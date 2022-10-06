ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Wichitan charged in drug death of Oklahoma woman

By Staff Reports
Times Record News
Times Record News
 5 days ago

A Wichita Falls man is charged in connection with the death of a 24-year-old woman in Hughes County, Okla. in October 2019, according to the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04g2Zt_0iOlSpZB00

Dylan Richardson is charged with first degree murder for allegedly providing methamphetamine and heroin to Macee Grabber, who was found dead in her family's home in south central Oklahoma, according to the AG's Office.

Grabber was a native of Abernathy, Texas, according to her obituary.

Evidence gathered by multiple law enforcement agencies led to Richardson's arrest, according to the AG's Office.

In addition to the murder charge, Richardson is charged with distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, and use of a communication facility in the commission of a felony, according to the AG's Office. He was held without bond following his arrest.

Grabber's mother, Kayla Flanery, said at an addiction awareness rally in Oklahoma City her daughter developed a prescription drug problem during treatment of spinal problems and eventually turned to heroin.

“She met the guy with all of the wrong answers,” Flanary told the Oklahoman newspaper in a Sept. 1, 2021, article.

texomashomepage.com

Wichita Falls Police SWAT on Grant Street

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – The Wichita Falls Police SWAT team had a house surrounded in the 2100 block of Grant Street Thursday evening. Around 5:30 p.m. authorities served a search warrant at a house on Grant Street near Avenue K. According to a police Sergeant on the scene, two...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KOCO

2 minors in custody after leading Oklahoma troopers on high-speed chase

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Authorities took two minors into custody after they led troopers on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash early Friday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials told KOCO 5 that a 14-year-old girl from Seminole was driving west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 before crossing the center median and into the westbound lanes at a high rate of speed.
SHAWNEE, OK
newschannel6now.com

Heavy police presence at Avenue K, Grant Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a house at Avenue K and Grant Street. A SWAT team is on scene, and WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said law enforcement is searching a house in the area. Two people found inside the home were taken...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Woman hospitalized in vehicle-pedestrian accident

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman was hospitalized after she was reportedly hit by a vehicle on U.S Highway 287 Saturday night. According to Wichita Falls Police, around 9 p.m., officers were sent to a call between City View Drive and Wellington Road. They found the victim, a 65-year-old...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Bartender arrested for selling alcohol to a minor

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls bartender was arrested after he allegedly sold alcoholic beverages to a minor. According to the arrest affidavit, on Friday, September 30, agents with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission conducted an undercover operation at Lone Star Bar, on Jacksboro Highway after they received a complaint about TABC violations.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
