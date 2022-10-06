Read full article on original website
My Friend's Mom Married His Dad's Best FriendThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Pierogi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Buckeye Bowling Club strikes interest in Columbus, looks to continue successThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Swimming and Diving: Holty hopes to inspire students to be themselves, speaks on queer student-athlete experienceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Raleigh News & Observer
WATCH: Falcons RB Avery Williams Scores First Career Touchdown
The Atlanta Falcons have had a rough day offensively against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Sunday's contest will always be remembered by second-year running back Avery Williams. Down 21-0 in the fourth quarter, the Falcons gave Williams his first carry of the day - and he took it eight yards...
Raleigh News & Observer
Bengals’ Offense Ranked Near Bottom of NFL In Key Stat Following Primetime Loss to Ravens
The Bengals lost to the Ravens 19-17 on Sunday night in Baltimore. Cincinnati's offense struggled for most of the game. An offense that has Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon should be explosive, but the Bengals are ranked near the bottom of the NFL in one key category.
Raleigh News & Observer
Cleveland Browns add Help at Defensive Tackle Following Disastrous Showing Against Chargers
Cleveland Browns are at a point at defensive tackle where they just have to at least try some other bodies at the position. To this point the position group is at the bottom of the league following 238 rushing yards given up against the Los Angeles Chargers, it was a problem far before then. The team has signed defensive tackle Tyeler Davison to the practice squad, Browns Digest can confirm.
Raleigh News & Observer
Texans Coach Lovie Smith Says RB Dameon Pierce is ‘Fitting’ for Houston Offense
Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith isn't complicating things for his team's offense after they picked up their first win of the season in a 13-6 victory on the road Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The offensive approach is an old-fashioned and simple one. Want a hint? Look no further than...
Raleigh News & Observer
‘An inspirational moment.’ West Charlotte grad Steve Wilks becomes Panthers head coach
Jim Richardson was at work Monday, about to grab lunch, when some of his co-workers heard the news that the Carolina Panthers had fired Matt Rhule and named Steve Wilks the interim head coach of the NFL team. Thirty-eight years ago, Richardson played football with Wilks at West Charlotte High...
Raleigh News & Observer
Top RB Roderick Robinson Decommits From UCLA, Flips to Georgia
A few months after pledging himself to the Bruins, one of the top ball-carriers in the nation is instead heading to Athens. Class of 2023 running back Roderick Robinson II decommitted from UCLA football on Monday, changing his commitment to Georgia. Robinson, who committed to the Bruins on May 26, took an official visit with the Bulldogs this past weekend and witnessed their blowout win over Auburn.
Raleigh News & Observer
Continued Turnover Struggles Doom Trevor Lawrence in Sloppy Loss to Texans
After winning the AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 3 after a standout performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, these last two weeks have not been kind to Trevor Lawrence. The young quarterback struggled to develop a rhythm with top receivers Zay Jones and Christian Kirk against the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Devin Duvernay Is Versatile Weapon for Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have been creative with getting wide receiver Devin Duvernay the ball. Duvernay catches balls in traffic, can run sweeps and is a Pro Bowl returner. Duvernay has outplayed fellow wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who missed the Week 5 game against the Bengals with...
Raleigh News & Observer
Carolina Panthers, defensive coordinator Phil Snow also split after Matt Rhule fired
Matt Rhule won’t be the only former Carolina Panthers coach cleaning out his office this week. Defensive coordinator Phil Snow and special teams assistant Ed Foley have also parted ways with the team, the organization confirmed Monday. Snow oversaw the defense throughout Rhule’s run in Carolina. Defensive running...
Raleigh News & Observer
NFL Teams Calling Panthers About Two Stars After Rhule Firing
A day after another double-digit defeat, the Panthers made Matt Rhule the first midseason coaching firing of the 2022 season. The move could be the first of a series of big changes for the franchise in the weeks to come. SI‘s Albert Breer reports that teams have already begun to...
