It wasn't as bad as Week 2 of 2020 at the Jets, but this was the worst-feeling big win that I recall since then. The 49ers offense scored 30 points. They weren't perfect, with several throws that should've been intercepted, but they were the best they've been in 2022. Jimmy Garoppolo completed 60 percent of his passes and threw 253 yards, 2 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Jeff Wilson Jr. had 120 yards on 17 carries for a whopping 7.1 yards per carry and a rushing touchdown. Jauan Jennings officially became a YAC Bro with two very tough runs after the catch. Tevin Coleman had nice TD catch, plus several others. Deebo Samuel had at least two big drops, but also caught a nice touchdown pass in traffic to partially atone for his sins. All of this was no doubt aided by the absences of many Panthers defenders including, but not limited to Jeremy Chinn, Xavier Woods, Shaq Thompson and Frankie Luvu. Star cornerback JC Horn also missed the second half with a hip injury.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO