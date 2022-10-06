ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Stockyards Stampede bringing past back to life

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An annual event that brings Oklahomans back to the 1800s is coming to Stockyards City.

Stockyards City Main Street is hosting the annual Stockyards Stampede event that will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizers say the Slash O’Ranch Longhorns will kick off the event at 10 a.m. by parading down the street from the iconic Oklahoma National Stockyards archway on Exchange.

An authentic Chuck Wagon camp will be set up where visitors can view demonstrations of traditional cooking.

At 12 p.m., guests can sample cobbler, stew, and cornbread.

The Oklahoma Opry stage will feature live music by many talented entertainers throughout the day.

A Made in Oklahoma Market will feature locally made and produced items. While shopping for items, visitors can watch a leather working demonstration and wood carving demonstration.

The Oklahoma National Stockyards will also host a World Championship Steak Cook-off with teams from across the USA. The ‘Steak Out’ begins at 10 a.m. behind the arch.

Beginning at 6 p.m., the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Foundation will be hosting their inaugural ‘Oklahoma’s Best Beef’ competition. Beef producers from across the state will be paired with local celebrities grilling up their home raised beef. Samples will be provided to the public.

Admission is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit the Stockyards City website.