Raleigh News & Observer
Week 7 AP Poll: UCLA Football Remains on the Rise Following Big Win
UCLA football (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) earned 907 points in the Week 7 edition of the AP Poll on Sunday, slotting them in at No. 11 in the country. The Bruins had not been ranked all season long prior to Week 5, but have now made the top 25 in back-to-back weeks.
Raleigh News & Observer
Carolina Turf Takes a Big Bite out of the 49ers Big Win
It wasn't as bad as Week 2 of 2020 at the Jets, but this was the worst-feeling big win that I recall since then. The 49ers offense scored 30 points. They weren't perfect, with several throws that should've been intercepted, but they were the best they've been in 2022. Jimmy Garoppolo completed 60 percent of his passes and threw 253 yards, 2 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Jeff Wilson Jr. had 120 yards on 17 carries for a whopping 7.1 yards per carry and a rushing touchdown. Jauan Jennings officially became a YAC Bro with two very tough runs after the catch. Tevin Coleman had nice TD catch, plus several others. Deebo Samuel had at least two big drops, but also caught a nice touchdown pass in traffic to partially atone for his sins. All of this was no doubt aided by the absences of many Panthers defenders including, but not limited to Jeremy Chinn, Xavier Woods, Shaq Thompson and Frankie Luvu. Star cornerback JC Horn also missed the second half with a hip injury.
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers’ Baker Mayfield to Undergo MRI to Examine Foot Injury
After the Panthers dropped to 1–4 with their 37–15 loss to the 49ers on Sunday, quarterback Baker Mayfield had X-rays on his left foot. The first-year Carolina starter wore a walking boot to his postgame press conference. He told reporters that he suffered a left ankle injury and that “it’s painful,” via The Charlotte Observer. However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the X-rays were negative.
Raleigh News & Observer
Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett Says Saints ‘Got All the Calls’ in Seattle Loss
In sports, it isn't common that the refs are the sole factor in a team losing a game. While it can happen and has happened in the past, generally speaking, a team loses due to their own mistakes that they can't overcome. For the Seattle Seahawks, their loss to the...
Raleigh News & Observer
McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Jets Week 5 Game
Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted the traditional day-after-the-game press conference Monday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins'40-17 loss against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Stadium. Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:. -- First question deals with Tua and whether he's been ruled out for Minnesota,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Buffalo Bravado: Bills Defense Dominates Steelers; Repeat at Chiefs vs. Patrick Mahomes?
It had been a while since the Buffalo Bills fielded a full arsenal along their defensive front. Since their Week 1 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, the Bills have attempted to work around injuries to both defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips, often at the expense of their depth chart.
Raleigh News & Observer
‘You F’ing B----!’ Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Cusses Ref on Tom Brady Penalty in Loss to Bucs
The zebra-coddling of Tom Brady has long been sort of an "open secret'' in the NFL. Maybe it's subconscious on the part of referees and their protection of the 45-year-old legend. Or maybe it's respect and familiarity, as the QB has been at this a long, long time - long enough to truly develop relationships with officials.
Raleigh News & Observer
Oregon Remains at No. 12 in AP Poll After Arizona Win
Oregon defeated the Arizona Wildcats 49-22 in true dominant fashion on Saturday, pounding the rock en route to seven total touchdowns from five different players. The defense was impressive as well, slowing down one of the most explosive passing attacks in the Pac-12. The Ducks now enter their bye week...
Raleigh News & Observer
Hackett Explains How Broncos Situation Differs from Green Bay
Exactly how the Denver Broncos attempt to dig themselves out of their current 2-3 hole is the question on everyone's mind right now. Broncos Country has been scratching its head for obvious reasons, and the news that quarterback Russell Wilson is battling a tear in his shoulder explains some, but certainly not all, of his repeated misfires.
Raleigh News & Observer
Falcons Continue Proving They’re Never Out in Loss vs. Buccaneers
This season? -4. There is no denying this team is much more competitive than the group who didn't win two games in a row at any point last season, which this team did in Weeks 3 and 4. In Week 2 against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams,...
