Resident Arrested After Violently Stabbing Man To Death Inside Of Baltimore Boarding House

Jayquann Bridgemann Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

A man accusing of violently stabbing a 43-year-old man to death in a boarding house in Baltimore has been arrested, authorities say.

A resident of the house, Jayquann Bridgemann, 23, allegedly stabbed the victim in the abdomen inside of the house in the 1400 block of N. Central Avenue around 1 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5, according to Baltimore police.

Rescue personnel rushed the victim to Johns Hopkins Hospital were he died from his injuries a short time later.

Detectives were quickly able to identify Bridgemann as a suspect and arrest him.

Bridgemann has been charged with first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, and assault with a deadly weapon.

