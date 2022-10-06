Read full article on original website
Slipknot Tops Billboard Artist 100 Chart Thanks to ‘The End, So Far’ Debut
Slipknot re-enters the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Oct. 15) at No. 1, returning as the top musical act in the U.S. for a second total week, thanks to the group’s new album The End, So Far. The set, released via Roadrunner/3EE, debuts at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 59,000 equivalent album units earned in its first week (Sept. 30-Oct. 6), according to Luminate. The group earns its sixth top 10 and first since We Are Not Your Kind, which opened as the act’s third No. 1 in 2019. Slipknot is just the second rock band to rule the Artist...
HARDY Is Releasing a Half Country, Half Rock Album
Mississippi-born singer-songwriter HARDY is aiming to cement his multi-genre success with the release of his forthcoming album, The Mockingbird & The Crow, on Jan. 20, 2023 via Big Loud Records. The project follows his 2020 debut album A ROCK, and over the course of 17 songs on the new album, HARDY will traverse his penchant for both country and rock. The album’s nearly seven-minutes-long title track serves as a bridge between the two halves of the album. “It starts with the mockingbird, and the Mississippi state bird is the mockingbird,” HARDY said in a video posted to social media on Monday (Oct....
Reba McEntire Talks Extending Her Tour, Expanding Her Business Empire and ‘Yellowstone’ Hopes: ‘I Just Love a New Challenge’
When Reba McEntire announced that she is extending her Reba: Live in Concert Tour into 2023, the slate of 14 new tour dates included one particularly special stop: a headlining gig at New York’s Madison Square Garden, set for April 15. For the multi-faceted entertainer — whose glitzy, cinematic concerts have been drawing audiences for decades — the April show will mark her first headlining show at the storied venue. McEntire tells Billboard that MSG has been on her bucket list “forever,” and when she plays the venue, she will be carrying on a family tradition. McEntire’s father, steer roper Clark...
Stray Kids Score First No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs Chart With ‘Case 143’
Stray Kids earn their first No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated Oct. 15), powered by Twitter, as “Case 143” rises from No. 2 following the release of the group’s new EP Maxident on Oct. 7. “Case 143” is the lead single off the EP, which is slated to launch on next week’s, Oct. 22-dated Billboard charts. Stray Kids are the fourth group to top Hot Trending Songs this year, joining BLACKPINK, BTS and SB19. Elsewhere on Hot Trending Songs, TREASURE’s “Hello” debuts at No. 4, earning the group its fourth entry and second top five hit, after “Jikjin” (No. 2...
Kelly Clarkson Has Some ‘Fun’ With Her Paramore Cover: Watch
Don’t go crying to your mama — a new Kellyoke has arrived. On the Monday (Oct. 10) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson indirectly celebrated the end of Paramore‘s hiatus by performing an energetic cover of the band’s 2014 hit “Ain’t It Fun” less than two weeks after it announced the end of its five year hiatus. Shining centerstage under a wash of blue lights, the three-time Grammy winner’s impressive powerhouse vocals were put on full display throughout the entirety of her performance of “Ain’t It Fun” — originally sung by fellow belting extraordinaire, Paramore’s orange-haired frontwoman Hayley...
Joel Morowitz, Co-Founder of Indie Label spinArt, Dies at 55
Joel Morowitz, the co-founder of 1990’s indie label spinART Records, died suddenly of cardiac arrest in Bethesda, Md., on Oct. 6. He was 55. Morowitz and his high school friend Jeff Price launched spinArt after college in the early 1990’s when the former wanted to put out a compilation album of indie rock bands and the latter asked if he could help. The resulting album, One Last Kiss, launched the label which eventually put out music by The Apples in Stereo, Velocity Girl, Clem Snide, Ron Sexsmith, Poster Children and Suddenly, Tammy! among many others.
Morgan Wallen Scores Seventh Country Airplay No. 1 With ‘You Proof’
Morgan Wallen notches his seventh No. 1 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart as “You Proof” rises 2-1 on the Oct. 15-dated survey. In the week ending Oct. 9, it gained by 5% to 30.8 million impressions, according to Luminate. Wallen wrote the song with ERNEST, Ashley Gorley,...
Willow Smashes Guitar Through TV Set, Electrifies With ‘Curious/Furious’ & ‘Ur a Stranger’ on ‘SNL’: Watch
Willow gave a smashing performance — literally — during her musical guest appearance on Saturday Night Live. The 21-year-old artist visited Studio 8H on Oct. 8 to deliver a pair of electrifying performances from her new album, <CopingMechanism>. For her first song, Willow unleashed her inner rock star with “Curious/Furious,” closing out the track by showing off her impressive guitar shredding skills. Later, she returned to perform the hard-hitting “Ur a Stranger,” belting out the lyrics before smashing her axe into a television set. “it’s called historybeingmade.com,” Willow captioned a photo on Instagram of herself giving the middle finger alongside her leather-clad...
Hot 100 First-Timers: Megan Moroney Arrives With Country Love Song ‘Tennessee Orange’
Singer-songwriter Megan Moroney makes her first visit to the Billboard Hot 100 as her breakthrough single “Tennessee Orange” debuts on the latest, Oct. 15-dated chart at No. 94. The song, which Moroney self-released Sept. 2, debuts with 4.9 million U.S. streams (up 15%) and 1,000 downloads sold in the Sept. 30-Oct. 6 tracking week, according to Luminate. It concurrently climbs 29-25 in its fourth week on Hot Country Songs. Related Steve Lacy's 'Bad Habit' No. 1 on Hot 100 for Second Week, Sam Smith & Kim Petras' 'Unholy' Up to… 10/11/2022 Contributing to the song’s gains is its backstory. Fans believe that Moroney co-wrote it...
Ashley McBryde Helps Reveal 2022 CMA Broadcast Awards Winners
Cory Fitzner from Hubbard Radio's "The Country Top 40 With Fitz" is named weekly national broadcast personality of the year. On Monday (Oct. 10), Ashley McBryde helped the Country Music Association reveal this year’s recipients of the 2022 CMA Broadcast Awards. McBryde surprised the radio stations and broadcast personalities with personal calls to tell them the news.
Justin Quiles Rocks The Stage At Latin Music Week
Billboard’s Latin Music Week continued to bring the vibes to Miami on Wednesday night with an intimate En Vivo concert with Justin Quiles. As official sponsors of the evening, Smirnoff served up an epic concert with the Puerto Rican crooner – pairing the evening’s live entertainment with the bold flavors of its Spicy Tamarind and a variety of Lemonades. During the upbeat set, which included a surprise marriage proposal to close out the night, fans enjoyed bold flavors with a seventeen tracked setlist featuring “Jeans,” “Colorin Colorado,” and “Que Más Pues.” For full coverage of Billboard Latin Music Week, check out Billboard.com. More from BillboardKim Cruse Scores Four-Chair Turn After 'Amazing' Blind Audition on 'The Voice'John Legend, Andy Grammer Perform as Carousel of Hope Raises $1.7 Million for Diabetes ResearchPaul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott, Ex-Beautiful South Artists, Lead Midweek U.K. Chart With 'N.K-Pop'
How Does Zedd’s Debut ‘Clarity’ Hold Up 10 Years Later? A Pair Of Anniversary Shows Demonstrate It’s Still Got the Magic
A decade ago, Clarity had just hit digital streaming platforms, and Zedd had a slew of interviews on his docket. The media wanted to know: what was his goal for his debut album? Neither the notion of playing it front-to-back in San Francisco, nor orchestrally rendering it live alongside a 50-piece orchestra in Los Angeles would likely have come to his mind at the time. But that’s precisely what happened this past weekend, as Zedd celebrated 10 years of his debut album, Clarity, released in October 2012 via Interscope Records. The album hit No. 38 on the Billboard 200 and marked...
The Isley Brothers Talk About Extending Their Reign as ‘The Kings of Love Songs’
For a group who first made waves in the 1950s, the energy for The Isley Brothers inside Harbor New York City’s Rooftop surpasses palpable. With close to 70 years of experience under the group’s belts, fans zealously received the electricity commanded by the legendary R&B outfit, who were on hand to celebrate the release of their new album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl, this past Friday (Sept. 30). Related The Isley Brothers, Ronald Isley & Beyoncé Hit No. 1 on Adult R&B Airplay 'Again' 10/11/2022 “It’s God’s blessing, and we’re trying to take advantage of being able to do what we do and...
