A 37-year-old man from Camden County was killed when he struck a dump truck in Gloucester County, NJ Advance Media reported. Thurman H. Smith Jr., of Chesilhurst, was heading west on Route 322/Glassboro Road when he struck the vehicle around midnight Thursday, Oct. 6, the outlet said citing Monroe Township police.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) One man is injured after being shot in the side in the Prospect Village near the laundry area of Trenton Housing authority. Trenton Police and Ems responded just before 7:00 Pm. Trenton Ems and Capital Health paramedics transported the wounded to the Capital trauma center with a trauma alert.
PITTSGROVE, N.J. (CBS) – A deadly crash in Salem County, New Jersey. Officials say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the 1100 block of Landis Avenue in Pittsgrove.No additional details are available.New Jersey state police are investigating.
A missing Egg Harbor Township teen has been found safe, police said. Edwardo Valentin, 14, was reported missing by his father after not returning home Friday evening. He was last seen leaving his residence at 6:30 p.m. Friday. He may possibly be in the Atlantic City area. Edwardo is described...
TRENTON — Videos of several fights that broke out early Thursday afternoon at Trenton Central High School show chaos that led to four students being taken into custody. Trenton police responded to the fight around 1:10 p.m. and helped the school’s security team restore order as a shelter-in-place was implemented, according to an email sent to the school community from the district.
A popular restaurant chain just closed two locations in New Jersey. There is one in Ocean County, will it affect Ocean County?. This restaurant is very popular and has really good food. I always enjoyed it whenever I went to this restaurant. There are currently 8 of these restaurants in...
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Egg Harbor Township teen. Edwardo Valentin, 14, was reported missing by his father. He was last seen leaving his residence at 6:30 p.m. Friday. He may possibly be in the Atlantic City area. Edwardo is described at being...
A Cape May County borough has decided to close all its beaches as a safety precaution after they were damaged by the remnants of what was once Hurricane Ian. All of Stone Harbor’s beaches will be closed until further notice due to the existence of “hidden safety hazards,” according to a notice posted on the borough’s Facebook page.
Fortune magazine's "Well" section, in conjunction with CVS, has released its ranking of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families in the United States, and while no New Jersey municipality made it into the top 10 this year, two are knocking on the door. The magazine last week published...
A new Amazon Fresh location is rumored to be making its home in Bucks County soon, the latest food store to make its way into the area. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the new shop for the Bensalem Patch. An Amazon Fresh location is supposed to be opening at the former...
NBC Philadelphia
A 17-year-old girl charged with murder, as well as the attempted murder of another teen, was taken into police custody late Friday after being sought for over a week, authorities said. Jahme Barnes, of Philadelphia, was arrested by U.S. Marshals at a home on the 2300 block of North Lambert...
The Action Cam found heavy damage on the left side of the building's first and second floors.
A 43-year-old man admitted he shipped more than 220 pounds of cocaine from Puerto Rico to Philadelphia and New Jersey over a span of more than a year using the United States Postal Service’s overnight mail service. Iran Soler, of Philadelphia, faces at least 10 years in prison after...
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for a man and a woman who gained entry to the diamond Cuts barber shop located on Diamond Street on October 1st. According to police, once inside the suspects stole $200 from the cash register and hair-cutting accessories and instruments before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction. The Philadelphia Police Department released the video of the suspects that showed the man carrying multiple bags out of the business. . The post Philadelphia police searching for couple who broke into and robbed Philadelphia barbershop appeared first on Shore News Network.
A Cumberland County man was killed in a fiery one-vehicle crash Friday night. Darrell A. Johnson, 65, of Commercial Township, was driving a car west on Route 614/James Moore Road in the Port Norris section of Commercial Township around 11:15 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway around milepost 1.9, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
UPDATE: A suspect who was shot and wounded by officers in North Philadelphia fatally shot a man at a FedEx distribution center near the city's airport on Friday afternoon, according to investigators.
After 17 years of collecting dust and being vandalized, the long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in Sayreville may finally have new purpose. Last month, the borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant 19.5 acre site at routes 9 and 35 that proposes a variety of commercial retail, hotel, conference center, recreational, office, and professional uses.
TINTON FALLS — One of four vehicles involved in a Tuesday evening crash on the Garden State Parkway went off an overpass and landed on a road below. The crash happened around 7:15 PM in the local lanes of the Parkway approaching Exit 105. The crash sent the vehicle...
SAYREVILLE – A Middlesex County Superior Court judge has ruled against a Sayreville resident accused of hoarding cats. Sayreville officials filed a verified complaint in Superior Court against the resident in July. The complaint alleged the resident violated a municipal ordinance by maintaining approximately 30 cats in a single-family...
A crash with injuries was reported in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred about 12:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 on Route 27 northbound near Vineland Road in Edison Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. One right lane of two lanes was closed, the DOT said.
