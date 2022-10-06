Read full article on original website
The Apple Watch Gets a Crucial Co-Sign
Anyone who follows John Mayer on Instagram is accustomed to seeing watches on his feed. Typically, they are very nice, very exclusive watches: Rolex “Rainbow” Daytonas, the new Audemars Piguet Royal Oak with gems set in a design that mimics an equalizer, one of Patek Philippe's impossible-to-find sport watches. But he shared an unexpected message on Wednesday.
The Race to Develop the World’s Thinnest Watch
Watchmakers love a good arms race. The first and perhaps most enduring being the race to equip a timepiece with the maximum number of functions, or complications—a distinction currently held by Vacheron Constantin’s breakthrough Reference 57260, released in 2015, which has 57 of them. Then, of course, there’s the matter of depth. Among diving watches, Omega trumps all with its 6,000-meter Seamaster Planet Ocean Ultra Deep, as covered in this column earlier this year.
Rhuigi Villaseñor Brings His Enviable Personal Style to Bally
Saturday afternoon, Rhuigi Villaseñor strode quickly into the Milanese warehouse where he was set to show his debut Bally collection in a few hours time. Wearing a dark denim set and Visvim sandals, he dropped a well-traveled Hermès HAC duffle bag on the ground and looked around for a coffee. He was, he admitted, feeling nervous. How could he not be? He’d been given the keys to a well-resourced luxury house, and tasked with turning the old boat around. Or, more specifically, with bringing some of the magic he’s conjured at Rhude, where his cleverly branded riffs on Americana—racing jackets, penny loafers—have earned a growing cult following among young, fashion-obsessed men. A simple assignment, maybe, but not an easy one to pull off.
Pharrell Is Holding the World's Most Stylish Online Garage Sale
In addition to developing a legendary skincare routine that defies our understanding of time itself, Pharrell is quite the style maverick. From music videos to red carpets, his outfits often make the kinds of statements fans long to make themselves, and now they finally can. Pharrell has announced the launch of Joopiter, his own auction service, that will sell selections from his 11 storage vaults’ worth of incredible luxury goods.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Uniqlo U's Latest Drop Is Packed With Quiet, Tasteful Menswear
Season after season, Uniqlo U remains a go-to in the GQ offices. With Christophe Lemaire at the helm, the sub-label has established a reputation for incredibly chic clothing attached to incredibly low price tags. And after a long, sweaty summer, the widely-beloved link-up is back in full force, just in time for your annual pumpkin patch outing. As with every other Uniqlo U drop, the latest collection sees Lemaire iterating on everything the Japanese retailer does best, before elevating it all into designer territory. Luxurious knits, wide-legged cords, cropped jackets still warm from the atelier—it's hard to pick just one standout. So we didn't. Instead, we rounded up 17 superb pieces from the new drop, each destined to make getting dressed these next few months preposterously easy. Keep scrolling to see everything we're itching to get our hands on right now, and then make moves quick to the Uniqlo site before the whole lot sells out. Menswear glory waits for no one.
The Baratza Encore Coffee Grinder Is on Sale for the First Time Ever
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. With coffee grinders, you get what you pay for. Sure, you could spend $3,000 on the Mahlkonig EK43, but when the Baratza Encore coffee grinder exists, why bother? After our most recent round of testing, the Encore remains our hands-down favorite option, and it costs less than 200 bucks. It was already a good deal, but now, for the first time in its 20-plus history, Baratza is marking down the Encore by 20%, making the brand's signature grinder the cheapest it's ever been: $135.
The Beginner's Guide to Issey Miyake
For Issey Miyake, the quietly transgressive Japanese designer who passed away in August, everything began and ended with fabric. Through technical innovation and novel technique, his early work established him as a pioneer in the realm of material development. Alongside his textile director Makiko Minagawa, who helped bring Miyake's ideas to life in the ‘80s and ’90s, the designer proposed radical new ways to understand the clothing-making process, incorporating unorthodox materials like pineapple, bamboo, and jute, often treated with then-unusual plant-based dyes.
