Canton, OH

Seniors star at Central Catholic homecoming

By Special to The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 5 days ago
Canton Central Catholic will celebrate homecoming on Oct. 15 in its recently remodeled gymnasium.

The dance has been known as “Frolic” throughout the school’s lengthy history.

Homecoming Queen Gracyn Clark and King Ben Frank will preside over the event. The pair were formally announced Sept. 16 at halftime of the Crusaders’ homecoming game against Alliance.

New this year is that the court includes only seniors. After two consecutive senior classes missing out on events such as homecoming due to the coronavirus pandemic, Central Catholic Principal David Oates changed the school’s pattern.

“Our staff thought that having seniors exclusively on the court would allow more seniors to receive recognition, especially in light of 2020 and 2021 pandemic restrictions,” Oates said. “This new approach also helps to honor the students who have been Crusaders for four years and who have contributed a great deal to the Crusader family.”

Members of the Homecoming Court also include Kristen Belden; Allie Drlik; Lauren Halas; Viviana Marshall; Grady Angerman; Bobby Belden; Tommy Buckler; and Jack Talkington.

