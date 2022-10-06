Read full article on original website
Target’s Beloved Lululemon Belt Bag Dupe Is on Sale For Just $12 & Worth Buying in Every Color
It’s no secret that in fashion, what’s old becomes new down the road, and the beloved fanny pack has recently made it into the limelight again. One particular belt bag that’s taken the shopping world by storm? The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag. While the $38 price tag is actually super affordable (which is why it’s so popular it sold out!), when we happen to spot a dupe for less than half the price, we’re going to scream it from the rooftops with all you lovely people. As I was perusing Target’s site the other day (as a shopping editor does...
RS Recommends: Beats Just Slashed Almost $150 Off Its Noise-Cancelling Headphones
The list of high-quality noise-cancelling headphones on the market seems to get longer by the minute, but rarely do you see them go on sale. Luckily, the retailer has discounted the excellent Studio3 wireless headphones for as much as 43% off online. The headphones regularly cost almost $350, but the new promotion saves you up to nearly $150, bringing the price down to just $199.99. Buy: Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones $199.95 The Studio3 headphones are a good choice for listening to music on the go because they feature adaptive noise cancellation, so your favorite songs will sound loud and clear, even...
Sleep tight with big savings on a new Casper Sleep Element mattress during the Prime Early Access Sale
Most mattresses are only designed to last for around 7 to 10 years, but people tend to hold onto them for much longer than that. It’s just one of those items that you don’t think about replacing on the regular, plus they’re just so expensive. That’s why it’s nice to come across a good deal on them since I’d be willing to bet that most of us are due for a new one right about now.
How to save 20% on a Grubhub order during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon is giving Prime members yet another reason to never leave the house: discounted food delivery. During the Prime Early Access Sale taking place Oct. 11-12, members can get 20% off a Grubhub order using discount code PRIME20. In order to claim this discount, you must be an Amazon Prime...
CamelBak packs and water bottles are up to 45% off during the Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon’s October Prime Day is in full swing, and a beloved hiking staple for staying hydrated on the trail is on sale for major savings. CamelBak hydration packs, which come with an easily refillable water bag and magnetic tubing that allows you to take a sip whether on foot or two wheels, are currently available for under $100.
The Makers of Instant Pot Launched an ‘Instant’ Air Purifier and It’s On Sale for $99
The Instant Pot was basically synonymous with the pandemic, with millions of people perfecting their pressure cooker recipes while quarantining at home. Now, the company behind the viral slow cooker has launched another product borne out of Covid: an air purifier. And just like the Instant Pot became a must-have...
Get a $10 Amazon credit when you buy a $50 Happy Holidays gift card during the Prime Early Access Sale
Everyone is too busy (again) these days, especially with a new school year and all its accompanying activities in full swing. Give yourself a break — or the other harried friends in your life — with this deal on a $50 Happy Holidays restaurant gift card on Amazon during the Prime Early Access Sale. Plus, when you add one to your cart, you’ll also get another $10 Amazon credit added to your account to use on a future purchase.
Best projector deals of Prime Early Access Sale 2022
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more. Prime Day is always huge for TV sales and we expect the Prime Early Access Sale to be the same. Be sure to visit our guide for the best TV deals of Prime Early Access Sale 2022 for all the hottest offers. Of course, there’s another popular home theater device that’s popular during Prime Day. And now, Prime Early Access Sale projector deals are taking center stage.
