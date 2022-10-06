Read full article on original website
Have 1 Year of Experience? Cars.com Is Hiring a Customer Support Specialist
Cars.com is hiring a senior customer support specialist who can work West Coast hours. You may work from home from anywhere in the United States. You will be providing excellent customer service via phone, email, chat and text, and you will be responsible for becoming an expert in Accu-Trade services and products. You must achieve individual and team service level goals.
How to Get Paid $15/Hour as a Search Engine Evaluator
Search engines use complicated algorithms to determine the results you see. For example, when you type “puppies playing with kittens” into a search engine box, a half-million possibly relevant web pages are searched using various criteria, and a second later, a list of videos or articles that match the criteria pop up onto your screen. The links on the top will likely be advertisements, while the others offer you websites hosting material that matches your request. The more information you type into your search, the more detailed your results will be.
Get Paid to Tell Brands Exactly What You Think of Them
Here’s the thing: Filling out online surveys is really easy. It practically requires zero effort or skill. So, why aren’t more people excited about getting paid to do it? Why is Netflix and surveying not a thing?. It turns out, most survey companies waste your time by making...
The 11-Word Phrase That’s Supposed to Stop Debt Collectors: Does it Work?
Debt can feel stressful and overwhelming, especially when you’re struggling with payments. And if you end up on the receiving end of a debt collector’s call, it can feel scary. But while it’s tempting to ignore debt collectors, that can even make the situation worse. You know...
