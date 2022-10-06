Read full article on original website
Related
Longview Police investigate assault leaving 1 person with life-threatening injuries
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Longview Police officers responded to a call of an assaulted victim on Oct.10 around 5:15 a.m. at the 100 block of Baxley Lane. According to Longview PD, the victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing and detectives are...
Kilgore PD announces loss of beloved K9
KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department has announced that one of their retired K9s passed away on Oct. 10 due to an age-related illness. A Facebook post was made on Kilgore PD's page expressing their sadness and condolences to the grieving family of Officer Jinto. Officer Jinto started...
OFFICIALS: East Texas man arrested in connection with home invasion, assault with crowbar
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is behind bars after allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting someone with a crowbar. On Saturday, around 5:20 a.m., the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home invasion call in the 1000 block of CR 1514 in Jacksonville.
84-year-old man killed in wreck involving truck towing trailer in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — An elderly man was killed Monday morning after a wreck involving a truck towing a trailer in Jacksonville. A 2013 Dodge pickup was traveling east bound on East Rusk Street in Jacksonville just after 10 a.m. while towing a trailer, which started to sway and eventually became uncontrollable, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Smith County Sheriff's Office seek help to locate suspected vehicle involved in Chapel Hill-area mail theft
TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a vehicle believed to be involved in Chapel Hill-area mail theft. Officials said in a Facebook post the suspected vehicle is a black Chrysler 300. The mail in that area runs between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Longview police make arrest in connection with 2015 murder
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police have made an arrest in connection with a 7-year-old murder case. According to the Longview Police Dept., Ceylan Bridges, 25, of Longview, has been arrested for the murder of Devyn Gibson who was shot and killed on Sept. 20, 2015, in the area of Ledger St and Sibley St. According to the autopsy report, Gibson was shot at least eight times.
1 person treated for smoke inhalation after fire causes $56,000 in damage to Longview home
LONGVIEW, Texas — One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire started in a Longview home kitchen caused about $56,000 in damage Monday night. According to the Longview Fire Department, crews responded to the 2300 block of Bates Drive around 9:15 p.m. to find heavy smoke and fire conditions as they moved through the house.
POLICE: East Texas teen wanted in connection with shooting; younger brother also missing
LUFKIN, Texas — Lufkin police are searching for a shooting suspect and a reported juvenile runaway. According to the Lufkin Police Department, around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Brandon Jaime, 17, of Lufkin, shot a juvenile's father during a fight in the 3200 block of Edwards Street. Police said the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
OFFICIALS: East Texas man arrested for intoxication manslaughter after truck hits motorcyclist head-on
LUFKIN, Texas — An East Texas man was arrested after police say he was driving intoxicated when his truck hit a motorcyclist head-on, killing him. According to the Lufkin Police Dept., around 5:30 a.m., officers were called to the a crash on Old Union Rd., near the Great Oaks apartment complex.
Portions of SPCA of East Texas dog park close temporarily for repairs
TYLER, Texas — The SPCA of East Texas announced that a portion of its Bossart Bark Park, at 3393 W Grande Blvd. in Tyler, will be closed this week. Parks A and B will be closed for repairs and guests are asked to use Parks C and D on the south side of the road.
Repeat felon sentenced to 95 years for biting Smith County deputy's wrist
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A 41-year-old man who has 13 prior criminal convictions has been sentenced to 95 years in prison after he was found guilty of assaulting a Smith County deputy last year. Christian Dewayne Smith was found guilty of assault of a public servant by a jury...
Tyler teen charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal State Highway 110 wreck
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler teen has been charged with intoxication manslaughter and assault in connection with an early Sunday morning wreck that left one dead and another injured. Nicholas Agustin, 19, was arrested Tuesday on intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, intoxication assault with a vehicle and possession of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police ID Longview woman killed while on motorized scooter
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police on Wednesday released the name of a woman they said was on a motorized scooter this week when she was fatally struck by a vehicle. Karen Longoria of Longview “sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene,” police said in a statement.
Officials: East Texas couple charged with murder gagged, chained his mother in room before killing her, shooting her husband
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man and his wife charged with the murder of the man's mother and her husband are accused of gagging and chaining the mother up for several hours, killing she and her husband, and burning their bodies in a backyard. Jacob Patrick Chrones,...
Pine Tree High student accused of threatening others with gun arrested
LONGVIEW, Texas — A Pine Tree High School student was arrested Monday afternoon after officials say they threatened other students with a gun. According to Longview police, an officer responded to the high school campus and after an investigation determined the student had made threats of violence toward the campus.
MIRACLE MOMENT: La Invasora Radiothon raising funds for miracle children in East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For 10 years now, La Invasora 96.7 has hosted a radiothon to raise funds for the Children's Miracle Network. "Our Hispanic community has done a great job raising $800,000 in 10 years," said Meño Yañez, La Invasora radio host. Yañez said the radio station...
Missing 65-year-old Longview man found safe
LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man who was reported missing Monday has returned home safely, officials said late Tuesday night. Donald Wayne Bandy, 65, had last been seen on Oct. 3 on North Eastman Rd. and George Richey in his black Cadillac SUV. Longview police later reported he was...
Nacogdoches man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend arrested
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death Monday night has been arrested in Longview. James Edward Harris, 60, was found in Longview Tuesday and arrested in connection with the death of Rose Catherine Garner, 60, of Nacogdoches. Police said officers are in the...
POLICE: Person on motorized wheelchair struck, killed in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — A person riding a motorized wheelchair is dead after they were struck by a vehicle on Cotton St. in Longview early Tuesday morning. Longview Police Department spokesperson Brandon Thornton says the person was hit by a passenger vehicle in the 2400 block of E. Cotton St. around 5 a.m.
Chandler man gets 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to 2021 wreck that killed Tyler man
TYLER, Texas — A Chandler man was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to causing a December 2021 wreck that left a Tyler man dead. Daniel Juarez entered a guilty plea to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle Monday in the 7th District Court. He was then sentenced to 12 years in connection with the death of Dennis Criner, 54, according to online criminal records.
CBS19
Tyler, TX
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 0