Oregon State

Sherry Kennedy
5d ago

Aid? Go to work , pay your bills like the rest of us.

The Oregonian

Microchip’s new Oregon factory would be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown

Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
KDRV

SNAP: Oregon households have extension on replacement benefits

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon households who lost food they purchased with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits due to the public safety power shut offs or wildfire evacuations in August and September now have an extension to request replacement benefits. Households that lost or had to throw away food...
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Meieran is the better pick

I was shocked and disappointed by the editorial board’s unexpected change of endorsement for the Multnomah County chair (“Editorial endorsement: Jessica Vega Pederson for Multnomah County chair,” Oct. 2). After originally supporting Dr. Sharon Meieran, the editorial board made a surprise decision to backpedal and support Jessica Vega Pederson. Many of the reasons Dr. Meieran was unable to launch any of her proposed strategies for addressing problems facing the county and the city of Portland was because other commissioners, including Vega Pederson, would not support them.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Oregon needs Johnson

Betsy Johnson is exactly what the Oregon needs in an advocate. Oregon needs a problem-solver. Oregon needs a dedicated public servant who will travel to each corner of the state to work on behalf of all Oregonians, regardless of party affiliation. I’ve never seen an elected official give more of...
elkhornmediagroup.com

Burns Paiute Tribe signs agreement with State of Oregon, ODFW

BURNS – (Press release from the ODFW) The Burns Paiute Tribe, a federally-recognized Indian tribe, signed an agreement with the State of Oregon and ODFW to continue support and cooperation to protect and enhance fish and wildlife, cultural resources, and habitat connectivity. “This agreement affirms the role of the...
The Oregonian

Read The Oregonian/OregonLive’s profiles on the 3 leading candidates for Oregon governor

In about four weeks, Oregonians will cast their vote for a new governor. The race between three leading candidates has been deemed a “tossup” by The Cook Political Report and other pundits. A poll in late September commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive showed Republican Christine Drazan and Democrat Tina Kotek neck-and-neck with 32% and 31% support respectively, while unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson registered 18% support. The poll, conducted by DHM Research, had a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points and 15% of voters remained undecided.
tillamookcountypioneer.net

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY: What to expect for our third winter living with COVID-19; Boosters & Flu Shots

Infectious diseases spread more easily when people spend more time indoors during colder weather. As a result, cases of COVID-19 and the flu are expected to increase starting in November. After two years of mild flu seasons, experts expect flu cases to rise to levels experienced in the years before the pandemic. While we are better positioned this year than the previous two with updated COVID-19 boosters, treatments and a level of protection from previous infections, COVID-19 remains the third leading cause of death in the United States. Factor in the anticipated return of the flu, and we may be in for another challenging winter.
The Oregonian

Editorial endorsements November 2022: Our editorial board’s voting recommendations

Below is the schedule for our endorsements and a list of our already published recommendations in select races for the November 2022 election. The endorsements will appear online at oregonlive.com/opinion on the same day as they appear in print. Videos of our interviews with candidates and campaign representatives can be found on the editorial board playlist on YouTube at youtube.com/Oregonian.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Portland needs help now

I tuned into the debate last month. (“3 candidates for governor differ sharply in Bend debate,” Sept. 28) I disagree with Christine Drazan’s pro-life views, and I disagree with Betsy Johnson on gun rights, but Drazan and Johnson are clearly tuned into the major discontent that people are feeling right now. I hear Tina Kotek talking in “policy wonk” speech about 10-year plans. I want to hear Kotek say, “I hear you. Things are really bad right now. This is what I am going to do on Day 1 to make Oregon more livable.”
Clackamas Review

Oak Grove resident: Tina Kotek will deliver bold climate policy

Ann Truax: Candidate for governor has a strong track record of environmentalism.Forest fires, residents uprooted from their homes, record-breaking hurricanes, massive floods, widespread drought, water scarcity! Bad weather news continues unabated. This last summer, most Oregonians felt lucky. We didn't have to endure a 116-degree heat dome or hide out inside because of smoky, toxic air as in previous summers, but still most of the Pacific Northwest is experiencing drought conditions, resulting in dried-up wells, agricultural setbacks and low reservoir water. I live in Clackamas County, an area less affected by drought so far, yet I only have...
nbc16.com

Biden to travel to Portland on Friday

Our station just learned more about President Biden's schedule when he travels to Oregon later this week. On Friday, he'll be in Portland for a volunteer event with the Oregon democratic party. Then on Saturday, he will be at a reception for Tina Kotek, the democratic candidate for governor. Biden...
KGW

Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke

PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

