr co-owns Bar Shiru which borrows its name from his wife Shirin's childhood nickname. Shirin, who worked as an attorney for YouTube, says the bar offers a sense of connection and community that frankly was often missing from their lives in the tech industry."I think nothing can really replicate human connection and...

