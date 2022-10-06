Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
USM falls 27-10 at Troy; drops 1st ever Sun Belt game
TROY, Ala. (WDAM) - The University of Southern MIssissippi dropped the first ever Sun Belt Conference football game in the program’s history when the Golden Eagles fell 27-10 Saturday night at Troy University. Turnovers hurts the Golden Eagles’ cause, with three interceptions and a lost fumble by freshman quarterback...
WDAM-TV
USM hosts first Powwow in nearly a decade
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An event celebrating traditional Native-American culture returned to the USM campus Saturday. The Southern Miss Powwow was held at Spirit Park Saturday. It was the first time in nearly 10 years that the university had hosted the event. For several years, it took place at Hinton...
WDAM-TV
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg’s Charity Ball coming up
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg’s annual fundraiser is about to waltz into the area later this month. JA’s Charity Ball is taking place Friday, Oct. 21, from 7-11 p.m., at the Barn at Bridlewood. There will be food, drinks, dancing and a silent auction. The...
WDAM-TV
William Carey Inaugural Ceremony: Welcoming Dr. Ben Burnett
The Salvation Army of Laurel said they hope to raise more than $100,000 to beat last year's donation total. Hattiesburg Zoo prepares for annual, spooktacular 'ZooBoo'. Updated: 9 hours ago. |.
WDAM-TV
Carey welcomes back alumni with ‘Celebrate Carey Rally’
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Once a Crusader, always a Crusader. William Carey University welcomed alumni back for a day of fun with the ‘Celebrate Carey Rally,’ an afternoon with food, music, games and door prizes. “It is so great to see our alums come out,” said Pam...
WDAM-TV
Worship service held as lead-up to Carey inauguration
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An inaugural worship service was held Sunday night for William Carey University President Ben Burnett. The service included several sings performed by the William Carey University Worship Choir and Band, as well as scripture readings, a sermon and benediction. Many students, faculty and alumni came out...
WDAM-TV
Voter registration deadline approacheth
Hub City father asks, 'Why are Fentanyl testing strips illegal?". WDAM reported yesterday on a Hattiesburg business owner and father willing to break the law to give out Fentanyl testing strips. But why is this illegal?
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Zoo prepares for annual, spooktacular ‘ZooBoo’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo is getting spooky for its popular annual event. Monday, Hattiesburg Convention Commission and zoo staff worked together to prepare for its Halloween event, ZooBoo. During ZooBoo, visitors can expect to see various zoo areas with new Halloween décor, magical lights and different themed...
WDAM-TV
Laurel church delivers $10,000 worth of supplies for Hurricane Ian victims
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A local church rallied to support the victims of Hurricane Ian, returning to the Magnolia State Sunday after delivering about $10,000 worth of supplies over the weekend. Members of Trinity Baptist Church in Laurel donated money and supplies to a Fort Myers, Fla.-area church, including items...
WDAM-TV
10pm Headlines 10/10
Woman charged with murder after body found Wednesday in Laurel. Laurel police charged a woman with murder in connection to the death investigation of a woman whose body was found in Laurel on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
WDAM-TV
Sumrall Founders' Day Festival draws nice crowd
Hub City father asks, ‘Why are Fentanyl testing strips illegal?”. WDAM reported yesterday on a Hattiesburg business owner and father willing to break the law to give out Fentanyl testing strips. But why is this illegal?
WDAM-TV
Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.
PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to serve three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole in Jefferson Davis County after a jury found him guilty of two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 15th Circuit...
WDAM-TV
Salvation Army prepares for Red Kettle Kickoff
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Salvation Army in Laurel is getting ready for its yearly Red Kettle Kickoff next month. The non-profit organization will set up its signature red kettle donation bins outside different stores throughout Jones County. Until that begins, however, it’s looking for volunteers to work this Christmas season.
WDAM-TV
Monday afternoon fire engulfs home, damages property in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A fire majorly damaged a home and many vehicles, tractors and storage buildings on Monday afternoon. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, several Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to the structure fire on Franklin Shows Road just before 4 p.m.
WDAM-TV
Moselle VFD hosts 3rd annual Octoberfest
MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Festivals continued throughout the Pine Belt Saturday. The Moselle Volunteer Fire Department hosted its third annual Octoberfest Saturday afternoon. Vendors and food trucks lined the grassy patch behind the department’s station, offering crafts and lunch for attendees. The event also offered many events for the...
WDAM-TV
Jones County VFDs offer fire safety tips
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Firefighters from a quartet of volunteer fire departments in Jones County spent part of Saturday morning handing out fire safety tips. They also spent part of their time lighting up the faces of young visitors with smiles. Shady Grove, Soso, Sandersville and M & M volunteer...
WDAM-TV
2 injured in 3-vehicle wreck on I-59 Sunday
MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were taken for emergency treatment Sunday afternoon after being injured during a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 59. Volunteer fire departments from Moselle, Boggy, South Jones and Southwest as well as the Mississippi HIghway Patrol responded shortly after 1 p.m. Witnesses said an 18-wheeler involved...
WDAM-TV
Police investigating golf cart theft in Petal
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation. PPD provided pictures of the suspect with a Ford pickup truck with a stolen Florida tag (tag# IB7 OHL). A car hauler-style trailer could also still be attached to this vehicle.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg library hosted 1st ever children’s ComiCon
HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) -The Hattiesburg Public Library hosted its first ComiCon Saturday. The event highlighted the library’s “Will Eisner & The History of the Graphic Novel” exhibit. Children from across the Pine Belt came out to enjoy looking at the novels, while participating in superhero-themed activities. Library...
WDAM-TV
Woman charged with murder after body found Wednesday in Laurel
Salvation Army recruiting for annual Christmas bell ringers. The Salvation Army of Laurel said they hope to raise more than $100,000 to beat last year's donation total. Powers Fire & Rescue awarded $155K
