Alaska State

Hilary Swank Explains Why She Took on the Role of a Fiercely Passionate Journalist In 'Alaska Daily' (Exclusive!)

By Jeryl Brunner
 5 days ago
In Alaska Daily, an ace, yet disgraced, investigative journalist leaves her life in New York and moves to Alaska to break an underreported story at the state capital's daily metro newspaper.

ABC’s “Alaska Daily” stars Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald. (ABC/Matt Sayles)

In this new ABC primetime series Hilary Swank plays Eileen Fitzgerald, a passionately dogged reporter who will do whatever it takes to uncover a story. Swank calls her a “truth seeker.” (Not only does the two-time Oscar winner have this new series, she just announced that she is pregnant with twins who are due to arrive on her late father's birthday in April.)

This fish out of water story shines a spotlight into the world of local journalism through the lens of journalists. It also shares stories of indigenous people of Alaska.

Swank says she took on the role because it has what she's looking for as a viewer.

"I always find as an audience member I want to watch something," Swank says. "I want to be entertained. I want to relate to something and I want to have learned something new."

Tom McCarthy, the director and co-writer of the gripping 2015 Oscar Winning film Spotlight, which centered around the team of Boston Globe reporters who uncovered a sex abuse scandal, created and executive produced Alaska Daily. McCarthy says he sees the show as a "human drama" that "follows Eileen Fitzgerald on her road to redemption."

McCarthy also wrote and directed the pilot which debuts on ABC on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, 10:01-11:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Here’s what we know about the show so far about Alaska Daily.

What is Alaska Daily about?

In Alaska Daily Hilary Swank stars as Eileen Fitzgerald, a ferociously skilled investigative journalist who falls from grace in her high-profile New York newspaper job. She ends up on staff at The Daily Alaskan and has to navigate her new life and colleagues while trying to break a major story that could change her life and redeem all she has lost.

(From left) Craig Frank, Ami Park, Pable Castelblanco and Matt Malloy in a scene from Alaska Daily 

Who are the Alaska Daily characters?

In Alaska Daily most of the characters are Eileen Fitzgerald’s co-workers at the daily metro newspaper where she works. In addition to Swank, Alaska Daily stars Jeff Perry as Stanley Cornik, Matt Malloy as Bob Young, Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncy, Grace Dove as Rosalind “Roz” Friendly, Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Tovar, Ami Park as Yuna Park and Craig Frank as Austin Teague.

What network is Alaska Daily on?

Alaska Daily will air on ABC.

When does Alaska Daily premiere?

Season one of Alaska Daily premieres Thursday, Oct. 6 on ABC from 10:01 p.m. ET.

When can I stream Alaska Daily?

Alaska Daily will be available on Hulu to stream the day after airing on ABC.

Can I get a sneak peek of Alaska Daily?

Yes! Watch this exclusive featurette!

Hillary Swank and Jeff Perry ABC/Darko Sikman (ABC/Darko Sikman)
Comments / 0

Parade

