ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.7 WCYY

Barrington, NH, Woman Picks Up 74-Year-Old Hitchhiking Vietnam Vet, and Now They’re Email Buddies

I love a story about unlikely camaraderie. Sometimes we find friendships in the most unsuspecting places. This story is proof that you are never too old to make new friends. Resha from Barrington was driving along Route 4, heading west towards Concord. It was a crisp fall day in New Hampshire, and the leaves were at their peak prettiness. Resha was out running errands when she spotted a gentleman who appeared to be in his mid 70's sitting on the side of the road. He had about five bags with him, and was holding up a cardboard sign with the word "Rutland" written on it.
BARRINGTON, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Portsmouth, NH
Lifestyle
Q97.9

If Walls Could Talk: Historic $3.8M Pickering-Heffenger House in New Hampshire is on the Market

If walls could talk, this historic home would have quite the tale to tell. The Pickering-Heffenger House sits at 53 Austin Street in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and dates back to 1804. The 6 bed, 6 bath, 7,823 square foot home was recently listed for $3,890,000 by Tony Jalbert with Tate & Foss Sotheby's International Realty. The listing reveals some fascinating information about the property's history:
PORTSMOUTH, NH
CBS Boston

Nashua, NH and other New England cities ranked among "safest" in America

NASHUA, N.H. - Nashua, New Hampshire is considered the second-safest city in America, according to a new ranking that also puts several other New England cities high on the list.Personal finance website WalletHub has only Columbia, Maryland ahead of Nashua on its assessment of the "Safest Cities in the U.S."The ranking takes crime into consideration, but also looks at the natural disaster risk and "financial safety" factors like the poverty rate, credit scores and unemployment. Nashua also had the second-fewest assaults per capita, according to WalletHub.Portland, Maine is fourth on the list, followed at fifth by Warwick, Rhode Island. Burlington, Vermont is eighth and Lewiston, Maine is 10th. The first Massachusetts city on the list is Worcester at 28th.  Click here to see the full list.
NASHUA, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Beauty Spa Info#What To Do#Spa#Oasis
Seacoast Current

Only 2 Spots in New England Named in the Top 25 Best Places to Live for Families

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Sure, I might be a little biased, but I think New England is a great place to raise a family. I loved growing up in a place that experienced all four seasons! Also, there were always new places to explore and things to learn. We could head to Old Sturbridge village and learn about life in 1800s, pop into Boston and spend the day at the Science Museum, or drive up to the White Mountains and hike! It's all within driving distance. I can't imagine raising my family anywhere other than New England, but then again, it's all I know.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
laconiadailysun.com

Durham ranked No. 2 safest college town in America; some students feel differently

DURHAM — Home of the University of New Hampshire, the town of Durham has been voted the second safest college town in America in a study evaluating FBI crime rates from the past year. SafeWise, an independent safety ranking organization, found that among all the colleges across America with a population of over 14,000, Durham is one of the best in terms of safety.
DURHAM, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Meet the Real-Life Good Witch of Salem, Massachusetts

Some may be surprised to learn that Salem, Massachusetts, recently finished fairly low in Travel & Leisure’s list of most haunted places in America. But it makes more sense when you learn that a good witch has brought her powers to counter those of the Hocus Pocus squad. Ashley...
SALEM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Fitness
Boston

New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living

Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS News

Teen climber dies after falling off cliff at New Hampshire state park

WEARE, N.H. - A teenager climbing a cliff at Clough State Park in Weare, New Hampshire fell to their death on Sunday afternoon. Weare police identified the victim as 18-year-old Colbee Cammarata-Hodgman, of Nashua. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the incident happened near the Everett Dam at...
WEARE, NH
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire

It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
LEE, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Massachusetts’s Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy