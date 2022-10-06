Read full article on original website
Related
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
Searching for a new position? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Compliance Director at Central California Alliance for Health. Financial Service Representative at Santa Cruz County Bank. Director of Communications and Patron Engagement at Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music. Legal Services Director at...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Monterey County, Arts Council unveil ‘Destination, Salinas’ mural
SALINAS VALLEY — Arts Council for Monterey County and the Monterey County Board of Supervisors unveiled a new mural last week at the Monterey County Government Center in Salinas. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Sept. 27 for the new public artwork, located in the east stairwell of the county...
KSBW.com
California early voting in the November election begins
HOLLISTER, Calif. — In California, early voting for the November elections began on Monday. Monday was the deadline for counties to mail out vote-by-mail ballots. San Benito County assistant county clerk recorder Francisco Diaz said some locals already got to voting on the first day. “We did have quite...
West Cliff assisted living project passes by slim margin; affordability main concern among 'no' votes
Does affordability apply to assisted living facilities? Not according to city regulations, but two Santa Cruz planning commissioners voted against the plan, citing those concerns. The proposal for a 76-unit senior living facility is moving forward, with issues including traffic and preserving monarch butterfly habitat part of the plan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Do: Cindy Chavez is still trying to silence the Asian American community
Over the past four years, the Cindy Chavez political machine has worked to defeat two sitting Vietnamese American city council representatives in San Jose. Today, there are no Vietnamese Americans, or any Asian Americans, serving on the San Jose City Council. For a politician who claims to care about representation...
kion546.com
Family of six evicted in Greenfield and are asking for help
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION) Sinthia Hernandez supports her family of 6 people because she is the only one who can work. She has her mother, Maria, who has back problems. Her two brothers have disabilities—Berenice, who is in a wheelchair, and Diego, who has autism and is blind, deaf, and non-verbal. She also has two children—one who goes to Greenfield High School and one who is going to college in Sacramento.
Economic impacts California International Airshow has for Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- This weekend, the California International Airshow will be hosting its 41st event in Salinas. The show does so much to give back to the local community. President of the California International Airshow Karen Curtis explains, “In our 40-year history, we’ve given back roughly eight and a half million dollars to local charities The post Economic impacts California International Airshow has for Salinas appeared first on KION546.
KCRA.com
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County declares Oct. 7 'Phil Gomez Day'
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — On October 7, 2022, Phil Gomez's last day at KSBW 8 before he retires, Santa Cruz County celebrated the longtime reporter by proclaiming it "Phil Gomez Day." Gomez started at KSBW in October 1997. During his tenure at KSBW Action News 8 he has covered...
Summer shark attacks in Monterey County reminder of ocean's dangers
Two shark attacks in the span of two months along the Central Coast last summer have fueled fears for surfers and swimmers. Both attacks, by two different Great White sharks, occurred off Lovers Point in Monterey County.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Santa Cruz (Santa Cruz, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident in Santa Cruz on Sunday. The officials stated that the crash happened at around 3 a.m. west of [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KSBW.com
Scandal at Monterey County Jail another hit to already beleaguered department
SALINAS, Calif. — A commander at the Monterey County Jail is on leave, suspected of receiving prescription drugs meant for inmates. Investigators say Commander Dustin Hedberg received the drugs from Christina Cruz Kaupp, a director at Wellpath. Wellpath is a company contracted to provide health care for inmates. Kaupp's clearance to enter the jail has now been pulled.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ediblemontereybay.com
Found Treasure: Watsonville Travels with Charlie (Part One)
October 7, 2022 – The plan: Report to chef David Baron’s Watsonville home, roll out on a fleet of cruiser bikes and visit a collection of his favorite locally owned spots, not far from where he works as executive chef at Seascape Beach Resort. Only the plan didn’t...
santaclaranews.org
BREAKING: Santa Clara Police Chief Calls for District Attorney to Investigate Grand Jury Findings About 49er Five
Santa Clara Police Chief Pat Nikolai made an official request for Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen to Investigate the findings of the Civil Grand Jury Report, “Unsportsmanlike Conduct.” Wow. The report was officially released yesterday. It was leaked and appeared in media reports on Friday. The...
Former Mayor of Watsonville Dutra faces lawsuit claiming he molested a child
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man has filed a civil lawsuit at the Santa Cruz County Superior Court claiming that the former mayor of Watsonville, Jimmy Dutra molested him when he was 12. The current candidate for Santa Cruz County Supervisor denies the allegations saying the following: It is completely disappointing in today’s age of politics The post Former Mayor of Watsonville Dutra faces lawsuit claiming he molested a child appeared first on KION546.
pajaronian.com
Guest View: Absurd decision threatens fairgrounds’ future
The Santa Cruz County Fair was facing bankruptcy when Dave Kegebein entered his position to save our county fairgrounds. The state had pulled back funding and thus threatened the existence of the fair. Many county fairgrounds have shut down in California due to poor management. It is the hard work...
pajaronian.com
Man arrested for placing credit card readers in two counties
WATSONVILLE—Watsonville Police on Oct. 4 arrested a man who allegedly placed skimming devices on credit card readers inside convenience stores in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. George Cristea, 34, is facing several charges following an investigation involving several law enforcement agencies. The case began in Salinas, where officers were...
KSBW.com
Endangered species found in Santa Cruz creek for first time after dam removal
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — It's been just over a year since a century-old dam was removed from Mill Creek, a tributary that runs through the Santa Cruz Mountains in CentralCalifornia. Now, scientists say the creek is already beginning to show signs of revitalization — including an unexpected discovery.
1 Person Killed In A Hit And Run Accident In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
According to the San Jose Police, a hit and run accident was reported on Sunday morning, in San Jose. Officials confirmed that one man died due to the fatal crash. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Shelter-in-place lifted for Morgan Hill residents due to broken gas line
(KRON) — Firefighters with the Santa Clara County Fire Department are at the scene of a broken underground gas line that’s impacting three structures, according to a tweet from CalFire. The situation has “been mitigated” according to a tweet from CalFire. The incident, dubbed the #HalfIncident, is affecting the area of Half Road between Peet […]
Comments / 3