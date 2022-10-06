ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Resident Arrested After Violently Stabbing Man To Death Inside Of Baltimore Boarding House

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NP5am_0iOlRe8d00
Jayquann Bridgemann Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

A man accusing of violently stabbing a 43-year-old man to death in a boarding house in Baltimore has been arrested, authorities say.

A resident of the house, Jayquann Bridgemann, 23, allegedly stabbed the victim in the abdomen inside of the house in the 1400 block of N. Central Avenue around 1 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5, according to Baltimore police.

Rescue personnel rushed the victim to Johns Hopkins Hospital were he died from his injuries a short time later.

Detectives were quickly able to identify Bridgemann as a suspect and arrest him.

Bridgemann has been charged with first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, and assault with a deadly weapon.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.

Comments / 3

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Man In Custody For Carjacking, Kidnapping Charged With Attempted Murder Of Minor In Montgomery

A 29-year-old man already apprehended for a carjacking and kidnapping incident is now facing an attempted murder charge following a lengthy investigation into a summer shooting in Maryland, police announced. Montgomery County resident Damien Fisher, of Germantown, was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault following an...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

29-Year-Old Man Caught, Charged With Attempted Murder After July Baltimore Shooting

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the attempted murder of a 33-year-old man in Baltimore that occurred in July, authorities say. Isaiah Jewel was arrested on Friday, Oct. 7 after detectives identified him as a suspect in the shooting of the 33-year-old man in the 200 block of Kenwood Avenue the afternoon of Thursday, July 7, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Boarding House#Violent Crime#N Central Avenue#Johns Hopkins Hospital#Daily Voice Baltimore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Maryland AG IDs Teen Who Died In Crash Involving Baltimore City Police Officers

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office has identified the teen killed and officers involved in a fatal crash over the weekend in Baltimore. Baltimore resident Kweli Murphy Al-Mateen, 17, was pronounced dead at an area hospital on Saturday, Oct. 8 following a chain-reaction crash involving multiple vehicles, according to the AG's Independent Investigations Division (IID).
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Gunfire near Baltimore City Hall Sunday came from male shooting out of a car sunroof, police say

BALTIMORE -- City police responded to gunfire near Baltimore City Hall on Sunday as some of the bars and clubs in the area were preparing to shutter their doors for the night, according to authorities.Officers working in downtown Baltimore responded to the gunfire around 1:40 a.m., police said.They found evidence that someone had fired a weapon in the 400 block of East Lexington Street, according to authorities.That portion of the street skirts alongside the War Memorial Plaza, which is the open space next to Baltimore City Hall.Investigators later learned that a male had been shooting a gun out of the sunroof of his vehicle, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

54-year-old man shot and killed in East Baltimore, city police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 54-year-old man was shot and killed Monday in East Baltimore, city police said. Around 11:45 a.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of East Chase Street in the city's Biddle Street section after a report of gunfire. There, officers found the victim, who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Secret Service Officers Hospitalized After Being Exposed To 'Powdery Substance' In DC

Two US Secret Service agents were hospitalized after being exposed to an undisclosed “powdery substance" believed to be narcotics, a spokesperson said. At approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, officers from the Secret Service Uniformed Division conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of New York Avenue in Washington, DC, according to Anthony Guglielmi, the Chief of Communications for the agency.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
378K+
Followers
56K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy