LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police have made an arrest in connection with a 7-year-old murder case. According to the Longview Police Dept., Ceylan Bridges, 25, of Longview, has been arrested for the murder of Devyn Gibson who was shot and killed on Sept. 20, 2015, in the area of Ledger St and Sibley St. According to the autopsy report, Gibson was shot at least eight times.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO