Whitmer signs election law changes including ballot preprocessing
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Friday legislation that would allow Michigan's election officials to carry out the initial steps of processing absentee ballots before Election Day without counting any votes. But some clerks say that the proposal that emerged from negotiations between Whitmer and GOP state lawmakers won't help them handle the large volume of absentee ballots on Election Day and expedite election night returns.
Whitmer’s lead on Dixon in Michigan governor race tightens: poll
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) holds a 6-point lead in her reelection bid against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, a new CBS News-YouGov poll shows. The 6-point margin is smaller than a number of recent polls that have found Whitmer with a double-digit lead over the Trump-backed first-time candidate. The latest...
Whitmer, Dixon agree to second televised gubernatorial debate ahead of election
LANSING − The two major candidates for governor of Michigan have scheduled a second televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election, broadcasters announced Wednesday. A live one-hour debate between Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon, the Republican challenger, will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Oakland University in Rochester....
Detroit News
Justices decline challenge to Michigan term limits, take Sturgis Schools case
Washington — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a challenge to Michigan's term limits for state lawmakers but agreed to hear another Michigan case involving the federal law for disabled students and Sturgis Public Schools. The justices also declined a petition for the court to...
Democrat Cherry faces Republican Gardner in race for Michigan Senate in District 27
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A member of the Michigan House of Representatives faces an Army combat veteran in the race for Michigan Senate in District 27 on Nov. 8. State Rep. John D. Cherry, D-Flint, faces Republican Aaron R. Gardner in the contest after each won primary elections in August.
DeSantis broke Florida precedent and maybe the law, too, in making congressional map
This story was originally published by ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power.
Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall
About 100 people populated an Oakland County banquet space Thursday night for a town hall featuring several of former President Donald Trump administration officials, along with GOP Lt. Gov. nominee Shane Hernandez. Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared briefly to make a campaign speech and did not participate in the “America First Agenda” town hall […] The post Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Severe vomiting, diarrhea outbreak seen in Northern Michigan dogs linked to multiple GI diseases
A deadly outbreak seen in Northern Michigan dogs last month may largely be the work of parvovirus, but other severe cases are showing up positive for common diseases, veterinarians say.
WATCH: Social media confused as Biden holds hands with Gov. Whitmer at auto show
Social media users were quick to react after President Joe Biden arrived at the Detroit Auto Show hand-in-hand with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. In a video of his arrival, the two are seen walking and talking. Some online have already labeled the hand-holding as "creepy" and "weird." Republican Michigan gubernatorial...
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
The Largest Log Cabin in the World is in Michigan
It's been called “the largest log cabin in the world” but I wonder if it really is?. The place in question is Granot Loma, located on the shore of Lake Superior, sixteen miles northwest of Marquette. Now a National Historic Landmark, the story begins back in the 1800s....
thecentersquare.com
Poll shows tie in North Carolina U.S. Senate race with six weeks left before Election Day
(The Center Square) — A new Civitas Poll shows the U.S. Senate race between Rep. Ted Budd and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley as a statistical tie with six weeks to go before Election Day. "This race to replace Senator Richard Burr continues to be a...
CNET
Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?
Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
abovethelaw.com
Trump-Backed Attorney General Candidate Wants To Stop Contraception From Entering The State
Ever since the Supreme Court callously undid 50 years of precedent and overturned Roe v. Wade, the writing’s on that wall for every Constitutional right that found its home in the penumbra of privacy. As written by Justice Clarence Thomas in his concurrence in Dobbs, “we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.”
Michigan Judicial Candidate Caught Appearing to Whip Girlfriend With Belt
Michigan judicial candidate Jason Kolkema is facing criminal domestic violence charges after allegedly whipping his girlfriend with a belt during an argument—as stunned onlookers filmed the entire encounter. The incident occurred at the local candidate’s downtown Muskegon apartment, though both Kolkema and the woman have both said he was actually whipping a chair at the time. Court documents show that two days before the incident, he was accused of spitting on his girlfriend’s 12-year old daughter, though his girlfriend maintains that he’s never hurt her or her daughter. Kolkema addressed the allegations on Facebook, saying: “I understand that the optics are bad. I understand the anger and disappointment, especially from the people who voted for me and supported me. … All of the facts will be revealed in due time.” Read it at Michigan Free Press
What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?
Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
Battle for the House: These deep blue seats could flip red in November's midterm elections
It’s been more than 30 years since a Republican’s won a House election in Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District, which covers the western half of the nation’s smallest state. But Republican congressional nominee Allan Fung is aiming to break the losing streak in November’s midterm elections....
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, three cities in Michigan were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
MLive
