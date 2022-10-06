ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Raleigh News & Observer

WATCH: Falcons RB Avery Williams Scores First Career Touchdown

The Atlanta Falcons have had a rough day offensively against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Sunday's contest will always be remembered by second-year running back Avery Williams. Down 21-0 in the fourth quarter, the Falcons gave Williams his first carry of the day - and he took it eight yards...
ATLANTA, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

Cleveland Browns add Help at Defensive Tackle Following Disastrous Showing Against Chargers

Cleveland Browns are at a point at defensive tackle where they just have to at least try some other bodies at the position. To this point the position group is at the bottom of the league following 238 rushing yards given up against the Los Angeles Chargers, it was a problem far before then. The team has signed defensive tackle Tyeler Davison to the practice squad, Browns Digest can confirm.
CLEVELAND, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Top RB Roderick Robinson Decommits From UCLA, Flips to Georgia

A few months after pledging himself to the Bruins, one of the top ball-carriers in the nation is instead heading to Athens. Class of 2023 running back Roderick Robinson II decommitted from UCLA football on Monday, changing his commitment to Georgia. Robinson, who committed to the Bruins on May 26, took an official visit with the Bulldogs this past weekend and witnessed their blowout win over Auburn.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Raleigh News & Observer

Continued Turnover Struggles Doom Trevor Lawrence in Sloppy Loss to Texans

After winning the AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 3 after a standout performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, these last two weeks have not been kind to Trevor Lawrence. The young quarterback struggled to develop a rhythm with top receivers Zay Jones and Christian Kirk against the...
HOUSTON, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Devin Duvernay Is Versatile Weapon for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have been creative with getting wide receiver Devin Duvernay the ball. Duvernay catches balls in traffic, can run sweeps and is a Pro Bowl returner. Duvernay has outplayed fellow wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who missed the Week 5 game against the Bengals with...
BALTIMORE, MD
Raleigh News & Observer

NFL Teams Calling Panthers About Two Stars After Rhule Firing

A day after another double-digit defeat, the Panthers made Matt Rhule the first midseason coaching firing of the 2022 season. The move could be the first of a series of big changes for the franchise in the weeks to come. SI‘s Albert Breer reports that teams have already begun to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Carolina Turf Takes a Big Bite out of the 49ers Big Win

It wasn't as bad as Week 2 of 2020 at the Jets, but this was the worst-feeling big win that I recall since then. The 49ers offense scored 30 points. They weren't perfect, with several throws that should've been intercepted, but they were the best they've been in 2022. Jimmy Garoppolo completed 60 percent of his passes and threw 253 yards, 2 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Jeff Wilson Jr. had 120 yards on 17 carries for a whopping 7.1 yards per carry and a rushing touchdown. Jauan Jennings officially became a YAC Bro with two very tough runs after the catch. Tevin Coleman had nice TD catch, plus several others. Deebo Samuel had at least two big drops, but also caught a nice touchdown pass in traffic to partially atone for his sins. All of this was no doubt aided by the absences of many Panthers defenders including, but not limited to Jeremy Chinn, Xavier Woods, Shaq Thompson and Frankie Luvu. Star cornerback JC Horn also missed the second half with a hip injury.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Panthers’ Baker Mayfield to Undergo MRI to Examine Foot Injury

After the Panthers dropped to 1–4 with their 37–15 loss to the 49ers on Sunday, quarterback Baker Mayfield had X-rays on his left foot. The first-year Carolina starter wore a walking boot to his postgame press conference. He told reporters that he suffered a left ankle injury and that “it’s painful,” via The Charlotte Observer. However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the X-rays were negative.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Jets Week 5 Game

Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted the traditional day-after-the-game press conference Monday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins'40-17 loss against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Stadium. Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:. -- First question deals with Tua and whether he's been ruled out for Minnesota,...
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Oregon Remains at No. 12 in AP Poll After Arizona Win

Oregon defeated the Arizona Wildcats 49-22 in true dominant fashion on Saturday, pounding the rock en route to seven total touchdowns from five different players. The defense was impressive as well, slowing down one of the most explosive passing attacks in the Pac-12. The Ducks now enter their bye week...
EUGENE, OR
Raleigh News & Observer

Hackett Explains How Broncos Situation Differs from Green Bay

Exactly how the Denver Broncos attempt to dig themselves out of their current 2-3 hole is the question on everyone's mind right now. Broncos Country has been scratching its head for obvious reasons, and the news that quarterback Russell Wilson is battling a tear in his shoulder explains some, but certainly not all, of his repeated misfires.
DENVER, CO

