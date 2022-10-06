Read full article on original website
CeeDee Lamb (groin) officially active for Cowboys in Week 5
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Lamb was expected to play, so this comes as no surprise. Still, it's nice to see him officially get the green light to suit up. Our models project Lamb for 5.6 catches,...
New England's Mac Jones (ankle) ruled out in Week 5
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) will not play in Week Five's game against the Detroit Lions. Bailey Zappe will make his first NFL start after Jones was ruled out for his second straight game with an ankle injury. In a favorable spot against a Lions' defense ranked 32nd (25.9) in FanDuel points allowed per game to quarterbacks, our models project Zappe to score 14.7 FanDuel points.
Rapoport: Seahawks' Rashaad Penny fractured tibia in Week 5 loss to Saints
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny suffered a fractured tibia Sunday in the team's Week 5 loss to the New Orleans Saints, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. There will be more tests done over the next 24 hours, but for now, the expectation within the Seahawks is that Penny's tibia fracture will require surgery, which would keep him sidelined for a while. We'll wait for a confirmation, but for now, expect Kenneth Walker and DeeJay Dallas to lead the backfield going forward.
Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) active in Week 5 for Detroit
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will play Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the New England Patriots. St. Brown was considered a game-time decision due to the ankle injury that kept him sidelined in Week 4. However, despite the ailment, he is ready to return to the field versus Bailey Zappe and the Pats. It's unclear if St. Brown will be on a snap count.
Julio Jones (knee) inactive for Buccaneers in Week 5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) will not play in Week Five's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Jones will miss his revenge opportunity against his former team with a knee injury. In a matchup against a Falcons' team ranked 25th (33.2) in FanDuel points allowed per game, Russell Gage should see more volume.
Tee Higgins (ankle) active for Bengals in Week 5
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will play Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Higgins is dealing with a minor ankle ailment, but that won't stop him from suiting up in a big divisional matchup versus Lamar Jackson and Co. Our models project Higgins for...
Chris Olave (concussion) won't return in Week 5 for Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave will not return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Olave suffered a concussion while catching a touchdown in the third quarter. As a result, he has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith could see more work with Olave out.
Jacksonville's Zay Jones (ankle) will play in Week 5
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones (ankle) is active for Week Five's game against the Houston Texans. After a one-game absence, Jones will return against his division competition. In a matchup versus a Texans' defense ranked 12th (25.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts, our models project Jones to score 7.2 FanDuel points.
Teddy Bridgewater (head, elbow) questionable to return for Dolphins; Skylar Thompson enters
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the New York Jets. Bridgewater was leveled by Sauce Gardner in the endzone on the team's first play from scrimmage, and he has now been sent to the locker room for further evaluation for head and elbow injuries. Skylar Thompson is now in the game at quarterback. Miami is already down Tua Tagovailoa.
Dak Prescott (thumb) to resume throwing at Cowboys practice
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb) will resume throwing at practice on Wednesday, per team owner Jerry Jones. Jones said the Cowboys will have a better idea of where Prescott's progress is after they see how he looks on Wednesday. Cooper Rush has racked up four straight wins while filling in as the starter, so the Cowboys can afford to make sure Prescott is back to full strength before sending him back out into game action. Dallas will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night in Week 6.
Miami's Tyreek Hill (groin) active in Week 5
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (groin) will play in Week Five's game against the New York Jets. Despite limited practices on Thursday and Friday with a groin injury, Hill is active against his division competitors. In a matchup versus a Jets' team ranked 20th (28.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to receivers, our models project Hill to score 15.0 FanDuel points.
Sunday Night Football Betting: Can the Bengals Sustain Their Recent Success Against the Spread?
Two surprising 2-2 teams head to Baltimore, where the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens are both desperately in need of a victory. The Ravens have lost their last five games at home, and facing a divisional rival, they surely don't want to make it six. Our nERD-based rankings highlight that...
Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) ruled out for Bills in Week 5
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie will not play Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. McKenzie is still dealing with the effects of his concussion, so as a result, he has been ruled out of action versus Pittsburgh. The Bills just placed Jamison Crowder on injured reserve, so Khalil Shakir will now step into the WR3 role.
Tony Pollard (illness) active in Week 5 for Dallas
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard will suit up Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Pollard has been dealing with an illness all week, but he has received the official green light to take the field. Our models project Pollard for 37.0 rushing yards,...
Ken Walker (shoulder) officially active for Seahawks in Week 5
Seattle Seahawks running back Ken Walker will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Saints. Walker was dealing with a shoulder ailment during the practice week. However, he has received the green light to suit up. Our models project Walker for 25.7 rushing yards, 10.4 receiving...
Darrel Williams (knee) questionable to return in Week 5 for Arizona
Arizona Cardinals running back Darrel Williams is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Williams is dealing with a knee injury, and as a result, the team has listed him questionable to come back to the field in the fourth quarter. Wtih James Conner also dealign with an ailment, Eno Benjamin is the only remaining running back.
Breshad Perriman (knee, hamstring) inactive in Week 5 for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Perriman was lined up to potentially be active if Russell Gage sat out due to his back injury. However, with the latter all cleared to play, Perriman will sit out. In...
Damien Harris (hamstring) questionable to return for Patriots in Week 5
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Detroit Lions. Harris is dealing with a hamstring injury, and as a result, his ability to return to this contest is currently unknown. Rhamondre Stevenson is the unquestioned lead back as long as Harris is out.
Panthers' Baker Mayfield to 'miss time' with sprained ankle
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered a high ankle sprain in the team's Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Mayfield struggled throughout the Panthers' Week 5 loss to the 49ers, and suffered a high ankle sprain during his fourth sack of the game. Backup P.J. Walker will fill in for Mayfield until he is able to return, and is expected to start in the team's Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Ravens' Rashod Bateman (foot) could return for Week 6
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) could return for the team's Week 6 game against the New York Giants. Bateman missed the Ravens' Week 5 win over the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering a "mid-foot" injury a week ago, but it seems like he could return after missing just this single game. Devin Duvernay seemed to work into the leading wideout role with Bateman sidelined against the Bengals, but should continue to see designed plays even if Bateman returns this week.
