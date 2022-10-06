PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for a man and a woman who gained entry to the diamond Cuts barber shop located on Diamond Street on October 1st. According to police, once inside the suspects stole $200 from the cash register and hair-cutting accessories and instruments before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction. The Philadelphia Police Department released the video of the suspects that showed the man carrying multiple bags out of the business. . The post Philadelphia police searching for couple who broke into and robbed Philadelphia barbershop appeared first on Shore News Network.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO