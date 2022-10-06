ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Police investigating Prospect Village Shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) One man is injured after being shot in the side in the Prospect Village near the laundry area of Trenton Housing authority. Trenton Police and Ems responded just before 7:00 Pm. Trenton Ems and Capital Health paramedics transported the wounded to the Capital trauma center with a trauma alert.
TRENTON, NJ
BreakingAC

Missing Egg Harbor Township found safe

A missing Egg Harbor Township teen has been found safe, police said. Edwardo Valentin, 14, was reported missing by his father after not returning home Friday evening. He was last seen leaving his residence at 6:30 p.m. Friday. He may possibly be in the Atlantic City area. Edwardo is described...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Video of Trenton, NJ, H.S. Violence: ‘Our schools will not be a battleground’

TRENTON — Videos of several fights that broke out early Thursday afternoon at Trenton Central High School show chaos that led to four students being taken into custody. Trenton police responded to the fight around 1:10 p.m. and helped the school’s security team restore order as a shelter-in-place was implemented, according to an email sent to the school community from the district.
TRENTON, NJ
BreakingAC

Egg Harbor Township teen reported missing

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Egg Harbor Township teen. Edwardo Valentin, 14, was reported missing by his father. He was last seen leaving his residence at 6:30 p.m. Friday. He may possibly be in the Atlantic City area. Edwardo is described at being...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Philly Girl, 17, Charged in Pottstown Double Shooting

A 17-year-old girl charged with murder, as well as the attempted murder of another teen, was taken into police custody late Friday after being sought for over a week, authorities said. Jahme Barnes, of Philadelphia, was arrested by U.S. Marshals at a home on the 2300 block of North Lambert...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Shore News Network

Philadelphia police searching for couple who broke into and robbed Philadelphia barbershop

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for a man and a woman who gained entry to the diamond Cuts barber shop located on Diamond Street on October 1st.  According to police, once inside the suspects stole $200 from the cash register and hair-cutting accessories and instruments before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction. The Philadelphia Police Department released the video of the suspects that showed the man carrying multiple bags out of the business. . The post Philadelphia police searching for couple who broke into and robbed Philadelphia barbershop appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Driver killed in fiery 1-vehicle crash

A Cumberland County man was killed in a fiery one-vehicle crash Friday night. Darrell A. Johnson, 65, of Commercial Township, was driving a car west on Route 614/James Moore Road in the Port Norris section of Commercial Township around 11:15 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway around milepost 1.9, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Redevelopment plan approved for long abandoned N.J. movie theater

After 17 years of collecting dust and being vandalized, the long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in Sayreville may finally have new purpose. Last month, the borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant 19.5 acre site at routes 9 and 35 that proposes a variety of commercial retail, hotel, conference center, recreational, office, and professional uses.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Suburban

Middlesex County Superior Court judge orders Sayreville resident to ‘enjoin’ from cat hoarding, fumigate residence

SAYREVILLE – A Middlesex County Superior Court judge has ruled against a Sayreville resident accused of hoarding cats. Sayreville officials filed a verified complaint in Superior Court against the resident in July. The complaint alleged the resident violated a municipal ordinance by maintaining approximately 30 cats in a single-family...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Crash With Injuries Reported In Central Jersey

A crash with injuries was reported in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred about 12:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 on Route 27 northbound near Vineland Road in Edison Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. One right lane of two lanes was closed, the DOT said.
EDISON, NJ

