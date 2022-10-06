ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, TX

CBS19

Kilgore PD announces loss of beloved K9

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department has announced that one of their retired K9s passed away on Oct. 10 due to an age-related illness. A Facebook post was made on Kilgore PD's page expressing their sadness and condolences to the grieving family of Officer Jinto. Officer Jinto started...
KILGORE, TX
CBS19

Longview police make arrest in connection with 2015 murder

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police have made an arrest in connection with a 7-year-old murder case. According to the Longview Police Dept., Ceylan Bridges, 25, of Longview, has been arrested for the murder of Devyn Gibson who was shot and killed on Sept. 20, 2015, in the area of Ledger St and Sibley St. According to the autopsy report, Gibson was shot at least eight times.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Police ID Longview woman killed while on motorized scooter

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police on Wednesday released the name of a woman they said was on a motorized scooter this week when she was fatally struck by a vehicle. Karen Longoria of Longview “sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene,” police said in a statement.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Missing 65-year-old Longview man found safe

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man who was reported missing Monday has returned home safely, officials said late Tuesday night. Donald Wayne Bandy, 65, had last been seen on Oct. 3 on North Eastman Rd. and George Richey in his black Cadillac SUV. Longview police later reported he was...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Chandler man gets 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to 2021 wreck that killed Tyler man

TYLER, Texas — A Chandler man was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to causing a December 2021 wreck that left a Tyler man dead. Daniel Juarez entered a guilty plea to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle Monday in the 7th District Court. He was then sentenced to 12 years in connection with the death of Dennis Criner, 54, according to online criminal records.
TYLER, TX
