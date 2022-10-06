Nonprofit invites faith leaders, community to bless badges for local law enforcement on Saturday

POCATELLO — Local police have confirmed there is no threat to a college campus after it was reported that a woman was seen carrying a firearm into a building. According to an Idaho State University alert, there was a report of a woman that was seen carrying a firearm into the Owen-Redfield Complex. The alert was sent out to students at 4:36 p.m. and asked students to avoid the area.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 21 HOURS AGO