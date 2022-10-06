Infectious diseases spread more easily when people spend more time indoors during colder weather. As a result, cases of COVID-19 and the flu are expected to increase starting in November. After two years of mild flu seasons, experts expect flu cases to rise to levels experienced in the years before the pandemic. While we are better positioned this year than the previous two with updated COVID-19 boosters, treatments and a level of protection from previous infections, COVID-19 remains the third leading cause of death in the United States. Factor in the anticipated return of the flu, and we may be in for another challenging winter.

OREGON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO