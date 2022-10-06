South Side School District reinstates teacher suspended for refusing to use preferred pronouns

GREENE TWP. ‒ After facing backlash for placing a teacher on administrative leave last week, the South Side School District has reinstated the teacher to the staff.

During South Side's school board meeting Wednesday night, hundreds of parents and students came to address the suspension of anatomy and biology teacher Daren Cusato. Cusato's temporary removal originally came after he sent an email to staff members expressing his refusal to address LGBT+ students in the district with their preferred pronouns, citing his personal religious beliefs.

After hearing from the audience, the board held a special vote to remove the policy and reinstate Cusato to the school's staff. The board also shared its plans to write a new policy on the subject of preferred pronouns at a future meeting.

At this time, it is not known what was sent in the email to staff members to cause the removal of Cusato. When asked for comment on what was said to cause the teacher to be placed on leave, Superintendent Alan Fritz declined to comment on the personnel issue.

"All students are welcome here," Fritz told The Times last week. "As educators, we have a responsibility to ensure all students feel welcomed and valued in school so that they can receive the education to which they are entitled."