After Shepherding Deals for Bowie, Sting and Springsteen, Joe Brenner Calls Catalog ‘Feeding Frenzy’ Over
When three of the biggest song-catalog sales were announced in early 2022, the media focused on the astronomical prices. Warner Music Group acquired David Bowie’s publishing for $250 million; Sony Music purchased Bruce Springsteen’s publishing, as well as his master recordings, for $500 million (with the involvement of Eldridge, an investor in Billboard’s parent company, PMRC); and Universal Music Publishing Group paid $360 million for Sting’s song catalog.
Art Laboe, DJ Known for Playing ‘Oldies but Goodies,’ Dies at 97
Https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/music-news/art-laboe-dead-oldies-but-goodies-1235238488/. Art Laboe, the DJ and music promoter who spent 79 continuous years on the radio, was an innovator of the compilation album and coined and trademarked the term “Oldies but Goodies,” has died. He was 97. Laboe died peacefully Friday at his home in Palm Springs after...
Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’ Ties The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ for Longest Run in Hot 100 History
Glass Animals‘ former five-week Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 “Heat Waves” ties The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” for the most weeks spent on the chart over the survey’s 64-year history. “Heat Waves” spends its 90th week on the Hot 100 (dated Oct. 15), at No. 20, tying the record run of “Blinding Lights” in 2019-21. Over the course of its Hot 100 tenure, “Heat Waves” also broke the record for the longest climb to No. 1, when it reached the summit in its 59th week in March, as it has drawn audiences on TikTok and multiple radio formats since its June 2020...
Gavin Rossdale Talks New Bush Album & High Cost of Touring: Behind the Setlist Podcast
Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale is excited to be touring in support of a new album he’s genuinely proud of — but it’s a tough time to be on the road. “This year has been equally as disastrous for me as the other two years I didn’t tour,” Rossdale tells Billboard‘s Behind the Setlist podcast. After six weeks in Australia and another six weeks in Europe, Bush joined Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin for a 30-city tour across North America that wrapped up Oct. 8 at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Mass. As an opening act with a new single to...
Music Tectonics Conference Reveals Full 2022 Schedule
The 2022 Music Tectonics Conference has released the full schedule for this year’s edition. One fresh highlight of the newly-unveiled lineup is the Universal Music Group Music Tech Training Camp, which is slated for Oct. 27 from 3 to 7 p.m. at UMG’s Santa Monica offices. During the training camp, startups will receive actionable advice from investors, advisors and label executives on all phases of their rollout, from brainstorming to seed rounds. During the event, startup founders will also have the opportunity to network at a mixer with Music Tectonics badge holders and UMG executives.
Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott, Ex-Beautiful South Artists, Lead Midweek U.K. Chart With ‘N.K-Pop’
Former Beautiful South bandmates Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott are on track for a second U.K. chart crown with N.K-Pop (via EMI). The English duo’s latest release leads the midweek survey, and, if it holds its course, will deliver the pair a second consecutive No. 1, after 2020’s Manchester Calling hit the summit. Close behind is Maybe In Another Life…? (Island), the sophomore offering from Leicester alternative-pop act Easy Life. Maybe is at No. 2 on the Official Chart Update, and should give the outfit their third top ten, following 2020 mixtape Junk Food (peaking at No. 7) and 2021 debut studio...
Slipknot Tops Billboard Artist 100 Chart Thanks to ‘The End, So Far’ Debut
Slipknot re-enters the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Oct. 15) at No. 1, returning as the top musical act in the U.S. for a second total week, thanks to the group’s new album The End, So Far. The set, released via Roadrunner/3EE, debuts at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 59,000 equivalent album units earned in its first week (Sept. 30-Oct. 6), according to Luminate. The group earns its sixth top 10 and first since We Are Not Your Kind, which opened as the act’s third No. 1 in 2019. Slipknot is just the second rock band to rule the Artist...
Recording’s Great Escapes: Inside The World’s Most Scenic, State-of-the-Art Studios
“There were literally killer whales outside,” Sebastian Ingrosso recalls of Swedish House Mafia’s stay at Ocean Sound, a recording studio nestled on a tiny island off the northwest coast of Norway. “We had chefs coming with fresh fish every day. The ocean was right there when you opened the door. It’s one of the best studios I’ve been to. It was magical.”
Charlie Puth Claims He Was Ghosted by Ellen DeGeneres’ Record Label: ‘They Just Disappeared’
Charlie Puth spoke out about his experience with Ellen DeGeneres’ record label in a new interview on Saturday (Oct. 8). In a conversation with the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast to promote his new album Charlie, the pop singer reflected on being signed to the talk-show host’s fledgling (and now-defunct) eleveneleven label in the early 2010s after his cover of Adele’s “Someone Like You” with pal Emily Luther went viral on YouTube. Related Charlie Puth Drops Self-Titled Album 'Charlie': Stream It Now 10/10/2022 Puth compared his situation with DeGeneres’ label to Greyson Chance‘s recent accusations of the daytime star being “manipulative” and “opportunistic”...
Shakira Announces New Single ‘Monotonia’ With Ozuna
Shakira and Ozuna have teamed up for a new song, “Monotonía.” “Monotonía” will be released on Oct. 19, the singer revealed on Sunday (Oct. 9) on her official social media accounts, where she posted a brief sound clip and an image of the song title atop a heart being stabbed with a dagger. “Un pequeño rey con una súper reina,” Ozuna commented on Shakira’s Instagram post Sunday afternoon. Earlier this week, Shakira — who confirmed her split with Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué a few months ago, and said recently that she was going through “the most difficult, darkest hours of my life”...
‘I Still Find It Hard to Surrender’: 6 Takeaways From Bono’s New Yorker Festival Interview About His New Book
You may know Bono as the lead of one of the greatest rock bands of all time, U2, but the rock star is so much more than that. The 62-year-old Irishman is activist in the fight against AIDS and campaigns for Africa while being a 22-time Grammy Award-winning artist. A man known for his social justice philanthropy and unique voice, Bono kick-started the night at the New Yorker Festival on Friday (Sept. 7) with a performance of “With or Without You,” “City of Blinding Lights,” and “Vertigo.” Then ahead of the release of his debut book, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, in...
Ozzy Osbourne Ditches His Cane For Romantic Slow Dance With Sharon Osbourne At Her 70th Birthday Party
He may be rock’s prince of darkness, but underneath all that pitch black stage gear and eyeliner, Ozzy Osbourne is a big softie. The Blizzard of Ozz gladly ceded the spotlight over the weekend to help longtime manager and wife Sharon Osbourne celebrate her 70th birthday at a blow-out, Great Gatsby style party. Related Of Course the Ozzy Osbourne Beauty Collection Features Bullet Lipstick, a Coffin Palette and Bark… 10/10/2022 In one of the most touching videos from the night, Ozzy — who has been rehabbing from major surgery on his neck this summer while also battling Parkinson’s disease — approaches Sharon on the...
How Does Zedd’s Debut ‘Clarity’ Hold Up 10 Years Later? A Pair Of Anniversary Shows Demonstrate It’s Still Got the Magic
A decade ago, Clarity had just hit digital streaming platforms, and Zedd had a slew of interviews on his docket. The media wanted to know: what was his goal for his debut album? Neither the notion of playing it front-to-back in San Francisco, nor orchestrally rendering it live alongside a 50-piece orchestra in Los Angeles would likely have come to his mind at the time. But that’s precisely what happened this past weekend, as Zedd celebrated 10 years of his debut album, Clarity, released in October 2012 via Interscope Records. The album hit No. 38 on the Billboard 200 and marked...
Steve Lacy’s ‘Bad Habit’ No. 1 on Hot 100 for Second Week, Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’ Up to No. 2
Steve Lacy‘s “Bad Habit” spends a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, a week after it took over the top spot. Meanwhile, Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ “Unholy” pushes to No. 2 on the Hot 100 from No. 3, where it debuted a week earlier. Smith ties their highest rank on the survey, first reached with “Stay With Me” in 2014. Plus, Nicky Youre and dazy‘s “Sunroof,” at No. 5 on the Hot 100, becomes the most-heard song on U.S. radio, as it hits No. 1 on the Radio Songs chart. The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S....
