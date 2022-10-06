Read full article on original website
4 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
A Day at Drake Island Beach, Wells, MaineDan PfeiferWells, ME
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
Maine Man Convicted of 7 Felony Charges Related to January 6thThe Maine WriterLebanon, ME
A New Hampshire Barber May Have Just Set a Brilliant New Standard for Weddings
It's not every day that as you're sitting in the chair at the barbershop you go to, your barber asks you to officiate his wedding. But that actually happened a couple of months ago when I walked into Route 1 Barbershop & Shave Parlour on Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Eerie, Abandoned New Hampshire Naval Prison Once Dubbed the ‘Alcatraz of the East’
Just across the Piscataqua River and Prescott Park sits the eerie abandoned Portsmouth Naval Prison. The towering structure is castle-like in its architecture and has been vacant for over 45 years, according to boston.com. It's so desolate that locals might not think to notice its presence at this point, as...
Barrington, NH, Woman Picks Up 74-Year-Old Hitchhiking Vietnam Vet, and Now They’re Email Buddies
I love a story about unlikely camaraderie. Sometimes we find friendships in the most unsuspecting places. This story is proof that you are never too old to make new friends. Resha from Barrington was driving along Route 4, heading west towards Concord. It was a crisp fall day in New Hampshire, and the leaves were at their peak prettiness. Resha was out running errands when she spotted a gentleman who appeared to be in his mid 70's sitting on the side of the road. He had about five bags with him, and was holding up a cardboard sign with the word "Rutland" written on it.
New Hampshire Contestant on Tonight’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Episode Saved a Life 9 Years Ago
It's always cool to see a local person make it on a national game show, right? You may want to make sure you're free tonight (Tuesday, October 11) at 7:30, because New England will be represented on the next episode of Jeopardy! airing on ABC. Mike Elliott from Derry, New...
Massachusetts Gym Owner Crushes a World Record That Would Make You Exhausted
Around 0.05% of the United States population has run a marathon, according to a Statistics About Running article. That is a really small number. The number is even smaller for those who have bear crawled a marathon. You know, on your hands and feet...CRAWLING. Well, over the weekend on October...
If Walls Could Talk: Historic $3.8M Pickering-Heffenger House in New Hampshire is on the Market
If walls could talk, this historic home would have quite the tale to tell. The Pickering-Heffenger House sits at 53 Austin Street in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and dates back to 1804. The 6 bed, 6 bath, 7,823 square foot home was recently listed for $3,890,000 by Tony Jalbert with Tate & Foss Sotheby's International Realty. The listing reveals some fascinating information about the property's history:
A Nashua, New Hampshire Man Breaks World Record Marathon Time
26.2 miles of running is a feat very few people attempt. A race I don't think I will ever attempt. But that challenge was nothing for Thomas Cantara of Nashua, New Hampshire. In fact it wasn't finishing the race that was a big deal to the 603 local, but rather the time to accomplish such a feat.
Nashua, NH and other New England cities ranked among "safest" in America
NASHUA, N.H. - Nashua, New Hampshire is considered the second-safest city in America, according to a new ranking that also puts several other New England cities high on the list.Personal finance website WalletHub has only Columbia, Maryland ahead of Nashua on its assessment of the "Safest Cities in the U.S."The ranking takes crime into consideration, but also looks at the natural disaster risk and "financial safety" factors like the poverty rate, credit scores and unemployment. Nashua also had the second-fewest assaults per capita, according to WalletHub.Portland, Maine is fourth on the list, followed at fifth by Warwick, Rhode Island. Burlington, Vermont is eighth and Lewiston, Maine is 10th. The first Massachusetts city on the list is Worcester at 28th. Click here to see the full list.
Only 2 Spots in New England Named in the Top 25 Best Places to Live for Families
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Sure, I might be a little biased, but I think New England is a great place to raise a family. I loved growing up in a place that experienced all four seasons! Also, there were always new places to explore and things to learn. We could head to Old Sturbridge village and learn about life in 1800s, pop into Boston and spend the day at the Science Museum, or drive up to the White Mountains and hike! It's all within driving distance. I can't imagine raising my family anywhere other than New England, but then again, it's all I know.
laconiadailysun.com
Durham ranked No. 2 safest college town in America; some students feel differently
DURHAM — Home of the University of New Hampshire, the town of Durham has been voted the second safest college town in America in a study evaluating FBI crime rates from the past year. SafeWise, an independent safety ranking organization, found that among all the colleges across America with a population of over 14,000, Durham is one of the best in terms of safety.
Meet the Real-Life Good Witch of Salem, Massachusetts
Some may be surprised to learn that Salem, Massachusetts, recently finished fairly low in Travel & Leisure’s list of most haunted places in America. But it makes more sense when you learn that a good witch has brought her powers to counter those of the Hocus Pocus squad. Ashley...
Remarkable Footage of a Humpback Whale in South Portland, Maine
To see a humpback whale in South Portland is rare, to say the least. In the video that Josh Doughty posted on Facebook, there is a bad word. I have to say, I would have let a few fly too if I had witnessed this off Spring Point Light in South Portland. As Josh says, 'How lucky are we to have been there?'
New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living
Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
The Devil Monkey of New Hampshire is the Most Elusive Cyprid in New England
Researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard about the horrifying Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?. According to venerable news source Chowdaheadz.com (should we...
No Reason Given for Closure of Falmouth’s Bueno Loco on Route One
There was a warning, but no reason. Bueno Loco posted on their Facebook page on September 21, a pretty simple and to-the-point message:. We will be closing our doors at the end of the month; our last day will be Friday September 30th. A new restaurant tenant will be coming...
CBS News
Teen climber dies after falling off cliff at New Hampshire state park
WEARE, N.H. - A teenager climbing a cliff at Clough State Park in Weare, New Hampshire fell to their death on Sunday afternoon. Weare police identified the victim as 18-year-old Colbee Cammarata-Hodgman, of Nashua. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the incident happened near the Everett Dam at...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire
It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming to New Hampshire, and Here’s How to Win Tickets
Superstar comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is coming to New Hampshire. As part of his "Nobody Does This Tour," he'll be making a stop at the SNHU Arena in Manchester on Sunday, December 4. We want you to have a night of laughs, too. Call it an early holiday present, but we've...
Massachusetts’s Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
Remember Benson’s Wild Animal Farm in Hudson, New Hampshire?
For some of you, this will be a nostalgic blast from the past that tugs at your heartstrings. For others, you might not have any clue what this place is, or perhaps it existed before your time. So, let's take a look back and learn more about Benson's Wild Animal...
