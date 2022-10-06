ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside, CA

Lookout Santa Cruz

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Searching for a new position? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Compliance Director at Central California Alliance for Health. Financial Service Representative at Santa Cruz County Bank. Director of Communications and Patron Engagement at Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music. Legal Services Director at...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

California early voting in the November election begins

HOLLISTER, Calif. — In California, early voting for the November elections began on Monday. Monday was the deadline for counties to mail out vote-by-mail ballots. San Benito County assistant county clerk recorder Francisco Diaz said some locals already got to voting on the first day. “We did have quite...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
kion546.com

Family of six evicted in Greenfield and are asking for help

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION) Sinthia Hernandez supports her family of 6 people because she is the only one who can work. She has her mother, Maria, who has back problems. Her two brothers have disabilities—Berenice, who is in a wheelchair, and Diego, who has autism and is blind, deaf, and non-verbal. She also has two children—one who goes to Greenfield High School and one who is going to college in Sacramento.
GREENFIELD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Economic impacts California International Airshow has for Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- This weekend, the California International Airshow will be hosting its 41st event in Salinas. The show does so much to give back to the local community.  President of the California International Airshow Karen Curtis explains, “In our 40-year history, we’ve given back roughly eight and a half million dollars to local charities The post Economic impacts California International Airshow has for Salinas appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KCRA.com

California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz County declares Oct. 7 'Phil Gomez Day'

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — On October 7, 2022, Phil Gomez's last day at KSBW 8 before he retires, Santa Cruz County celebrated the longtime reporter by proclaiming it "Phil Gomez Day." Gomez started at KSBW in October 1997. During his tenure at KSBW Action News 8 he has covered...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Scandal at Monterey County Jail another hit to already beleaguered department

SALINAS, Calif. — A commander at the Monterey County Jail is on leave, suspected of receiving prescription drugs meant for inmates. Investigators say Commander Dustin Hedberg received the drugs from Christina Cruz Kaupp, a director at Wellpath. Wellpath is a company contracted to provide health care for inmates. Kaupp's clearance to enter the jail has now been pulled.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
ediblemontereybay.com

Found Treasure: Watsonville Travels with Charlie (Part One)

October 7, 2022 – The plan: Report to chef David Baron’s Watsonville home, roll out on a fleet of cruiser bikes and visit a collection of his favorite locally owned spots, not far from where he works as executive chef at Seascape Beach Resort. Only the plan didn’t...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Former Mayor of Watsonville Dutra faces lawsuit claiming he molested a child

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man has filed a civil lawsuit at the Santa Cruz County Superior Court claiming that the former mayor of Watsonville, Jimmy Dutra molested him when he was 12. The current candidate for Santa Cruz County Supervisor denies the allegations saying the following: It is completely disappointing in today’s age of politics The post Former Mayor of Watsonville Dutra faces lawsuit claiming he molested a child appeared first on KION546.
pajaronian.com

Guest View: Absurd decision threatens fairgrounds’ future

The Santa Cruz County Fair was facing bankruptcy when Dave Kegebein entered his position to save our county fairgrounds. The state had pulled back funding and thus threatened the existence of the fair. Many county fairgrounds have shut down in California due to poor management. It is the hard work...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
pajaronian.com

Man arrested for placing credit card readers in two counties

WATSONVILLE—Watsonville Police on Oct. 4 arrested a man who allegedly placed skimming devices on credit card readers inside convenience stores in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. George Cristea, 34, is facing several charges following an investigation involving several law enforcement agencies. The case began in Salinas, where officers were...
WATSONVILLE, CA