Duran Duran ‘A Hollywood High’ Docu-Concert Film Captures Rooftop Gig
Duran Duran are headed to the big screen next month via a new 75-minute docu-concert film entitled A Hollywood High chronicling the veteran English new wave band’s rooftop gig in Los Angeles and longtime love affair with the City of Angels. The movie, due out on Nov. 3, will also include exclusive interviews and archival footage in which the New Romantic legends dissect their decades long obsession with the city. The doc directed by award-winning veterans Gavin Elder (David Gilmour: Live at Pompeii), Vincent Adam Paul (Tiesto: Live from Empty Red Rocks) and George Scott (Rufus Wainwright: Prima Donna) will be...
Too Many Songs, Not Enough Hits: Pop Music Is Struggling to Create New Stars
Muni Long’s “Hrs & Hrs” is giddy and impassioned, a contemporary R&B single built on the sturdy framework of classic soul ballads. Muni Long released the track last year on her own label, Supergiant, and it climbed to No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 at the end of January, giving the singer her first hit and an opportunity to partner with Def Jam.
Mac Miller Raps on Robert Glasper’s New ‘Therapy Pt. 2’
Mac Miller‘s talent lives on, as the late rapper is featured on Robert Glasper‘s newest track, “Therapy, Pt. 2.” “Give an inch, they take a mile, take a mile, I’ll take a acre/I’m a, alien communicator, f—ing up the human nature/Projectile vomit on a song, the fluid nasty, uh,” Miller raps on the sequel to Glasper’s 2014 song of the same name. The song is “product of the friendship the two shared and perfectly encapsulates the musical gifts of both artists,” according to Miller’s estate, per Rolling Stone. “Anyone that followed Malcolm’s career closely is already aware of the respect he held...
Smirnoff Serves Up “Flavor for the People” at Latin Music Week 2022
Billboard Latin Music Week invited music fans to daytime panel discussions throughout the week from industry hitmakers and executives, who continue to successfully explore and navigate the Latin music genre. In the evening, goers enjoyed exclusive live performances from chart-topping artists and Wednesday night were treated to an intimate En Vivo concert from Justin Quiles. For the evening, the Faena Theater on South Beach transformed into a marigold oasis, with presenting sponsor, Smirnoff, pairing the evening’s live entertainment with the bold flavors of its Spicy Tamarind and a variety of Lemonades. Across the remainder of Latin Music Week at Oasis Wynwood,...
‘La Ultima Mision’: 5 Standout Moments From Wisin & Yandel’s Madison Square Garden Show
With their triumphant performance Saturday night (Oct. 8) in New York City, Wisin & Yandel displayed their formidable trajectory. Although they became reggaeton fixtures over two decades ago — including in the Big Apple, with performances in iconic clubs like Club Exit and Copacabana for the Latin American diaspora — their Madison Square Garden gig showcased their undisputed stature as legends of the genre. Clad in Mad Max-esque gear, the Puerto Rican pair appeared onstage and enthralled for about two hours. Fresh off releasing their tenth — and perhaps final — album together, La Última Misión (The Last Mission), Wisin &...
Fans Choose Stray Kids’ ‘MAXIDENT’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music
Stray Kids‘ new mini-album, MAXIDENT, has topped this week’s new music poll. Related First Stream: New Music From Willow, Charlie Puth, Quavo & Takeoff and More 10/09/2022 Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Oct. 7) on Billboard, choosing the South Korean group’s latest project as their favorite new music release of the past week. MAXIDENT beat out new music by Måneskin (“The Loneliest”), Charlie Puth (Charlie), Ozuna (OzuTochi), Maisie Peters (“Not Another Rockstar”), Quavo & Takeoff (Only Built For Infinity Links), and others. MAXIDENT follows an already-impressive 2022 for the recent Billboard cover stars. Stray Kids’ Oddinary EP, released in March, was the group’s...