Duran Duran ‘A Hollywood High’ Docu-Concert Film Captures Rooftop Gig
Duran Duran are headed to the big screen next month via a new 75-minute docu-concert film entitled A Hollywood High chronicling the veteran English new wave band’s rooftop gig in Los Angeles and longtime love affair with the City of Angels. The movie, due out on Nov. 3, will also include exclusive interviews and archival footage in which the New Romantic legends dissect their decades long obsession with the city. The doc directed by award-winning veterans Gavin Elder (David Gilmour: Live at Pompeii), Vincent Adam Paul (Tiesto: Live from Empty Red Rocks) and George Scott (Rufus Wainwright: Prima Donna) will be...
Art Laboe, DJ Known for Playing ‘Oldies but Goodies,’ Dies at 97
Https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/music-news/art-laboe-dead-oldies-but-goodies-1235238488/. Art Laboe, the DJ and music promoter who spent 79 continuous years on the radio, was an innovator of the compilation album and coined and trademarked the term “Oldies but Goodies,” has died. He was 97. Laboe died peacefully Friday at his home in Palm Springs after...
‘La Ultima Mision’: 5 Standout Moments From Wisin & Yandel’s Madison Square Garden Show
With their triumphant performance Saturday night (Oct. 8) in New York City, Wisin & Yandel displayed their formidable trajectory. Although they became reggaeton fixtures over two decades ago — including in the Big Apple, with performances in iconic clubs like Club Exit and Copacabana for the Latin American diaspora — their Madison Square Garden gig showcased their undisputed stature as legends of the genre. Clad in Mad Max-esque gear, the Puerto Rican pair appeared onstage and enthralled for about two hours. Fresh off releasing their tenth — and perhaps final — album together, La Última Misión (The Last Mission), Wisin &...
‘This Is the Most Special Thing That’s Ever Happened to Me’: Watch an Exclusive Mini-Doc in Queer Producer Wreckno’s Homecoming Show at Electric Forest
In June of 2012, a wide-eyed Brandon Wisniski stepped out of his older brother’s car and into their future. “I didn’t have a tent, I didn’t really have a plan,” Wisniski says. “I was just like, ‘We are going to Electric Forest,’ and it was the best experience I ever had in my life at that point.” This past June, on the 10-year anniversary of that fateful leap, the producer-rapper-DJ now known to fans around the world as Wreckno returned to Electric Forest — but this time, their older brother didn’t turn around and go home after dropping them off at the...
Recording’s Great Escapes: Photos of Tennessee’s Dark Horse Recording
More than 40 years ago, when Robin Crow was a young artist signed to RCA, he visited Caribou Ranch, producer James William Guercio’s barn-turned-studio in the Colorado Rockies where Elton John, Chicago and Dan Fogelberg recorded now-classic albums in the 1970s. “ ‘Well, this is heaven,’ ” Crow recalls thinking at the time. His career as an instrumental guitarist never took off — and he never got to record at Caribou, which was damaged in a fire in 1985 — but the studio left a lasting impression on Crow. It was exactly what he had in mind when, in 1993, he...
Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’ Ties The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ for Longest Run in Hot 100 History
Glass Animals‘ former five-week Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 “Heat Waves” ties The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” for the most weeks spent on the chart over the survey’s 64-year history. “Heat Waves” spends its 90th week on the Hot 100 (dated Oct. 15), at No. 20, tying the record run of “Blinding Lights” in 2019-21. Over the course of its Hot 100 tenure, “Heat Waves” also broke the record for the longest climb to No. 1, when it reached the summit in its 59th week in March, as it has drawn audiences on TikTok and multiple radio formats since its June 2020...
Ozzy Osbourne Ditches His Cane For Romantic Slow Dance With Sharon Osbourne At Her 70th Birthday Party
He may be rock’s prince of darkness, but underneath all that pitch black stage gear and eyeliner, Ozzy Osbourne is a big softie. The Blizzard of Ozz gladly ceded the spotlight over the weekend to help longtime manager and wife Sharon Osbourne celebrate her 70th birthday at a blow-out, Great Gatsby style party. Related Of Course the Ozzy Osbourne Beauty Collection Features Bullet Lipstick, a Coffin Palette and Bark… 10/10/2022 In one of the most touching videos from the night, Ozzy — who has been rehabbing from major surgery on his neck this summer while also battling Parkinson’s disease — approaches Sharon on the...
