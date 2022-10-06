Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Little Kylie Jenner Is No Longer LittleAmarachi EzeuduLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Race Relations- LA City Council Nury Martinez racist diatribe reminds us how far we haven’t comeLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
An Analyzer That Can Detect THC On Someone's Breath Is A New Project Started Recently By Chemists In CaliforniaDOPE Quick ReadsLos Angeles, CA
P-22, Famous Mountain Lion, Appears on Los Feliz DriveawayShameel ShamsLos Angeles, CA
"She's Done This Before," Sister Of Missing Woman SaysJeffery MacLos Angeles, CA
Related
LeBron James gets absolutely lit while watching Travis Scott perform at Bronny’s 18th birthday party
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was recently seen getting hyped up during his son Bronny’s 18th birthday celebration as rapper Travis Scott performed. It seems Bronny James and his father were having a grand time together. The younger James turned 18 on Thursday. The elder James even penned an emotional greeting for his oldest son through an Instagram post.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Reacts To Bronny’s Nike Deal
Bronny is already making a splash on the endorsement front. Yesterday was a huge day for LeBron James’ oldest son Bronny as he officially signed an NIL (name, image, likeness) deal with the likes of Nike. If you are a fan of LeBron, you know that he currently has a lifetime deal with Nike that is worth over $1 billion. With that being said, it only makes sense that Bronny would want to follow in his dad’s footsteps.
This Cavaliers-Hornets Trade Features Gordon Hayward
Different NBA teams have different strengths and weaknesses. No team is able to field a group of All-Stars from 1 to 15. After all, the salary cap exists – and for good reason. The NBA does not want a league in which all of the best players can go join the Lakers. Parity is healthy for competition.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers deliver knockout blow to Warriors for first preseason win
While LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley sat again on Sunday, the Lakers gave their most minutes of the preseason to rotation players in a win over the Warriors, 124-121. Anthony Davis did return to the court after sitting out last week’s back-to-back and looked like he hadn’t missed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hotnewhiphop.com
Davante Adams Shoves Cameraman To The Ground: Watch
Frustration got the better of Davante Adams. Last night, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders battled it out in an incredibly close game that saw the Chiefs come out on top. The final score was 30-29, with the Chiefs showcasing why they are one of the best teams in the entire NFL.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Reveals The Team's Reaction To Kobe Bryant's Passing: "Anthony Looked Like Someone Pulled His Soul From Him. Nobody Had Their Color And All Of Us Kinda Broke Down In Tears..."
As a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James is just the latest in a long line of great athletes to don the Purple and Gold. And while his experience has been more than satisfactory so far, it doesn't mean he hasn't endured some rough moments since joining the club back in 2019.
Ball's ankle sprain confirmed, status for opener unclear
An MRI shows point guard LaMelo Ball has only a sprained left ankle and no significant long-term injury
Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball suffered ankle sprain, to miss the start of the season
The Charlotte Hornets took part in a meaningless preseason game against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. It could prove to
RELATED PEOPLE
Browns get help on defense with trade
The Cleveland Browns are making changes to their roster after Sunday's loss to the Chargers.
Way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft
The 2022-23 season has not even started but basketball fans and scouts are already talking about the 2023 NBA Draft. That’s especially true after seeing two consensus top prospects in this year’s cycle, Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, put up big numbers in a pair of exhibition games in Las Vegas this past week. Here, we’ll have our initial, way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft.
Young Spurs eagerly await 'other pieces' in transition year
San Antonio is going to have a difficult time adding to the NBA-record career victories held by Spurs coach Gregg Popovich
hotnewhiphop.com
Draymond Green’s Mom Comes To His Defense
Mary Babers-Green is speaking out about the Jordan Poole punch seen around the world. Draymond Green has found himself in some trouble as of late thanks to his punch on Jordan Poole. Green almost knocked his teammate out cold, and it was all caught on camera. Many within the Warriors organization are trying to find the culprit for the leak, albeit most fans are zeroed in on Green, who is the one who is truly in the wrong.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Juvenile Responds To NBA YoungBoy’s Re-Do Of “400 Degreez” Cover Art
Juvenile was honored by YoungBoy’s homage. NBA YoungBoy’s on a hot streak right now. The rapper has been jaw-droppingly prolific recently, having dropped a grand total of five— yes, five— albums so far this year. He kicked off the run in January with Colors, and followed the project up with Better Than You, a collab album with DaBaby. He then released The Last Slimeto, which boasted a grand total of thirty songs, and a month later dropped Realer 2.
Yardbarker
Watch: Udonis Haslem shows off his 'griddy' dance in video
If you have ever wondered what the grandfather of the NBA would look like trying to do the "griddy," wonder no more. A funny video made the rounds on Sunday of Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem attempting to learn the popular viral dance. In the video, which was originally posted by the official Heat Instagram page, Miami rookie Orlando Robinson, two decades Haslem’s junior, guided Haslem through the moves.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Jumps Out Of Filled-Up Pool In Clearly-Doctored Clip
The marketing behind the Nike LeBron 20 has been interesting. LeBron James is ready to embark on his 20th season in the NBA. This is a very interesting time for the Lakers superstar, as he needs to lead his team to a productive season, otherwise, his window for a fifth championship will close on him very quickly.
lastwordonsports.com
Landing Spots for Golden State Warriors Draymond Green
Pressure makes diamonds, or in the Golden State Warriors’ case, produces punches. Following the leaked footage from a recent Warriors’ practice where Draymond Green punched free-agent-to-be Jordan Poole, fans and media speculated on possible landing spots for the disgruntled Warrior. With Green and Poole in negotiations for their respective contract extensions, the Warriors’ front office has their hands full. Including a few previously mentioned trade partners, Last Word On Sports provides the Warriors with more options to unload Green.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
John Oliver Believes Football Shouldn’t Exist
John Oliver had a hot take about NFL that fans certainly won’t care for. Over the past couple of weeks, there has been an increase in the discourse surrounding concussions in football. Of course, this is all because Tua Tagovailoa was forced to play just four days after sustaining what appeared to be a concussion. Tua ended up getting hurt pretty badly, and he has yet to return to the field.
NFL・
Comments / 0