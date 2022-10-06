Read full article on original website
Related
Troy Messenger
Volleyball teams gear up for area tournaments
This week the 2022 high school volleyball season will head into the postseason with the start of area tournaments around the state on Oct. 12 through Oct. 13. The area tournament brackets were released last week but due to some errors on the part of the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s (AHSAA) website, there were some errors in those brackets.
Troy Messenger
Region champ Trojans travel to Headland Friday
The Class 5A, Region 2 Champion Charles Henderson Trojans (6-1, 4-0) are back on the road this Friday for a region matchup with the Headland Rams (4-3, 2-2). Charles Henderson’s dominant 34-7 win over Eufaula last week clinched the Trojans’ first region championship since 2013, which just so happens to be the last time CHHS made it to a state championship game. It was Charles Henderson’s fifth ever region championship in school history.
Troy Messenger
Sumrall gives injury updates
Troy Trojans football coach Jon Sumrall gave the media some injury updates at his weekly Monday press conference. Dothan native Jabre Barber, Troy’s leading receiver, went down with a leg injury against Southern Miss last week. Barber did not reenter the game following the injury and Sumrall said after the game that it looked like it could be a significant injury.
Troy Messenger
Troy soccer ties Southern Miss
The Troy Trojans’ weekend of competition with the Southern Miss Golden Eagles came to a close on Sunday night with a 1-1 tie in a home soccer match. Over the weekend, Troy went 3-0-1 against Southern Miss with the football team picking up a win on Saturday and the volleyball team sweeping Southern Miss in two matches on Thursday and Friday. The soccer team, however, slugged it out for its third tie of the season and second Sun Belt Conference tie.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troy Messenger
TJ Jackson making his mark as a pass rusher
Troy sophomore defensive end TJ Jackson has exploded in the 2022 season, becoming one of the top pass rushers in the Sun Belt Conference. Through six games, Jackson leads the entire Sun Belt in sacks (5.5) and tackles-for-loss (9.0) on the season. Jackson also ranks in the Top 10 in both categories in the entire country. He’s been a consistent force, as well, recording at least one tackle-for-loss and one sack in four of Troy’s first six games.
Troy Messenger
Trojans give Southern Miss a harsh welcome to the Sun Belt
The Troy Trojans (4-2, 2-1) welcomed the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-3, 0-1) to the Sun Belt Conference on Saturday night and handed them a 27-10 loss at Veterans Memorial Stadium. It was Southern Miss’ first conference game as a part of the Sun Belt and Troy’s veteran defense made...
Troy Messenger
Scholarships support Troy nursing, education programs
For Judy and Robert Cary, things just keep coming back to Troy University. The couple’s 57-year marriage started here while they were students in the 1960s. The couple moved to Pensacola, Fla., where Robert worked in education and Judy worked as a nurse, but retirement brought them back to Troy, to a house just a few blocks from the campus.
Troy Messenger
Troy University Arboretum awarded $25K grant
Troy University’s arboretum has been awarded a $25,000 grant from Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama’s Charitable Giving Program. The grant comes to Troy for continued upgrades to the arboretum grounds. The arboretum encompasses more than seven miles of natural trails, over 500 identified plant species, a pond, an outdoor classroom and an indoor classroom on the campus of Troy University.
RELATED PEOPLE
Troy Messenger
Troy Fire Dept. responds to structure fire
The Troy Fire Department responded to an early Monday morning structure fire on Allison Avenue in Troy. According to a release from Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens, the Pike County Communications District received a call for a residential structure fire located in the 100 block of Allison Avenue at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Monday.
Comments / 0