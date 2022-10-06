Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
Temporary Takoma Park Library Location Opens on Wednesday, October 18
The new Takoma Park Maryland Library, new Computer Center, and improved Community Center facilities are happening at last. The Takoma Park Maryland Library is setting up shop in a temporary space during construction at the Community Center. Temporary Location: 7505 New Hampshire Avenue Suites 201-208 Takoma Park, MD 20912. The temporary library space will open on Wednesday, October 19.
fox5dc.com
The Greene Turtle hosts grand opening celebration in Brandywine
The well-known Maryland-based sports restaurant The Greene Turtle is expanding. On Monday, Oct. 10, they hosted a grand opening celebration in Brandywine, Maryland. There were special drinks, giveaways, live music, and of course great food, and FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart was there for the fun!
mocoshow.com
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Now Open in the Woodmoor Shopping Center
Tropical Smoothie Cafe is now open at 10141 Colesville Rd in Silver Spring, at the Woodmoor Shopping Center, in the space formerly occupied by Hoover-Fisher Florists. Tropical Smoothie’s most recent MoCo location opened in Germantown on December 26 and the company has additional locations in Aspen Hill , Bethesda, 2 in Gaithersburg, Travilah, and White Oak.
mymcmedia.org
Rockville Hosts 59th Annual Antique and Classic Car Show
The Rockville Antique and Classic Car Show returns on Oct. 15. “From Packard to Ferrari, 32 car clubs are represented during this grand event while auto collectors and enthusiasts share fond memories of the classic cars of yesteryear,” the event webpage reads. The show will be held at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mocoshow.com
MoCo’s Very Own Z&Z Manoushe Now Available in DC Metro Area Whole Foods
Z&Z, the popular new bakery/restaurant in Rockville (1111 Nelson Street) that got its start in local farmers markets in 2016, has announced that its popular manoushe is now available in local DC, MD and VA Whole Foods. Z&Z recently earned national recognition, being included in a list of 2022’s “Best New Restaurants” by national food website bon apetit.
mocoshow.com
Updated Opening Information for the Silver Spring Outdoor Skating Rink
Update: The Silver Spring Ice Skating Rink at Veterans Plaza (One Veterans Place) in Downtown Silver Spring reached out and let us know that they will “possibly” open on Thursday, October 13. The skating rink was listed as opening on October 9 on Downtown Silver Spring’s website. We will post an update when the rink is open.
Washingtonian.com
Best Things to Do in the DC Area 10/10-10/16: International City Food Festival, The Wharf’s Birthday Party, and Georgetown Harvest Market
Whether you are beginning the week with a day off in commemoration of the holiday, or you are in full work mode starting today, be sure to take some time this week to experience all the exciting things to do around DC. There’s a huge birthday party happening at the Wharf and worldwide food fun coming to town.
mocoshow.com
The Shops at Congressional Village Shopping Center in Rockville to be Auctioned on October 12
The multi-tenant retail shipping center known as The Shops At Congressional Village, a one/story commercial building and a leasehold interest on the first floor of 192 Halpine Rd in Rockville will be made available for auction on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022 at 11:00AM. The shopping center is currently home to 7-Eleve, ATI Physical Therapy, Heartland Dental, MyEyeDr., Verizon, and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Nova
IN PHOTOS: Thousands flock to the Manassas Fall Jubilee
Crafts and artisans, live performances, delectable treats and an abundance of sunshine brought out the masses to the Manassas Fall Jubilee Saturday. The 39th annual event is sponsored each year by Historic Manassas. Here are some scenes from photographer Doug Stroud.
mocoshow.com
Silver Spring Outdoor Skating Rink Reopens Sunday, October 9
The Silver Spring Ice Skating Rink at Veterans Plaza (One Veterans Place) in Downtown Silver Spring will reopen on. Sunday, October 9, and will remain open until March 31. Reservations are required to skate and can be made at www.silverspringiceskating.com/. Additional information below courtesy of the Silver Spring Urban District:
mocoshow.com
Annual Bike Drive Event on Friday, Oct. 14, in Rockville
MCDOT is sponsoring the drive in partnership with Rockville Bike Hub and Bikes for the World. Between 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. adult and child bikes will be collected (rain or shine) outside of the Montgomery County Council Office Building Garage at East Jefferson and Monroe Street in Rockville. Bicycles...
mocoshow.com
Road Closures Begin at 6am in Gaithersburg for Sunday, October 9th Oktoberfest Event
Per Gaithersburg Police: On Sunday, October 9, the City of Gaithersburg Government 29th Annual Oktoberfest will be held in the Kentlands. Please plan your travels accordingly. Starting at 6:00 am, City streets will be closed and they will reopen at approximately 9:00 pm. The following streets will be affected:. –...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mocoshow.com
Opening Information for My Cup Runneth Over Southern Cuisine
Popular local food truck My Cup Runneth Over Southern Cuisine has announced that it will hold the grand opening of its new brick and mortar location at 8405 Snouffer School Rd in Gaithersburg on Wednesday, October 26, from 11am-7pm. The restaurant is located at the former site of Jazzy Seafood. In the meantime you find My Cup Runneth Over’s food truck at 9801 Centerway Rd in Montgomery Village every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1-6pm.
whatsupmag.com
Available Private Cottage on the Severn River
Welcome to your own private cottage on the Severn River. Throw open the windows and listen to the sounds of nature abound on this over 3 acre wooded lot. This property is tucked away off Old County Road and will steal your heart. The privacy leads to a feeling of a true break from the hustle and bustle of today's busy world. Originally a summer cottage from the early 1900's, this home has been updated with the finest attention to detail to capture the feeling of it's 100 year origin. Take a peaceful walk through the gorgeous woods to your own private beach on the Severn River. Have a night cap, an evening fire on your own beach, launch a kayak or stand up paddle, read a book, or just take a break to enjoy the good life. The home and beach face due West which provides for the most magical sunsets. This property is completely unique for Severna Park which makes it truly a generational property which will be the host of many holiday gatherings!
fox5dc.com
Bethesda Row Arts festival returns for 24th year
BETHESDA, Md. - The Bethesda Row Arts Festival returned to downtown Bethesda, Maryland over the weekend. The event, which was being held for the 24th year, featured works of art from more than 165 artists from around the country. The works included paintings, photography, jewelry and sculptures. Of the 165...
mocoshow.com
Dunkin’ Next Generation Restaurant to Celebrate Grand Opening with Free Coffee for a Year Giveaway First 100 Guests on Saturday, October 8
Dunkin Donuts at 15509 New Hampshire Ave. in Cloverly, which opened this past August, will hold its official grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 8, beginning at 10am and the first 100 guests will receive free coffee for one year. Additional details below courtesy of Dunkin:. “Dunkin’ today announced it...
mocoshow.com
New Most Expensive Home For Sale in Montgomery County
Last week a new listing took the place of “most expensive home for sale in Montgomery County” when 8801 Fernwood Rd in Bethesda was listed for $12.5 million. The 15,000 SF home (photos below) is listed by Daniel Heider of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty and has 6 bedrooms to go along with 10 bathrooms (8 full, 2 half).
northernvirginiamag.com
This Local Doughnut Shop Is Serving One-of-a-Kind ‘Stranger Things’ Treats
If your summer obsession was the latest season of Stranger Things, then you’ll want to keep reading. Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken is combining your favorite TV show with sweet treats to create the ultimate spooky snack. For a limited time, the beloved shop is offering Stranger Things-themed doughnuts to celebrate the season.
rockvillenights.com
Socks to Be You opens store at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda (Photos)
Has opened at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. The sock chain has popped up in malls all over America in the last few years, selling themed and character socks for all ages and nearly all interests. Theme categories currently available include Halloween Socks, Cannabis Socks ("sock" a pair away for Election Night, when Maryland voters are expected to overwhelmingly approve legalization of marijuana in the state), Politics Socks, Outdoor Socks and Mom and Dad Socks.
theburn.com
An old farm near Ashburn becomes the area’s latest winery
Nine minutes. That’s the approximate drive time from Brambleton to the new Old Farm Winery at Hartland, just southwest of Ashburn. Even for residents in Lansdowne and the Route 7 corridor, it’s just a 20-minute drive. “My wife and I love going to try different wineries in the...
Comments / 0