Michigan State

The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer signs election law changes including ballot preprocessing

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Friday legislation that would allow Michigan's election officials to carry out the initial steps of processing absentee ballots before Election Day without counting any votes. But some clerks say that the proposal that emerged from negotiations between Whitmer and GOP state lawmakers won't help them handle the large volume of absentee ballots on Election Day and expedite election night returns.
Michigan Advance

Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall

About 100 people populated an Oakland County banquet space Thursday night for a town hall featuring several of former President Donald Trump administration officials, along with GOP Lt. Gov. nominee Shane Hernandez. Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared briefly to make a campaign speech and did not participate in the “America First Agenda” town hall […] The post Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Banana 101.5

What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?

Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
CNET

Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?

Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
abovethelaw.com

Trump-Backed Attorney General Candidate Wants To Stop Contraception From Entering The State

Ever since the Supreme Court callously undid 50 years of precedent and overturned Roe v. Wade, the writing’s on that wall for every Constitutional right that found its home in the penumbra of privacy. As written by Justice Clarence Thomas in his concurrence in Dobbs, “we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.”
TheDailyBeast

Michigan Judicial Candidate Caught Appearing to Whip Girlfriend With Belt

Michigan judicial candidate Jason Kolkema is facing criminal domestic violence charges after allegedly whipping his girlfriend with a belt during an argument—as stunned onlookers filmed the entire encounter. The incident occurred at the local candidate’s downtown Muskegon apartment, though both Kolkema and the woman have both said he was actually whipping a chair at the time. Court documents show that two days before the incident, he was accused of spitting on his girlfriend’s 12-year old daughter, though his girlfriend maintains that he’s never hurt her or her daughter. Kolkema addressed the allegations on Facebook, saying: “I understand that the optics are bad. I understand the anger and disappointment, especially from the people who voted for me and supported me. … All of the facts will be revealed in due time.” Read it at Michigan Free Press
WKMI

What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?

Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
MLive

MLive

