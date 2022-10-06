Slipknot re-enters the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Oct. 15) at No. 1, returning as the top musical act in the U.S. for a second total week, thanks to the group’s new album The End, So Far. The set, released via Roadrunner/3EE, debuts at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 59,000 equivalent album units earned in its first week (Sept. 30-Oct. 6), according to Luminate. The group earns its sixth top 10 and first since We Are Not Your Kind, which opened as the act’s third No. 1 in 2019. Slipknot is just the second rock band to rule the Artist...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 6 HOURS AGO