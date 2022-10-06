Nonprofit invites faith leaders, community to bless badges for local law enforcement on Saturday

Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Police determine no threat after report of woman with a gun at ISU
POCATELLO — Local police have confirmed there is no threat to a college campus after it was reported that a woman was seen carrying a firearm into a building. According to an Idaho State University alert, there was a report of a woman that was seen carrying a firearm into the Owen-Redfield Complex. The alert was sent out to students at 4:36 p.m. and asked students to avoid the area.
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – October 10, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has issued an advisory to not touch the water of Henrys Lake. People, pets, and livestock exposed to the water are at increased risk of illness and possibly liver or kidney damage.
eastidahonews.com
95-year-old Con Mahoney shares life lessons
Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
eastidahonews.com
YMCA seeking donations for improvements to indoor sports complex
AMMON – The YMCA in Idaho Falls is seeking the community’s assistance in providing upgrades and improvements to its indoor sports complex. More than 2,000 kids use the building at 3500 South Ammon Road for various sporting events throughout the year. Financial program and development director Donovan Stokes tells EastIdahoNews.com what kind of improvements are needed headed into the fall and winter season.
viatravelers.com
19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Idaho Falls, Idaho
Idaho Falls has a sweet mountain-town charm, due in part to both its location with the stunning Snake River that runs through it and because of the lovely people who live and work here. It is the heart of eastern Idaho culture and commercial spaces with a healthy number of galleries, museums, activities, and fun places like zoos, parks, and the Melaleuca Field Stadium.
eastidahonews.com
Local mother, author making the most of life following terminal cancer diagnosis
POCATELLO — An author and lover of the printed word, Elisa Magagna launched her blog — “The Crazy Life of a Writing Mom” — in December 2011. The idea was to share her experiences as a mother of four. But the blog’s subject matter took an abrupt turn in 2020 when Elisa was diagnosed with terminal stage 4 cancer.
Where Will You Find The Best Chinese Food in Idaho?
Right off the bat, I can tell you it isn't in Boise. Bummer - I know. But, with that being established right off the bat, there's a chance that a Chinese restaurant in Boise could actually top the number one spot for Chinese food in Idaho... right?. According to a...
eastidahonews.com
Starting a new tradition: the city of Ammon wants a family to decorate a park’s gazebo for the holiday
AMMON – The city of Ammon is hoping to begin a yearly tradition where they pick a local family to decorate McCowin Park’s gazebo and city tree with holiday lights to bring some cheer to the season. “We got the idea just because we are always looking for...
eastidahonews.com
Blackfoot man gets plea deals covering 26 charges and two counties
POCATELLO — A man originally facing a total of 40 charges has reached plea agreements in Bannock and Bingham counties. Cody Gene Anson, 30, has agreed to plead guilty to five charges — three felonies and two misdemeanors — in Bannock County, court records show. He has already pleaded guilty to another four felonies in Bingham Couty. In exchange, 13 other felonies and four misdemeanors will be dismissed between the two counties.
eastidahonews.com
Distinguished service award given to INL scientist
IDAHO FALLS – Distinguished scientist and department manager Ron Boring has won the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society’s 2022 Arnold M. Small and Betty M. Sanders President’s Distinguished Service Award. According to the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, this award “recognizes individuals whose career-long contributions have brought...
eastidahonews.com
Connie Jean Richardson
Connie Jean Richardson, 88, of Idaho Falls passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at Turtle and Crane Assisted Living. She was under the care of Hospice of Eastern Idaho. Private Family services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Downtown Pocatello pub now open for lunch
Beginning Monday, Oct. 10, the Taproom will open for lunch 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sundays. The post Downtown Pocatello pub now open for lunch appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
Aggravated assault charge dismissed against Bonneville man
A felony case against an Idaho Falls man who was accused of making threats with a gun have been dismissed. Court records state the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office requested the court dismiss a case against Justin Haddon, 32, who was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon enhancement.
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello woman gets time served, probation for injuring an infant
POCATELLO — A woman who birthed a baby addicted to opiates and suffering from “significant withdrawals” has been sentenced to probation. Lydia Anna Hernandez, 33, was sentenced to 90 days in jail by Magistrate Judge Carol Tippi Jarman for a misdemeanor charge of injury to a child, court records show. However, Hernandez received 30 days credit for times served, and the other 60 days were suspended. She had been placed on probation for one year.
Pocatello man sentenced to federal prison for discharging firearm during robbery
A Pocatello man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for the discharge of a firearm during a robbery that occurred on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation on June 23, 2021. The post Pocatello man sentenced to federal prison for discharging firearm during robbery appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Woman issues plea to drivers after rock flies through windshield and smashes her face
IDAHO FALLS — Even though it has been nearly three years, it’s still difficult for Brandy Jo Furniss to talk about what happened. The young mother, working as a hospice nurse, was on her way to see a patient on an afternoon in November 2019. Driving down County Line Road, she remembers praying and thanking for such a beautiful day.
eastidahonews.com
Health advisory issued for Henrys Lake
The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The Division of Public Health in the Department of Health and Welfare has issued a health advisory for Henrys Lake in Fremont County. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality tested samples collected along the shoreline of...
Popular Idaho restaurant closed due to increased food and wage costs
A popular restaurant that was a favorite among the locals has unfortunately closed its doors, citing increased food and wage costs as the main catalysts for the closure. Read on to learn more.
eastidahonews.com
Fort Hall woman sentenced to probation, alcohol treatment for striking officer
POCATELLO — A woman who pleaded guilty to striking an officer has been sentenced to probation. Stoney High Eagle, 19, was sentenced to three years of felony probation for two felony counts of battery on a police officer, court records show. A prison sentence of two to three years was suspended by District Judge Rick Carnaroli.
eastidahonews.com
Woman arrested after stabbing incident at Bingham County apartment
BASALT — A 27-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man during a fight early Saturday morning. The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment building in Basalt at about 4:35 a.m. after there was a report of an altercation between friends, according to Lt. Blake Davis with the Blackfoot Police/Bingham County Sheriff Joint Detective Unit.
